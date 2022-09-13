16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, AL

Learn why the City of Huntsville is incentivizing Breeze Airlines to fly out of Huntsville International Airport 16 times a month and the real reason why Huntsville is often rated the “Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.”

Breeze Airlines — a startup from Jet Blue airlines — was given a great cash incentive to make an easy $10,000–$20,000 USD every single month from the City of Huntsville, AL.

AL.com reported the deal that was approved on 23 June 2022 at the Huntsville City Council meeting, and this meeting can be viewed starting at 2:31:57 on Huntsvilleal.gov under previously recorded city council meetings.

City Council President John Meredith introduces "item #20E" which is a resolution authorizing Mayor Tommy Battle to enter into a "memorandum of understanding between the city of Huntsville and Breeze Aviation Group Incorporated."

After there was a motion to approve the resolution, Shane Davis, Director of Urban Economic Development, came to the podium.

Some key points he presented to the city council:

He shared that Huntsville has not had a low-cost carrier since AirTran in 2011. Southwest Airlines bought AirTran and then canceled its Huntsville flights.

He shared that they have been working with a low-cost carrier, Breeze.

Breeze chose Huntsville initially, and he has discussions to incentivize Breeze to offer several destinations.

He wants to "help incentive Breeze to stay longer to establish certainty, to establish routes that our public could become reliable on, and start using, much like we did AirTran's" incentive

He shared that Huntsville is in a unique situation positioned between three large airport hubs in Atlanta Birmingham, and Nashville.

He would like Huntsville Airport to grow by being progressive, and "be aggressive to create change"

(Source: Huntsville City Council Meeting, 23 June 2022)

The deal is as follows:

If Breeze flies 16 flights round trips between two destinations in one month and makes an easy $10,000 cash. If Breeze adds the third destination, it gets an additional $10,000 cash. (Source: AL.com)

Mayor Tommy Battle spoke to the Huntsville City Council that it comes down to municipal "strengths and weaknesses" analyses for Huntsville, and the "airport is the city's major growth concern."

“Every time, it comes down to direct flights to the airport.” -Mayor Tommy Battle (Source: AL.com)

The 'One Condition' for Breeze to make an 'easy, breezy' $10,000 cash incentive:

Huntsville City Council voted unanimously to grant Breeze Airlines an incentive to fly at least two round trips a week to two destinations, 16 times. That’s the deal, and if they can manage to add a third route, they get an additional $10,000 from the city.

Check the Breeze Airways Website

On their website, Breeze airlines currently shows service to two cities from Huntsville to and from Las Vegas, NV, and flights between Huntsville, to Tampa, FL. If they fly 16 flights between these two destinations, they will make an easy $10,000. If they add a third route, they can get up to $20,000.

It’s so simple to do the math on this:

16 flights between two destinations = $10,000 USD

16 flights between three destinations = $20,000 USD

Prior to publication, Breeze once had flight options from Huntsville, AL to New Orleans, Louisiana, and a route between Huntsville, AL, and Charleston, SC.

Breeze is a descendant of Jet Blue airlines, which tried to start flights from the Rocket City to Charleston, New Orleans and Tampa. “Charleston stopped, New Orleans went away and, through discussions with Breeze, we thought it was important to help incentivize them to stay longer to help establish certainty, to establish routes that our public could come [to rely] on.” -Shane Davis, Huntsville Director of Urban and Economic Development (Source: AL.com)

Huntsville Airport: Las Vegas Celebration Party at The Shed in Stovehouse

On 8 September 2022, the City of Huntsville had a party at Stovehouse located at 3414 Governors Drive, Huntsville, AL 35805 to celebrate the launch of Breeze non-stop flights from Huntsville to Las Vegas, NV.

Huntsville, AL is often Ranked the 'Most Expensive Airport in the US'

Huntsville International Airport is often rated the “Most Expensive Airport in the United States.” The reason may be surprising to those not familiar with Huntsville, AL.

According to NetCredit, the average airfare at Huntsville International [airport] is $456.17. (Source: NetCredit)

Huntsville International Airport displaying its nonstop destinations before COVID-19 pandemic

The Real Reason Huntsville, AL has the 'Most Expensive Airport'

The real reason Huntsville International Airport has often been ranked the "most expensive airport in the United States" has to do with the nature of the government jobs in this area.

Huntsville, AL ("The Rocket City") has one of the largest populations of engineers per capita than anywhere else in the country, with an average salary of $102,766.07 (in 2015). (Source: Forbes)

These civilian engineers work on the Redstone Arsenal and for National Aviation and Space Administration (N.A.S.A.) as well as for subcontracting companies that perform work on government contracts. These are highly technical and well-paid jobs, many are working directly on contracts awarded by the U.S. government.

Many of these government jobs require air travel.

These companies that employ engineers and rocket scientists in Huntsville often require travel to other job sites in other cities to fulfill their contractual work requirements.

Huntsville International Airport knows that engineers and scientists must travel as required by the government contracts, and they must travel regardless of the prices at the local airport.

Despite having an expensive airport, the number of highly qualified engineers with a low cost of living, makes Huntsville, AL a favorable city for aerospace companies to have a presence, as they compete for government contracts.

This is why Huntsville, AL was rated “#1 Best Place to Live in the U.S.” in 2022–2023 by U.S. News & World Report .

