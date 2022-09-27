Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops Service

The City of Huntsville announces a construction contract for its new transit transfer station, and the Greyhound Bus inter-city stops service abruptly stops without notice.

Bus Leaving the Station Photo by Сергей Велов on Pexels

Big things are happening in Huntsville, AL, known as the “Rocket City,” with transportation and mixed-use construction plans in the works. Meanwhile, the inter-city Greyhound bus service quietly stopped operating out of Huntsville, and the reason may not be so clear after you find out their explanation. Read to the end to get all of the details.

The City of Huntsville announced on 23 September 2022 that it has a contract with construction firm Consolidated Construction Company to build a new transit transfer station at 521 Pratt Ave — not far from the “Five Points” community as well as being close to downtown Huntsville. (Source: Huntsvilleal.gov)

This new transit transfer station was approved by the Huntsville City Council on Thursday, 22 September 2022. Construction is expected to begin within 10 days of the contractor receiving notice to proceed. The construction contract states that "the project will be finished no later than a year after it starts." (Source: WHNT News 19)

The New Transit Transfer Station

The new station will be a 3,800 sq. ft. facility that will be built on land “adjacent to the current facility on Church Street.” The interior of the new building will have comfortable seating with ports to charge mobile devices, a break area for employees, and a ticketing office. The exterior will have a 400-ft. bus platform, digital signage, an office for the platform manager, 45-ft. covered bays to shield passengers from bad weather, an upgraded video surveillance system, and a security fence around the perimeter. (Source: Huntsvilleal.gov)

Huntsvilleal.gov also revealed, “When the new station opens, the old station will become a bus cleaning, fueling, and service center.”

The funding for the new transit transfer station was “made possible by a 12.5 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration, which will cover 80% of the cost with the City funding the remainder.” (Source: Huntsvilleal.gov)

The director of Huntsville’s Parking and Public Transportation, Quisha Bryant said the following about the new transfer transit station:

“Our customers value operational efficiency, but their safety is also critical. The new station really accentuates those priorities. We hope our current and future riders embrace it, and we thank the Federal Transit Authority for making it possible.” -Quisha Bryant, director of Huntsville’s Parking and Public Transportation (Source: Huntsvilleal.gov)

The construction of this transit transfer station has no doubt been put on the forefront as Huntsville continues to rapidly build mixed-use areas within the city, such as “Anthem House” in the Mid City area, and “Stella” in the Five Points area.

‘Anthem House’ in Mid City: Apartments, Offices, and Retail Space

FOX 54 News reported that a new $110 million mixed-use development is planned to go in at Mid City, being called “Anthem House,” in the area where the Orion Amphitheater, Topgolf, and Trader Joe’s are located. Anthem House development is expected to have 35,000 sq. ft. of “creative office space,” 32,000 sq. ft. of retail space on the ground floor, and 330 apartment units. (Source: FOX 54 News)

‘Stella’ in Five Points: Apartments and Retail Space

WAFF 48 News reported that construction began on a new “Multi-million dollar” apartment residential and retail center in Five Points, known as “Stella.” This is being built on Pratt Ave near White Street. The bottom floor of this development will provide 3,500 sq. ft. for retail stores and dining, while the top floors will allow for 351 apartment units. (Source: WAFF 48 News)

Greyhound ‘Inter-city’ Bus Service Abruptly Stops 'Temporarily' without Notice

As the city of Huntsville continues to rapidly expand, the one mystery that remains involves the Greyhound inter-city bus service.

A question unanswered is: "Why did it abruptly end services in Huntsville without adequate notice?"

Some residents of Huntsville rely on this as an affordable mode of transportation.

WHNT News 19 reported on the strange mystery that Greyhound has “temporarily ended all inter-city bus service to Huntsville.”

The Greyhound official website no longer has an option for Huntsville, AL as confirmed by WHNT News 19, with the closest Greyhouse bus options in Birmingham, Fort Payne, Gadsden, and Good Hope.

WHNT News 19 published a statement by a Greyhound company spokesperson:

Greyhound temporarily suspended service to Huntsville last month during a time in which the City and Greyhound were working together to identify the best possible location for Greyhound’s continued operations. Greyhound values its longstanding relationship with the City of Huntsville and its citizens, and is working with the City to resume service very soon. -Greyhound spokesperson (Source: WHNT News 19)

According to WHNT News 19, the company spokesperson also indicated that they have future plans to resume service at the existing transit center on Church Street when they resume service and plan to move their services to the future transit transfer center when it is built.

Huntsville residents without cars that have always relied on the Greyhound bus service to travel to other local cities have been left in a tough spot. They will have to find another option until Greyhound decides to return.

There should have been a transparent announcement by Greyhound regarding their disappearance of service from Huntsville. It shouldn’t take an investigative report from a local news channel to find out why they are no longer operating in Huntsville, AL.

It is important that people of all income levels have adequate transportation in the city of Huntsville, and those attempting to travel to other local areas will now have to seek out another option, that may not be as affordable.

