Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory Berlin

Amazon’s Huntsville, AL fulfillment center catches on fire on Monday night, while another fire burns at Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory, over 4,700 miles away. Amazon's fire was put out quickly, while Tesla's faces scrutiny from a local group to stop operations after their fire.

Amazon and Tesla both have fires Image by Daniel Zuflucht from Pixabay (modified)

Within a short window of time, both Amazon and Tesla battle real fires at their own facilities, causing disruptions in operations.

Employees Evacuate Amazon Fulfillment Center on Monday, 26 September 2022

WHNT News 19 reported that multiple crews (at least five trucks) from Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at Amazon Fulfillment Center — HSV1.

WAFF 48 News reported that employees had to evacuate the Amazon Fulfillment Center — HSV1 at 7817 Greenbrier Road at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, 26 September 2022.

First responders arrived on the scene of the structure fire, that originated in the “OP” section of the building, on the first floor of the warehouse. An employee could see the flames from inside the Amazon center on the third level, but not from outside the building. The Amazon employees at HSV1 were sent home at 10:19 p.m. (Source: WAFF 48 News)

Alisa Carroll, an Amazon spokesperson said the following about the fire:

“There was a small isolated fire in our Huntsville fulfillment center Monday evening. All employees were safely evacuated and accounted for, and we’re grateful to the local fire department for their swift response.” -Alisa Carroll, Amazon spokesperson (Source: WAFF 48 News)

At the time of publication, WAFF 48 News could not provide information on the “cause of the fire or the extent of the damage,” but published two messages from Amazon to employees.

Message from Amazon to Amazon Fulfillment Center — HSV1 Employees

Amazon provided two messages to its employee in regards to when they will return to work.

The first message from Amazon to its employees:

“This message is for all employees scheduled who work at HSV1 on Tuesday, Sept. 27th. Thank you for your patience as we work to reopen the building after our temporary closure from fire damage. Your safety is our top priority, so the site will remain closed for all operations on day shift Tuesday, Sept. 27. Further guidance on the site reopening will be coming out on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 27th. You will be paid in full while the site is temporarily closed.” -Amazon

The second message released to its employees on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 was posted in the afternoon:

“Hello HSV1 Rockets! Thank you for your patience as we work to reopen the building after our temporary closure from fire damage. Night shift for tonight, 9/27, will not operate. Tomorrow, 9/28, neither day shift nor night shift will operate. We will provide you with an update each day by 5:00 p.m. with details about the following day. Again your safety is our top priority. Thank you for your patience as leaders work to determine the safest time for reopening. As a reminder, you will be paid for all scheduled hours until we reopen. Please note, it may take time for your AtoZ to update and reflect accurately. Thank you.” -Amazon

(Source: WAFF 48 News)

This is good news for Amazon employees that were unsure if they would get paid.

There was Another Fire at this Amazon Fulfillment Center in 2021

On 5 August 2021, WAAY 31 News reported that multiple fire trucks responded to a fire originating from a fuel truck at the Non-Sortable Amazon Fulfillment Center at 7817 Greenbriar Parkway. At the time, the building was still under construction, and no one was injured in this fire.

The 1,000,000 sq. ft. Amazon facility at 7817 Greenbrier Parkway is in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County and opened in November 2021.

Fire Breaks Out at Tesla Gigafactory Berlin on Monday, 26 September 2022

Electrek reported that fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning at Tesla Gigafactory Berlin, which is located in Grünheide, Brandenburg, Germany. It is approximately 5 miles southeast from the Berlin state boundary.

Tesla's "fire brigade" from the factory called the local fire department for assistance and worked with them to put out the fire.

Märkische Oderzeitung, a local German newspaper, reported that a pile of cardboard and wood caught fire at the recycling facility.

Electrek provided the English translation from the paper:

"A fire broke out on Monday night on the premises of Tesla’s Gigafactory in Grünheide. The fire brigades of the municipality of Grünheide were called at 3.33 a.m. by the Tesla plant fire brigade. A pile of cardboard is said to have burned on the site. According to information from the Oderland regional office, several fire brigades from the municipality of Grünheide and the turntable ladder from Erkner were used." -Report from Märkische Oderzeitung (Source: Electrek)

50 firefighters plus the 12 from Tesla's fire brigade were able to stop the fire after hours of labor battling the fire. (Source: Electrek)

Citizens' Initiative Grünheide (BI) Call for Production to Stop at Tesla Gigafactory Berlin

According to Electrek, opponents of the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin are using the first to request Tesla to stop production at the plant, specifically the group, the "citizens’ initiative Grünheide (BI)." This group also "called for Tesla's production permit to be revoked following a paint leak at the factory."(Source: Electrek)

A representative of this group, Steffen Schorcht, said the following:

"Our worst fears have come true. We demand a production stop until the causes and circumstances have been clarified and all safety-related measures in the water protection area have been implemented." - Representative Steffen Schorcht of the citizens’ initiative Grünheide (BI) (Source: Electrek)

Perhaps Tesla should do something to remedy this situation, such as listen to the concerns of the locals, and maybe some common ground can be found to ease their fears. Otherwise, this figurative fire could prove to be more costly to their operations than a real fire.

As these companies battle both literal and figurative fires, it is important for Amazon and Tesla to make sure the safety of their employees remains the number one priority.

