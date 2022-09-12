Elon Musk's $258B Dogecoin Lawsuit Continues to Get Worse

Elon Musk is not one to shy away from saying what is on his mind, but the Dogecoin lawsuit grows as more plaintiffs join forces against him, and Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer shares his unfavorable opinion of Elon Musk.

Elon Musk image: It Never Ends! Copyright-free Image by Zack Love

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, appears to have a target on his back. If only he could restrain himself from tweeting about Dogecoin.

Nope. That isn’t happening.

While he wishes the Dogecoin lawsuit would quietly disappear, it refuses to sit and roll over like a good little ‘doge’. In fact, it is getting worse for him with each passing day, and then there’s that other significant legal battle he has with Twitter, that will take place in October 2022.

In addition to the expanding Johnson v. Musk lawsuit, the Australian co-creator of Dogecoin, Jackson Palmer speaks out about why he is annoyed by Elon Musk in his interviews with Business Insider and Crikey.

Let's quickly recap the lawsuit:

Federal Case: Johnson v. Musk, 22-cv-05037

Plaintiff Keith Johnson, who identifies as “an American citizen who was defrauded out of money by defendants”, went before the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan) to ask for a minimum of $86 billion in damages, plus triple damages of $172 billion as a result of the price manipulations resulting from Elon Musk’s tweets. Source: Bloomberg

Keith Johnson original lawsuit claims Elon Musk directly manipulated the price of Dogecoin in an illegal racketeering enterprise with the use of his companies, SpaceX and Tesla.

However, things are changing as new plaintiffs and more companies are added to the original lawsuit, which is not good news for Elon Musk.

New Plaintiffs Added to $258 Billion Dogecoin Lawsuit Against Musk

News.Bitcoin.com reported that seven new investor plaintiffs have joined the original $258 billion lawsuit against him and his companies Tesla and SpaceX. To make matters worse, the lawsuit now adds The Boring Company and Dogecoin Foundation as new defendants. So basically, almost every company Elon Musk is involved with is at risk.

The plaintiffs allege that “Elon Musk and his companies profited tens of billions of dollars” at the expense of Dogecoin investors, knowing that it was meme crypto that Elon Musk tweeted about for his own amusement. (Source: News.Bitcoin.com, S1)

Elon’s Companies Either Accept or Will Accept Dogecoin for Merchandise

Here’s the deal. Elon Musk’s various companies currently only accept Dogecoin for payment on merchandise.

Does this make him guilty?

Tesla began accepting Dogecoin for some merchandise in January 2022. The Boring Company began to accept Dogecoin as payment for the Las Vegas transit system loop in July 2022.

Musk has publicly shared that SpaceX will begin to accept Dogecoin for merchandise and when answering a tweet asking if his Starlink subscriptions may allow Dogecoin payment, he responded: ‘Maybe one day’.

This tweet can be viewed (below):

Twitter: @elonmusk tweet @elonmusk (public domain)

Dogecoin Co-creator Bothered by Elon Musk’s Efforts with Dogecoin

Australian software developer and original dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer was interviewed by Business Insider and Crikey and reveals his true thoughts on Elon Musk’s involvement with Dogecoin. (Hint: He thinks Elon Musk is a “grifter” and is pulling right-wing supporters into the Dogecoin fold)

Crikey reported that Jackson Palmer not only “left the crypto community in 2015,” but he also “denounced the technology.”

He spoke to Crypto revealing his past history with Elon Musk.

This is what he said:

“I have an interesting past with Elon. The first time I messaged him on Twitter years ago, I had written a bot, a script that would automatically detect if there was a cryptocurrency scam in your Twitter mentions and would automatically report them to the platform. I worked with [Twitter co-founder and former CEO] Jack and his product management team so that when these reports were submitted they’d get them instantly.

I gave it to other crypto influencers. Elon reached out to me to get hold of that script and it became apparent very quickly that he didn’t understand coding as well as he made out. He asked, “How do I run this Python script?”

After I gave him the script, I wasn’t a fan of him. He’s a grifter, he sells a vision in hopes that he can one day deliver what he’s promising, but he doesn’t know that. He’s just really good at pretending he knows. That’s very evident with the Tesla full-self-driving promise.

About a year ago when Musk was saying something about crypto, I said Elon Musk was and always will be a grifter but the world loves grifters. They love the idea that they may also be a billionaire one day, and that’s the dream he’s selling. When he talks to other users on Twitter, they’re like, ‘Wow, Elon is talking to me! Maybe I can be a friend of his, or even become a billionaire myself’.” (Source: Crikey )

In his other interview with Business Insider, he further expands on why he believes Elon Musk is a grifter, pulling in right-wing supporters.

Business Insider published their 2022 interview with Palmer. He said in the interview:

“It all kind of annoyed me because it was this thing that had my name tied to it. I don’t think people realize it, but I wish that when something happened with Dogecoin and Elon Musk and my Dogecoin cofounder Billy [Markus] that I didn’t get dragged back into it….even when I had completely deleted all social media it continued to follow me around like a bad smell. -Jackson Palmer, Dogecoin co-creator (Source: Business Insider )

According to Business Insider, “Palmer said he sees Musk’s interest in Dogecoin as a tactic, a means to ‘latch onto communities’ in an effort to ‘absorb them into his cult of personality.’”

“He does this on several topics. Look at how a lot of the free speech, right-wingers have all kind of become big Elon Musk supporters,” Palmer told Insider. “That’s beneficial to him because he’s kind of building his army, taking in the tribes of all these different kinds of misfit communities that are extremely dedicated and extremely passionate.” -Jackson Palmer, Dogecoin co-creator (Source: Business Insider )

It’s evident. Jackson Palmer does not have a high opinion of Elon Musk and his involvement with Dogecoin. How this impacts the $258 billion lawsuit with Keith Johnson, remains to be seen.

Regardless of all the facts, it is unlikely that Elon Musk will ever stop tweeting about Dogecoin.

