CDC: Norovirus 'Stomach Virus' Outbreaks are Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels with 222 Grand Canyon National Park Cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued warnings that norovirus, the “stomach bug,” is on the rise again.

Sign in front of Grand Canyon Image by Daniel Bichler from Pixabay

It's time to stock up on Pepto Bismol.

CBS 5 News reported that at least 222 people, mostly visitors, were at the Grand Canyon National Park for outdoor activities and had gastroenteritis, among other symptoms— taking place over the course of several months.

The first of these cases was reported on 6 April 2022, with 11-out-of-the-28 people having ‘explosive’ symptoms, and samples coming back as positive. After many similar reports, the CDC sent researchers to the Park at the end of May to investigate further. (Source: CBS 5 News)

Their findings:

The spread of norovirus likely came from multiple sources. Five people, for example, were ill before taking the trip to the Grand Canyon National Park. Another issue was the portable toilets used on the rafting trips. CDC researchers tested the norovirus genotypes and found that these noroviruses were distinct enough to know they were from places outside the geographic area.

The last case of norovirus was reported on 17 June 2022, with a total of 222 possible cases — 80% of them were park visitors. (Source: CBS 5 News)

Jan Balson, a spokesperson for the Grand Canyon National Park said:

“We haven’t seen something like this kind of outbreak in about ten years.” -Jan Balson, Grand Canyon National Park spokesperson (Source: Daily Beast)

The Norovirus, or the ‘Stomach Bug’

The norovirus is commonly known as the “stomach bug,” and it is approaching pre-pandemic levels again. This virus is usually not deadly for those under the age of 65, as long as a person stays hydrated and gets rest and nutrition while recuperating.

Why is the Norovirus Increasing?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believes that during the pandemic, there was a decrease in norovirus cases because people were taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Now that we are coming out of the pandemic, norovirus cases are rising.

Dr. William Schaffner spoke to Health on the matter:

“Norovirus obviously is often transmitted person-to-person, and back in the day, we were social distancing, staying at home, our children were not in school, and all of those things have changed. Now children are back in school, we’re traveling, going to religious services, restaurants, going back to business in person and the like. And that just provides opportunities for this very contagious virus to spread.” -Dr. William Schaffner, MD (Source: Health)

Dr. Schaffner emphasizes the importance of good handwashing in schools:

“We need to give a lot of attention to good hygiene in school circumstances. Children are not the most hygienic part of the population, but anything we can do to encourage good hand hygiene and sanitation of the inanimate environment, which schools are doing already, many of them, in order to help prevent the transmission of COVID. So those things will help and work to support each other.” -Dr. William Schaffner, MD (Source: Health)

Common symptoms of norovirus experience acute gastroenteritis, which is inflammation of the stomach or intestines, which can lead to diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting, with occasional fever, headaches, and body aches. (Source: CDC.gov)

Norovirus Outbreaks are Increasing

On 23 September 2022, the CDC reported that norovirus cases are nearing pre-pandemic levels. In the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), the CDC cited that norovirus cases declined substantially in April 2020, but began “increasing rapidly in January 2022, approaching pre-pandemic levels.” (Source: MMWR)

How does the CDC track the norovirus outbreaks in the U.S.?

Answer: The CDC created the Norovirus Sentinel Testing and Tracking Network (NoroSTAT) in 2012 for timely and complete surveillance of norovirus outbreaks across 12 states in the U.S. The participating states in the NoroSTAT network are Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. (Source: MMWR)

The CDC NoroSTAT Network provided the following data:

2015–2016: 1,219 norovirus outbreaks reported

2018–2019: 1,471 norovirus outbreaks reported

2019–2020: 1,056 norovirus outbreaks reported

2020–2021: 343 norovirus outbreaks reported

2021–2022: 992 norovirus outbreaks reported

*A surveillance year goes from August 1st of one year until July 31st of the next year (For example: August 1 2015-July 21, 2016). Most outbreaks were reported in “long-term care facilities and caused by person-to-person transmission.”

(Source: MMWR)

How the Norovirus Spreads

The norovirus is spread in the following manner:

Eating food or drink that is contaminated (Common)

Having direct contact with an infected person (Common)

Touching contaminated surfaces, then the virus reaches their mouth (Common)

Particles of norovirus aerosolize from vomit or diarrhea spray into the air and someone swallows it (Uncommon)

(Source: Health)

Handwashing is the Best Hygiene Practice to Prevent All Viruses

The CDC recommends thorough handwashing with soap and water to prevent norovirus transmissions. This is the absolute best way to prevent all viruses.

Epidemiologist Anita Kambhampati of the Division of Viral Diseases at the CDC says:

“People should wash their hands well with soap and water, wash fruits and vegetables, and most importantly, stay home while they’re sick and for at least two days afterward being ill. This is especially important for those who work in restaurants, healthcare facilities, schools and daycares, or other places where people might be exposed.” -Anita Kambhampati, CDC Epidemiologist (Source: Health)

So, if you want to continue to stay norovirus-free, keep washing your hands for good measure, and we can try to leave the coronavirus in the past.

