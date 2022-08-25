Delta Airlines Offers Passengers $10,000 Cash to Avoid Costly Lawsuits on Overbooked Flights

In July 2022, Delta Air Lines offered ten thousand dollars in cash to passengers willing to change flights. Learn the history of why airlines offer cash compensation today.

In July 2022, Delta made news headlines as they were experiencing staffing shortages and unionized Delta pilots were picketing in an effort to get better working hours and pay. Delta Air Lines was found offering passengers up to $10,000 USD if they were willing to change flights if they were on an overbooked flight.

To really understand why the practice of paying air passengers is a thing, let’s first examine the incident that laid the groundwork.

In 2017 something bad happened to Dr. David Dao while attempting to fly home from Chicago. This incident literally changed the way airlines try to resolve issues caused by overselling tickets.

Dr. David Dao Refused to Get Off a United Airlines Flight

Dr. David Dao was on Flight 3411 in Chicago, IL back in April 2017. This flight was overbooked and four passengers were randomly selected to de-board the plane. The first three passengers willingly left the plane. The fourth would not. His name was Dr. David Dao.

Dr. Dao was passenger four asked to de-board the plane to make room for a United Airlines crew member that was a pilot that needed to get to “point B” so he could successfully pilot another United Airlines flight from another city.

Dr. Dao declined to leave the plane because he said he was a doctor and stressed that he needed to get back home to see his patients at the hospital the following day.

Security guards from the Chicago Department of Aviation attempted to talk Dr. Dao into leaving before he was forcibly removed from the plane. In the incident, he suffered a concussion, a broken nose, and lost two front teeth. (Source: New York Post)

The result of the incident: He sued United Airlines, and they reached a settlement agreement in court. (Source: MSNBC)

True Story: Air Passengers on Oversold Delta Flight Observed a $10,000 ‘Cash Giveaway’ for 10 People

Jason Aten, a columnist for Inc. Magazine experienced what happens when Delta Airlines oversold one of his flights, and then he wrote about it for his magazine. Overselling or overbooking a flight is when an airline sells more tickets than there are seats on an airplane. (Some hotels also take part in this unpopular practice).

But for some unfortunate travelers, if your seat was sold twice, there will be a problem. Because obviously, two people cannot occupy the same space at any point in our universe. It’s a matter of physics.

This is why the airlines that engage in the practice of overbooking try their best to sort out these issues prior to boarding a plane.

This is what happened to Jason Aten. Before his flight boarded, the Delta agent got on the intercom and made an announcement:

“We are looking for eight passengers that will give up their seat in exchange for $10,000. If you have Apple Pay, you’ll even have the money right now.” -Delta Airlines

Jason and his family were waiting on their Delta flight from Grand Rapids, MI to Minneapolis, MN had oversold 10 seats on his flight, and the Delta agent was desperate to fix the situation. They start by offering much lower amounts, and as time passes the Delta agent continued to increase the offer by more money to correct the situation until it reached $10,000 USD.

Jason revealed that he was traveling with family and did not accept the cash offer of $10,000 but still regrets not taking the deal. Apparently, he and his wife had a disagreement over this and it is a sore subject to discuss in their household.

Anthony Black, a spokesman for Delta Air Lines told the New York Post:

“Compensation is one of the many ways that our employees are empowered to manage oversold flights to take care of customers, but also make sure that the aircraft go out on time.” -Anthony Black, Spokesman for Delta Air Lines

Offering cash compensation to air passengers willing to change flights is now a common practice in U.S. airports, but finding a $10,000 ‘cash giveaway’ from an airline is not always a common occurrence.

One Passenger Almost Broke her Neck to Get Off the Plane for $3,000

Delta passenger and real estate broker Megan Keaveny never thought she would get paid to fly, but one experience has certainly changed her mind about changing flights being a bad thing.

CNBC reported her story on 8 July 2022:

Megan Keaveny was flying to West Palm Beach, FL from LaGuardia Airport in NY, and a Delta gate agent came on the intercom offering 22 people $1,300 USD. Her original ticket cost her about $358 USD. So if she took this offer, she would make almost $1,000 net cash profit.

“While we were boarding, a gate agent announced: ‘We need 22 people to get off this flight. We’re offering $1,300 to any volunteers.’” -Megan Keaveny retelling her experience

(Source: CNBC)

Immediately, Megan began texting her boyfriend and some friends. In her mind, she would need it to get to at least $2,000 before she would consider it — this is exactly what she texted to her boyfriend and friends.

She then boarded the plane.

During the process, the Delta agent continued to increase the offer to $2,500, and as Keaveny explained, as she and other willing takers were out of their seats and deboarding the plane, the cash offer increased again to $3,000 USD.

“I almost broke my neck sprinting down the aisle.”

-Megan Keaveny, Delta passenger

(Source: CNBC)

Her Travel Plan to West Palm Beach Changed Slightly

After Megan took the crazy good deal given to her by Delta, she then flew by plane to Fort Lauderdale, FL, and then she took an Uber and paid around $50 for the car ride to West Palm Beach.

In all, she only lost a few hours from her original arrival time but was $3,000 USD richer. Megan Keaveny made over $2,600 net cash profit, making it a positive experience.

Delta Air Lines has turned the hassle of changing flights into a positive experience by offering cash compensation to passengers willing to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

