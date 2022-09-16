NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French Bakery

Gautier Coiffard is not your typical entrepreneur. He stumbled upon his new passion to bake french pastries after simply trying to recreate the tastes from his childhood during the pandemic. It turned out to be more lucrative than he ever imagined.

Gautier Coiffard baking Image from Kickstarter (public domain)

Gautier Coiffard, 34, and his wife, Ashley, 33, weren’t trying to start a new business in the pandemic.

It All Happened by Accident, Missing Tastes from Childhood

It just happened by accident. It was all because one day during the pandemic, Gautier missed the taste of french pastries from his childhood. He couldn’t find any good french bakeries within a close distance of his apartment in NYC, so he started to take a stab at baking them in his small apartment.

So he set out to make them, despite having no background in baking. Gaurtier only started to learn how to back in late 2019, a few weeks before the pandemic.

“We were just a very normal couple with no background in baking.” -Ashley Coiffard (Source: Zagat)

“I’ve been here in the United States for about 10 years now, and I was missing the bread and croissants from my childhood in France. It was really a challenge for me to try to replicate what I was eating when I was younger. I couldn’t really find a bakery I liked around in New York, so that was a motivation for me.” -Gautier Coiffard (Source: Zagat)

The US Sun reported that when the pandemic began, Gautier started making croissants for his wife and friends. They loved them.

“This is really good. We should share this with other people.” -Ashley Coiffard (Source: Zagat)

Gautier was making some very delicious croissants, so his wife had a suggestion.

Ashley told Zagat in their interview that it was her idea to create the mini croissant cereal.

She said:

“We wanted them to be cinnamon flavored, so he infuses the simple syrup with cinnamon sticks, pours that on top, and dehydrates the croissants for seven hours after baking them. It is so much work, and we underestimated how many people would buy them. We had to turn off the orders because he’s rolling mini croissants all day. That’s all he does.” -Ashley Coiffard (Source: Zagat)

The Business Took Off, So They Quit Their Jobs

As soon as they put a menu up on Instagram, they began to receive orders for ‘L’Appartement 4F’ bakery. Then, one day, they gave the mini croissant cereal to a TikTok influencer, and the video review “blew up” on TikTok.

What started as a “side hustle” for Gautier and Ashley, quickly began a business with many orders and by June 2020, made about $150 in the first weeks, and orders continued to grow rapidly.

By April 2021, the bakery had $10,000 in sales each month, and their biggest expense was the ingredients. To produce authentic tasting products, they source the butter and chocolate directly from France. In total, they spend about $37,000 in ingredients each month. (Source: The US Sun)

Friends and family were skeptical at first when Gautier and Ashley decided to quit their full-time jobs to run their French bakery. This is because they both had good jobs, and it isn’t cheap to live in NYC. Gautier worked as an engineer, earning $105K annually, and Ashley worked in the mortgage industry, while studying to become a nurse.

Their only hurdle at that time was the work space. After all, they were filling orders from their tiny 479 sq. ft. apartment in Brooklyn Heights. That would soon change.

The Success of their Mini Croissant Cereal

Ashley Coiffard is still in shock about the success of their mini croissant cereal, but also points out the amount of time that goes into the process.

She said:

“People don’t realize it takes three days to make one little croissant. It’s so labor intensive that if we could charge more, we would. But I thought, “Oh, $50 is already asking too much for a box of cereal.” We decided to keep it the same price we listed the cereal for on Kickstarter, thinking that not too many people would buy it. The cereal would just be a little luxury item. Hundreds of people bought it, and people were buying more than one box and paying $20 just to ship it to LA. So there’s a weird market out there for it, one that we did not expect. Honestly, it’s been crazy. Neither of us has ever worked in a restaurant or bakery or any food-related job ever.” -Ashley Coiffard (Source: Zagat)

Mini croissant cereal Instagram: @lappartement4f

As their mini croissants cereal grew in popularity, and the business looked sustainable, they made a life-changing decision: to quit their full-time jobs and open a store front. This is because space was limited, and orders were skyrocketing.

Gautier told FrenchMorning in a 2019 interview:

“I've been preparing orders here for just over a year. It's not ideal because I can only put six baguettes in the oven at a time” -Gautier Coiffard (Source: FrenchMorning)

Ashley recalled talking to a business-savvy individual about their business running out of their small apartment, that encouraged them to get a storefront. She said:

“It all kind of fell into place really quickly after we decided to get a retail space. A realtor reached out to us and the Brooklyn Heights Association said, 'If you’re looking for a space, the neighborhood really needs the bakery.’ It happened all in the same week.” -Ashley Coiffard (Source: Zagat)

The Coiffards officially opened their French bakery, L’Appartement 4F on Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights in April 2022, and have had incredible success in NYC.

Regarding the availability of their popular mini croissant cereal, the official website says "Cereal back in stock now. Daily limited batch available starting at 8 a.m."

So, you better move fast if you want to try what everyone in NYC is raving about.

