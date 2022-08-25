Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to Shareholders

Elon Musk publicly admitted that Tesla could go bankrupt if supply chain issues are not fixed. Should Tesla shareholders be concerned?

In June 2022, Elon Musk revealed that Tesla plants were having a difficult time due to supply chain issues. Problems with Tesla's manufacturing plants had been building over time.

Elon Musk is always concerned about his Tesla plants not functioning at peak production because they are losing money.

Speaking about his Austin, TX factory, Elon Musk said:

“This is all going to get fixed real fast, but it requires a lot of attention, and it will take more effort to get this factory at high volume production than it took to build it in the first place.” -Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla

“Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right now.” -Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla

This burning cash furnace is not a new idea, regarding Tesla.

In April 2018, Bloomberg reported "Tesla is going through money so fast that, without additional financing, there is now a genuine risk that the 15-year-old company could run out of cash in 2018. The company burns through more than $7,430 every minute."

Elon Musk sent out a newsletter in April 2022 indicating Tesla was having some issues.

Tesla Plant Issues Were First Revealed in April 2022 Newsletter

Elon Musk told shareholders they would make adjustments in an April 2022 newsletter .

This is what it was about:

In Austin, TX there are Model Y SUVs that use the 4680 cells and structurally integrated battery pack, but a limited supply of 4680 cells was forcing them to build Model Y SUVs with an older cell — a 2170 version — and not efficiently. The Austin plant was not designed to build cars with the 2170 cell.

Problems had been brewing, but they became very clear in June when Elon said “Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right now.”

Should Tesla shareholders be concerned, considering that the stock is about to split?

Tesla's Stock Split 3-for-1 for Shareholders

After the Tesla board approved the split on 4 August 2022, Tesla announced on 5 August 2022 that its stock will split 3-for-1 and will be distributed to shareholders after the close of trading on 24 August 2022. (Source: Fortune)

Let's examine what else happened with Tesla in recent times.

The Germany Tesla Plant Can use Older Batteries

The Berlin, Germany Tesla plant is in a slightly better position than the Austin factory because it was designed to build cars with the older 2170 cells, however, it has still been affected by shipping issues.

Gizmodo reported Tesla was getting its Austin and Berlin plants running while the Tesla plant in Shanghai, China faced COVID-related lockdowns that caused restrictions and supply chain issues at the world’s largest port in Shanghai. Elon Musk said:

“The past two years have been an absolute nightmare of supply chain interruptions, one thing after another, and we’re not out of it yet. Overwhelmingly our concern is how do we keep the factories operating so we can pay people and not go bankrupt, and then everything else is nice to have.”

Source: Gizmodo

“The COVID shutdowns in China were very, very difficult, to say the least.” -Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla

Good News: Fortune noted that Tesla has tripled its production at the Shanghai plant since Elon Musk’s comments on the COVID lockdowns in China.

Adam Jonas, a Morgan Stanley analyst did lower his price target from Tesla from $1,300 down to $1,200 a share based on the China COVID issues that disrupted Tesla's business operations.

Tesla employee layoffs were another issue revealed to shareholders.

Elon Musk Emails Revealed Tesla Would Lay off 10% of its Workforce

Elon Musk sent an email to Tesla executives on 2 June 2022 notifying them to pause all hiring worldwide, and in another email on 3 June 2022 Elon Musk said he will be “reducing salaried headcount by 10% as it has become overstaffed in many areas…while hourly headcount will increase.” (Source: Reuters )

In the June 3rd email, Reuters confirmed Elon Musk said:

“Note, this [layoff] does not apply to anyone actually building cars, battery packs or installing solar.” -Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla

Lawsuit: Tesla Broke Texas Labor Law

Tesla workers filed a lawsuit against the automaker for failing to provide adequate notice under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. They filed this lawsuit in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas. Under the WARN act, workers should have been notified at least 60 days in advance before the mass layoff.

Plaintiff’s Lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan spoke out about Elon Musk:

“I find it very concerning that the richest man in the world considers it trivial that his company is blatantly violating federal labor law [enacted ] to protect workers. While two months [of] pay certainly doesn’t matter to him, it matters a lot to the employees who made his company what it is.”

Conclusion: Shareholders Should Consider the Plant Issues

Should shareholders overlook all of the issues in recent times and continue to buy Tesla stock?

Tesla will continue to operate, but all of these issues should be factored in when one is choosing to invest in this electric vehicle and energy company.

The stock split may tempt investors to ignore these complications.

