Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less Usage

Two stories from recent news about Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works after outlandish bills leave homeowners both shocked and confused at the billing practices.

Electricity meter Photo by Robert Linder on Unsplash

Is it fair practice for utility companies to charge homeowners high bills, even when they haven't used the normal electricity or water for at least half of a billing month?

This very thing has happened to both homeowners in Huntsville, AL, and Birmingham, AL, with two unrelated utility companies.

These two stories are from two cities in Alabama that are approximately 99.9 miles apart with something in common: Both stories involve residents that are not even in the home for half of the month, which highlights a potentially real billing problem with these utility companies.

The first story takes place in Huntsville, AL with Huntsville Utilities.

Huntsville Utilities has the following mission statement on its official website:

“Do what’s right, build community, get better everyday.”

Huntsville Utilities mission statement (screenshot of home page) Huntsville Utilities

In this first story a couple that owns a home in Huntsville, Alabama received an unusually high electric bill that makes absolutely no sense when you learn about their situation regarding their unoccupied house.

An AL Couple was Charged More by Huntsville Utilities After they Moved Out Than When They Lived There

WHNT News 19 reported on 2 September 2022 that one couple is still in shock after receiving their ridiculously high utility bill. This was no ordinary situation.

Nick and Chanda Brooks moved out of their home in South Huntsville in May 2022 to their new home in Blount County. Since then, they drive back to their house on Maplecrest Drive at least twice a week to keep it maintained.

What they found on their electric bill, shocked them.

Their bill went from $58 a month to $370 in an unoccupied home with the power completely shut off when they are away.

“I turn off the main breaker when I leave along with the water too. Turning it off at the main to make sure nothing happens to my house.” -Nick Brooks

“My first thought was I can’t buy food now because I have to pay for this…I couldn’t believe how much they said. Nobody lives here and you’re going to tell me it’s over $370 for an empty residence?” -Chanda Brooks (Source: WHNT News 19)

No Good Explanation from Huntsville Utilities and TVA

The Brooks contacted Huntsville Utilities and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), which supplies the power, and neither has responded to the specifics behind the price hike on an unoccupied house with no electricity being used when they are not there.

“There’s no way in two days I used $371 worth of power two days last month. I’ll give them $58 because that is about the average of what we have been paying. So, there’s no way that $300 in power was used. It’s just not possible.” -Nick Brooks (Source: WHNT News 19)

According to WHNT News 19, a spokesman for Huntsville Utilities spoke about high summer bills in general:

“It’s not unusual for a customer’s bill to fluctuate like they have this season because it’s been very hot. TVA’s fuel cost adjustment has been higher than normal and that has had an impact on everyone’s bill no matter how much product you use.” -Joe Gerhdes, spokesperson for Huntsville Utilities

This explanation is a generic response that residents hear every year, but it is not a reasonable explanation for why the Brooks family received such a high bill when the power is not being used on a daily basis.

WHNT News 19 pointed out the following fact in the Brooks utility situation: “The current bill is larger now than when they actually lived in the house, and their current utility bill for the unoccupied house in South Huntsville is $100 more than what they pay now in their new home in Blount County.”

(Source: WHNT News 19)

Some might say that's a real shocker.

The next story comes from Birmingham and is about billing issues with Birmingham’s Water Works that are not getting fixed.

Birmingham Water Works Has Many Billing Issues ‘Across the Board’

Birmingham residents are getting fed up with the Birmingham Water Works, and Mayor Randall Woodfin has been speaking up for frustrated residents.

Facebook page for Mayor Randall Woodfin Randall Woodfin (public political page)

The issue has gotten so bad that Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin went "Live" on his Public Facebook page to address the issue on 29 August 2022. He shared a story from a Birmingham resident and concerned citizen, Ms. Prader.

Randall Woodfin shared the following story in his video (transcribed below):

“Hey. Good morning to everyone except the Water Works board. That’s the Birmingham Water Works board, that is.

Good morning to everybody else.

Um, our office received complaints, issues and concerns all the time about various issues.

As I’ve said before one of the top complaints we get for something that we are not in control of are day-to-day operations is the Water Works.

But this morning as I came in, I heard one of our team members talking to a citizen about her Water Works bill and her issue, her name’s Ms. Prader.

So I actually called Ms. Prader back because I missed the front end of the call. Um, my call was close to 10 minutes, as I listened to Ms. Prader, I asked for permission to use her name and share part of her story.

Um, Ms. Prader was out of town for 15 days in a 30-day billing window, recently. She received her bill when she got back for $451.12 ... I want to repeat that. So in a 30-day window, her “not being at home” 15 days of that 30 days, um, no sprinklers, no leaks, got a $451 dollar and 12 cent water bill.

Which is crazy when you think about it.

Something’s wrong with that.

Um, the issues at the water works board are many fold. The number one thing, all the board members need to be focused on is figuring out a way to make this work, not just for Ms. Prader, but for thousands of customers, who continue to see…receive either no billing, or when they get a bill, it’s extremely too high, or wrong.

Whether a customer stays in an apartment of one person…of only one person, they shouldn’t have a bill of a thousand dollars, and I could go on and on of giving examples of Ms. Prader, and everyone else.

Here is why I’m sharing this “live,” and here is what I want you all to know as residents of the city of Birmingham:

We need this board to get out of the way and allow the general manager and their team — the people that are responsible for the day-to-day operations to do their job.

The general manager as I understand it has a process he would like to recommend to this board for “request for proposal” for a more efficient billing system…and this board has not allowed that.

So please, encourage this board to get out of the way, and allow the general manager to be responsible for doing the work of the day-to-day operations so the customer can be taken care of…because that’s the only person and people I am concerned about.

I’m tired of board politics. I’m tired of the Water Works being an issue, just as you are, so please: “fix it, get out of the way.” Thank you.”

(Source: Mayor Randall Woodfin’s Facebook live video)

Birmingham Water Works Gives a Reason for Billing Issues

On its official website, Birmingham Water Works comments about billing issues on a web page titled “Billing.”

They cite the main reason for incorrect bills is due to “staff shortages.”

On that billing page, it says:

“While recent staff shortages resulted in delays to our meter reading and billing process, we have made significant strides in correcting issues with an increase in personnel and an improved workflow. We expect to resume normal billing procedures by fall. Additionally, the debut of a new bill design in the coming months will eliminate issues like multiple bills.

We will not disconnect water service until internal billing issues are fully resolved. In the meantime, we ask customers who have not received a bill to pay their average monthly amount. Please call Customer Service by phone at 205–244–4000 if you have any questions or concerns.

We apologize for any inconvenience or confusion caused by this temporary interruption in our process. We value you as a customer and appreciate the opportunity to serve you.”

(Source: Birmingham Water Works “Billing” page)

Both Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works need to address these specific issues with the homeowners. Something is wrong when houses are unoccupied at least half of the month and the homeowners receive unreasonably high bills.

