South Carolina Women Lose $840K & $130K to Scammers Posing as FBI & CIA Agents

Zack Love

Two women from Beaufort County, SC become victims to a scam with fake agents that is targeting many Americans.

Woman looking at her phonePhoto by Becca Tapert on Unsplash

Beaufort County, SC Woman Loses $864K in Scam with a ‘Fake FBI’ agent

The Island Packet reported that a 77-year-old woman called Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office to report a scam on 12 September 2022.

She told the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office that the scam started in March 2022.

The scammers first contacted her posing as a representative from the VISA Fraud Department. They claimed that there was a fraud purchase charged to her account from Best Buy. The scammer told her that the police would be contacting her next.

The next scammer that contacted her was not the police, but an individual claiming to be an FBI agent. This agent told her that her “identity had been compromised,” but not to worry because he would “protect her assets.” (Source: The Island Packet, Sanchez)

As with all scams, the instructions given to this woman to protect her assets do not make sense, and no agency would ever ask a person to pay them to protect their personal assets.

The woman was contacted by various scammers posing as FBI agents, asking her to liquidate her assets (i.e. withdraw cash from her accounts) and send the cash to them.

She was told to buy gold, and a courier from the District Attorney’s office Savannah, Georgia would pick up the gold. This was all a lie, obviously. She never met the mysterious courier that picked up the gold from her home, yet it all disappeared, just as informed.

This scam continued on for six months, draining her bank accounts until she decided to contact the real FBI, and they instructed her to contact her local police. Sadly, it was too late with very little details about the real criminals involved in this scam.

The unnamed woman lost a total of $840,457 in this scam. (Source: The Island Packet, Sanchez)

The next story shares some common similarities to this incident. Another fake agent requests another South Carolina woman in Beaufort County to withdraw money from her bank.

Hilton Head, SC Woman Loses $130K in Scam with ‘Fake CIA’ agent

The Island Packet reported that a woman from Hilton Head, SC (also located in Beaufort County) received a phone call in June 2022 from someone that claimed to be an “Amazon employee” contacting her about a recent purchase on her account.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office also reported details of this incident. The woman confirmed to the scammer that she did not make the purchase, and she believed that fraud had taken place. The fake Amazon employee then “transferred the woman to CIA agent William Nelson.” (Source: BCSO.net)

Fake agent William Nelson calls and texts the woman a convincing photo with his credentials. He tells her that her Social Security number (SSN) has been compromised.

He tells her that “her social security number had been compromised and she was involved in payments to foreign countries.” (Source: BCSO.net)

“This sounds just like a scam.” -Hilton Head, SC woman, scam victim (Source: The Island Packet, Morse)

Despite being skeptical of the things she was being told by fake CIA agent William Nelson, he texts her a picture with transactions tied to her SSN.

What happens next is not what any U.S. federal agent would ask a citizen to do.

Fake CIA agent William Nelson tells her to “withdraw all of her money from her bank account and put it into ‘Federal Protective Custody’” so she initially withdraws $30,000 in cash to buy gift cards, as instructed.

She continued to withdraw an additional $100,000 out of an inheritance account, but many banks she went to were "hesitant" to withdraw the money, questioning if this was part of a scam. She was persistent in getting the money out of her bank accounts. (Source: The Island Packet, Morse)

“I had been to several banks, and they hesitated to allow me to withdraw the money.” -Hilton Head, SC woman, scam victim (Source: The Island Packet, Morse)

The Meet Up at Walmart

Next, the fake CIA agent William Nelson informed her to meet up with another “CIA agent” at a Walmart in Hardeeville, SC. This should have been another red flag to the woman.

According to The Island Packet, she put the $130,000 worth of gift cards and cash into a bag and traveled to Walmart in Hardeeville, SC, for the meet up with another agent.

A man "in his 20s or 30s" silently approached her car, took the money, and left quickly without saying anything. Just like that, her money was gone. She did not see how he left the area, to provide any details to the police, such as the car he was driving.

The unnamed woman from Hilton Head, SC reported the scam to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office. Her money was not recovered at the time of publication, and is unlikely to be recovered without any leads to go on.

She said the following in hindsight of the incident:

“It’s over and done with. I just got to face life the way it is now and just continue going.” -Hilton Head, SC woman, scam victim (Source: The Island Packet, Morse)

Tip: If in Doubt, Contact the Police Immediately to Stop Scams

It’s always best to inform local law enforcement immediately if you have been instructed to deliver any form of payment to a U.S. government agent. Many of these cases remain unsolved if the police have little to no information about the scammers. This is why it is important to get law enforcement involved as soon as possible to stop these crimes.

Sources

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. “Hilton Head Island woman loses more than $100,000 in scam.” BCSO.net. 14 July 2022.

Morse, Ben. “Hilton Head woman loses $130,000 in scam involving fake CIA agent, sheriff’s office says.” The Island Packet. Updated 19 July 2022.

Sanchez, Sofia. “Beaufort woman loses nearly 1 million to scammers posing as FBI agents, cops say.” The Island Packet. Updated: 18 September 2022.

