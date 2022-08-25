Elon Musk Didn't Buy Twitter because of the Bots, Yet Now he Wants to Build Them

Elon Musk has a plan to manufacture robots with Tesla. This plan has been in the works for at least a year. Should Tesla continue down this road to manufacture Tesla "Optimus" bots.

Elon Musk image "Building a Tesla Bot" Copyright-free image made by Zack Love

At the last "AI Day" in August 2021, Elon Musk promised in his Tesla bot presentation that Tesla would reveal the Tesla bot to the world, which he has been calling "Optimus."

There are many questions and so little time before Elon Musk has promised to reveal the ‘Tesla bot’ he has been working on. It's supposed to be revealed on 30 September 2022.

The Verge reported that "Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he was shifting the company’s 'AI Day' event from August to September in anticipation of being able to show off a working Optimus prototype."

Elon Musk is still due in court in October 2022 in a legal battle with Twitter over the number of bots they have, which is why he backed out of buying Twitter. Twitter still wants the sale to take place. (Source: The Guardian)

This is all true. More on that.

The Twitter Legal Battle Looms over the Bot Reveal

To be brief, Elon Musk’s legal team wanted a court date in February 2023, so they would have time to go over all of the Twitter data. Twitter maintains there are at least 95% humans on their social media platform, and 5% or fewer bots.

Elon’s legal team was denied that long of an extension. The trial with Twitter is scheduled from October 17 to October 21, 2022. (Source: The Verge )

Elon Musk didn't believe Twitter was honest with him and claims he didn’t receive verifiable proof that at least 95% of users on Twitter are human.

Yep. He’s Elon Musk, the man that wants Twitter data on bots while his Tesla plants are burning through piles of cash.

*From this point forward in the article, all "bot" references are in regard to the Tesla bot, Optimus.

Why Does the Human Race need the Tesla Bot?

In a YouTube video posted on 19 August 2021, Elon Musk did a full presentation on the future Tesla bot and reveals the purpose of the Tesla bot.

The AI software and intelligence already exist within Tesla The purpose of the Tesla bot is to do repetitive, boring, and dangerous tasks to free up humans to do more meaningful things.

(Source: YouTube)

The presentation started with a mime dressed as a robot and come onstage before Elon and did a song and dance routine. Strange. The mime looked like the Tesla Bot on the left in the screenshots below.

The bot has been given the name “Optimus” — no doubt a homage to the benevolent Optimus Prime from Transformers.

Tesla bot "Optimus" image by Tesla

In Elon’s full presentation on August 19, 2021, Elon said:

“The Tesla bot will be real. Basically, if you think about what we’re doing right now with cars, Tesla is arguably the world’s biggest robotics company because our cars are like semi-sentient robots on wheels, and with the full self-driving computers, essentially the inference engine on the car, which we’ll keep evolving obviously, DOJO, both the neural nets recognizing the world, understanding how to navigate the world, it kind of makes sense to put that onto a humanoid form.” -Elon Musk

(Source: YouTube)

What is DOJO?

“DOJO is a supercomputer built by Tesla to train its Artificial Intelligence (AI) deep neural networks and Machine Learning algorithms.” (Source: Hackermoon )

Just in case the Tesla Bot becomes Sentient and Attacks Humans

Elon shared his thoughts on the safety protocols of Tesla bots in the presentation:

“We think we’ll probably have a prototype sometime next year, that basically looks like this (referring to the goofy, dancing robot mime that was recently onstage), and it’s intended to be friendly, of course, and to navigate through a world built for humans, and [will perform] dangerous, repetitive, and boring tasks. We’re setting it such that it is, at a mechanical level, and a physical level, you can run away from it. (Laughter from the audience and Elon)

And mostly likely overpower it. So hopefully that doesn’t ever happen but you never know. 5 m.p.h. — if you can run faster than that, you’ll be fine.” -Elon Musk

(Source: YouTube)

Safety specifications of Tesla bot "Optimus" Image by Tesla

In the presentation, Elon shared that all of the parts used for the Tesla bot are parts and tools that the company already uses and sources to build the Tesla cars.

“Can it [Tesla bot] navigate through the world without being explicitly trained?” -Question posed by Elon Musk

“Can it operate without line-by-line instructions?” -Question posed by Elon Musk

“Yep. I think we can do that.” -Elon Musk

(Source: YouTube)

Tesla bot "Optimus" Image by Tesla

Elon Musk Penned his Vision for Tesla Optimus

Electrek published the following letter from Elon Musk that was translated by China’s media Beijing Channel:

“Tesla Bots are initially positioned to replace people in repetitive, boring, and dangerous tasks. But the vision is for them to serve millions of households, such as cooking, mowing lawns, and caring for the elderly." -Elon Musk

Achieving this goal requires that robots evolve to be smart enough and for us to have the ability to mass produce robots. Our “four-wheeled robots” — cars — have changed the way people travel and even live. One day when we solve the problem of self-driving cars (i.e., real-world artificial intelligence), we will be able to extend artificial intelligence technology to humanoid robots, which will have a much broader application than cars. -Elon Musk

We plan to launch the first prototype of a humanoid robot this year and focus on improving the intelligence of that robot and solving the problem of large-scale production. Thereafter, humanoid robots’ usefulness will increase yearly as production scales up and costs fall. In the future, a home robot may be cheaper than a car. Perhaps in less than a decade, people will be able to buy a robot for their parents as a birthday gift. -Elon Musk

It is foreseeable that with the power of robots, we will create an era of extreme abundance of goods and services, where everyone can live a life of abundance. Perhaps the only scarcity that will exist in the future is for us to create ourselves as humans.” -Elon Musk

(Source: Electrek )

Given Elon Musk's grand vision for Tesla's "Optimus" bot, the future will reveal if his robots will carry out everything he promises.

