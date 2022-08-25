Fake DEA Agent Steals $149,294.84 from a Nebraska Senior Citizen

In July 2022, an unfortunate senior citizen, a Nebraska woman, falls for a scam that wipes out over $149K of her life savings. Read to find out the details.

An unsuspecting 68-year-old woman from Lincoln, Nebraska lost over $149K in a scam that wiped her out financially. This poor woman was told many lies by the scammer, and she didn’t even know that she was a victim of a scam until it was too late.

“Nearly 1 in 3 Americans say they’ve fallen victim to a phone scam in the past year.” -2021 U.S. Spam & Scam Report

Senior Citizen in Lincoln, Nebraska Falls Victim to an Elaborate Scam

ABC KLKN news reports that a 68-year-old woman in Lincoln, Nebraska took a phone call from a scammer on July 11, 2022.

It all started when the person on the phone told her that someone had made an unauthorized purchase of a laptop computer on her Amazon account. This first man was only the “screener” — the person that finds susceptible people that are gullible to scams. He then transferred her to a second man, that identified himself as a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent.

The imposter posing as a DEA agent then told the senior woman more lies. He said that there were multiple credit cards and bank accounts opened in her name across many U.S. states.

She became more worried and trusting as the call went on with the man identifying as a DEA agent.

Then he asked her to do something. He told her he needed her to withdraw her money from the bank, and move it to another account.

His reasoning: So he could verify her money wasn’t laundered.

Laundering money is the act of taking money made from illegal means and integrating back into the financial system (such as a bank) in a way that the government can’t tell that it was gained from illegal activities.

Her Money is Gone

The woman first transferred $25,000 USD out of her bank account. She did as requested. He asked her a second time to withdraw more money from her bank account. This time, she withdrew $5,000 USD.

The scammer posing as a DEA agent told her to put the cash in bags outside her house. He told her he would pick them up, and leave her a cashier’s check.

The money she left outside was taken, but they did not leave her a cashier’s check.

The scammer contacted her again the next day. He now instructed her to buy $120,000 USD worth of gold. She tried her best to follow his instructions. She purchased approximately $119,294.84 worth of gold and left it outside her home in bags, so the “DEA” agent could pick it up.

Within an hour, the gold was picked up. Again, no cashier’s check was left.

At this point, the elderly woman now became suspicious and called the police, but her money was long gone. She had been scammed out of more than $149K.

Note: There is no U.S. government agency that ever asks a person to pay them upfront or to transfer money out of their account. This should have been a huge red flag. At that point, she should have called the police.

The Real Drug Enforcement Administration Warns the Public

The real Drug Enforcement Administration posted a message on its website about scams on 3 March 2021.

In this post, they announced:

"The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public of a widespread fraud scheme in which telephone scammers impersonate DEA agents in an attempt to extort money or steal personal identifiable information. A new public service announcement aims to raise awareness that DEA will never phone demanding money or asking for personal information.

There are variations in the false narrative, among them, that the target’s name was used to rent a vehicle which was stopped at the border and contained a large quantity of drugs. The caller then has the target verify their social security number or tells the target their bank account has been compromised. In some cases, the caller threatens the target with arrest for the fictional drug seizure and instructs the person, over the phone, to send money via gift card or wire transfer to pay a “fine” or to assist with the investigation or with resetting the bank account. A portion of an actual scam call was captured by DEA and can be heard here.

DEA personnel will never contact members of the public or medical practitioners by telephone to demand money or any other form of payment, will never request personal or sensitive information over the phone, and will only notify people of a legitimate investigation or legal action in person or by official letter. In fact, no legitimate federal law enforcement officer will demand cash or gift cards from a member of the public. You should only give money, gift cards, personally identifiable information, including bank account information, to someone you know."

(Source: DEA.gov)

Banks and Credit Unions try to Protect the Elderly from Scams

What could prevent a scam from withdrawing money from a bank?

Banks and credit unions that notice an elderly person withdrawing thousands of dollars from their bank account might ask if someone had instructed them to do this (and can be reported internally for elder abuse) A caretaker, such as a relative, can help their elderly relative set up protection features on bank accounts that can prevent large withdrawals of money from their bank accounts at one time (such as a limit of $800 at one time). The caretaker can have protection features set up with the cell phone provider to stop incoming unknown numbers to the elder person’s phone.

Three General Tips to Avoid Phone Scams

Three general tips to help reduce the number of spam calls you receive.

Block and report scam calls

Let unknown calls go to voicemail

Limit or be cautious when sharing your phone number

Source: CNBC

