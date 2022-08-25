A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’

A real estate developer in Huntsville, AL has proposed an exciting idea: erect a 22-story building that connects to the future suspension cable bridge, unofficially known as 'skybridge'.

Cable suspension bridge Image by Alp Cem from Pixabay

Huntsville, AL embraces the motto, “The Star of Alabama,” and with good reason. U.S. News & World Report ranked the city the “#1 Best Place to Live in the U.S.” so there must be something to the best-kept secret of the South, commonly referred to as the "Rocket City."

Huntsville is growing at an incredible pace, it's already the largest city in the state, with many job opportunities, a booming economy, and many big projects in the works.

Find out about the skybridge in the works, and then learn about a 22-story building project that is still just an idea being proposed by a real estate developer that owns the property at 2101 Governers Drive. Finally, this article shares how citizens can keep updated with Huntsville projects on 'The Big Picture' website.

The Skybridge, or Pedestrian Access and Redevelopment Corridor

The skybridge is the unofficial name, but that is what this project is — a suspension cable bridge that will elevate over busy roads for pedestrians to use for exercise or leisure to connect Huntsville communities to the downtown area. The official name of this project is termed the Pedestrian Access and Redevelopment Corridor (PARC), and has been in the works since 2006, but has been on hold due to a lack of funding for this project.

AL.com reported on 9 August 2022 that the city of Huntsville “received a $20 million grant to improve pedestrian access in town,” which will go towards the PARC project.

After receiving the federal grant, Tommy Battle said:

“We appreciate our partnership with the federal government and this grant, which will help us take Huntsville to the next level.” -Tommy Battle, Mayor of Huntsville

(Source: Turner, AL.com )

AL.com reported more details on the skybridge project on 16 August 2022: “The project’s total cost has not been finalized but is expected to land somewhere between $45 million and $55 million.” -Shane Davis, Huntsville’s Director of Urban & Economic Development

The start of the skybridge project is estimated to start in the spring or summer of 2023. The project could take up to two and a half years to complete.

“This project has been a goal since 2006.” -Shane Davis, Huntsville’s Director of Urban & Economic Development

(Source: Turner, AL.com )

“It’s a cable suspension bridge. So it will appear in some elevations that it is floating in the air.” -Shane Davis, Huntsville’s Director of Urban & Economic Development

(Source: Turner, AL.com )

A Developer Wants to Build a 22-Story Building in Huntsville

On 23 August 2022, AL.com reported Aaron Mance, a real estate developer in Huntsville, has pitched the idea of building a 22-story building at the site of his existing business, Hyde Homes, located at 2101 Governors Drive.

This is the current site of 2101 Governors Drive looks facing west:

Hyde Homes, located at 2101 Governors Drive Photo by Zack Love

Here's what Aaron Mance's proposed building would look like (rendering below):

Rendering of proposed 22-story building (skybridge view), located at 2101 Governers Drive (image credit: Chapman Sisson)

“I believe I’ll build the building.” -Aaron Mance, real estate developer

If his idea comes to fruition, Mance's proposed 22-story building would be twice as tall as Huntsville’s current tallest building downtown, Regions Bank on Clinton and Church street.

Rendering of proposed 22-story building (an aerial view), located at 2101 Governers Drive (image credit: Chapman Sisson)

As seen in his building rendering (above), Aaron Mance would also like the skybridge to also connect to his 22-story building. His idea is that his building would have a hotel, luxury condominiums, office spaces, a market, and a pool and steakhouse on top. (Source: Gattis, AL.com )

Aaron Mance estimates his proposed building would cost $150 million to build. He currently has enough for a down payment — an estimated $30 million — and is looking for additional investors to help fund the rest of this project. (Source: Gattis, AL.com )

Rendering of proposed 22-story building at night, located at 2101 Governers Drive (image credit: Chapman Sisson)

“My plan for this building is to be the spotlight of Huntsville.” Aaron Mance, real estate developer

'The Big Picture' Will give Updates on Huntsville City Projects

To keep its citizens informed, Huntsville created a website called The Big Picture, which details its “comprehensive master plan” for approved city projects. It provides information for four categories on the site: Principles, Policies, Places, and Process, as well as updates on four projects at the bottom.

“…We’ve seen significant growth in Huntsville, which is now the largest city in Alabama.” -Tommy Battle, Mayor of Huntsville

(Source: The Big Picture )

“We are committed to smart growth for Huntsville. The Big Picture Masterplan will help us achieve the kind of growth that will make our community stronger for decades to come.” -Tommy Battle, Mayor of Huntsville

(Source: WAFF News 48 )

Four Huntsville projects showing on The Big Picture website at the time of publication are:

Downtown Master Plan

Sandra Moon Complex Master Plan

Ditto Landing Master Plan

Bike Network Development

(Source: The Big Picture )

Screenshot The Big Picture

Screenshot The Big Picture

With many big projects in the works, it is an exciting time to be a Huntsville resident.

Huntsville was Ranked #1 Best Place to Live in 2022–2023

Huntsville was ranked the #1 Best Place to Live in 2022–2023 by U.S. News & World Report after the publication examined 150 of the most populous metro areas in the U.S., considering the cost of living, job market, and quality of life.

