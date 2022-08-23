Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ Email

Two different women receive an email from Best Buy Geek Squad about their protection plans expiring. They both became victims of the latest email phishing scam.

Most people think of the Best Buy Geek Squad as helpful people, and rightfully so. Some of the best IT professionals get their start at Best Buy. But sometimes, bad actors (cybercriminals) pose as the “good guys” and take advantage of this squeaky clean image of the Best Buy Geek Squad.

In the next two stories, find out what happened when these unsuspecting women get an email from Best Buy Geek Squad and their two mistakes that lead to significant money loss.

Victim #1: The South Carolina Woman

In July 2022, a woman in Beaufort County, SC who prefers to remain nameless, received an email from Best Buy Geek Squad. Obviously, it is the fake Best Buy Geek Squad up to no good.

The email read:

If you do not wish to continue with your Best Buy protection plan for two years, call the number provided and request a refund.

The number provided in the email began with an area code of (808).

The woman called this number. This was her first mistake.

The man identified himself as “Dave” and confirmed that a payment had been processed on her bank account. Dave said that to refund the payment, he would need to remote into her computer and reverse the payment using a “Team Viewer” program.

She agreed and gave Dave remote access to her computer. This was her second mistake.

An ‘Error’ in Best Buy Refund Amount

The woman received a pop-up window on her computer screen. The pop-up window said that she was receiving a refund for $445, but Dave made a very common mistake in these types of scams. Instead of typing $445.00, he “accidentally” typed $44500 (without the decimal point).

Immediately after he did this, Dave said that she had mistakenly entered $44,500 and that he would “take care of it” and did an immediate wire transfer of $44,000 from her account to correct the error.

He immediately disconnected the remote connection after completing the wire transfer.

Thanks for the Money, Sincerely, Dave from Michigan

The next day, Dave contacted her again, this time with a threat.

He asked her to send $20,000 to a Michigan address via FedEx overnight, threatening to take all of her money if she didn't comply.

The South Carolina woman did as instructed, and lost more than $64,000 USD in total.

Victim #2: The Grieving Widow

Nobody wants to bury their husband, have funeral and burial expenses, and then turn around and get scammed in the same week. But that’s just what happened to a woman in Detroit, MI.

Christina Ihlenfeldt was going through a lot back in August 2020. Her husband, Bob, passed away suddenly from a heart attack, and she suddenly became a widow.

On the morning of August 19, 2020, Christina was sitting outside on her husband’s lawn chair, with a cup of coffee, taking in the morning sun. She was feeling depressed from recent events and she received a phone call.

It was her employer, a philanthropic firm in the financial sector. They called to fire her.

Her heart dropped. Her career, an administrative assistant job of almost six years had just eliminated her position. Things had now sunk to a new low.

How was she going to pay her bills? Could life get any worse?

Just two days later after losing her job, she received an alert from her husband’s AOL email account. The email was from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ informing Bob that his credit card was being charged $300 USD for two years of protection.

Since she would be on a very limited budget, Christina set out to cancel this charge. She called the number provided in the email. This was her first mistake.

Christina: “I’m calling because of this email. I’d like to request a refund. We don’t need protection.”

Male voice: “Oh yes Ma ‘am. We can help you with that.”

He requested for her to fill out a form and send it back to him by email.

Male voice: “We’re done…” He paused and told her something didn’t go through, suggesting that maybe she didn’t fill it out correctly, but there was another way they could get the form submitted. He would just remote into her computer and fill out the refund form online for her.

Before remoting to her computer, the male voice asked, “By the way, how is your computer running?”

She indicated it was running slowly, and allowed him to take control of her computer. This was her second mistake.

She watched as he pulled up a fake Best Buy refund form, and typed in her name and information. When he was typing the amount, he pretended he was typing in $300.00 but made a “mistake” and typed in $30000 (without a decimal point).

The male voice got real excited: “Oh my God! we deposited $30,000 instead of $300 into your bank. Check your bank. I’ll be in trouble!” He pretended to be worried.

Christina was now starting to panic. She checked her “bank account” on the computer. It appeared that the man was correct. On the computer screen, $30,000 USD was transferred to her bank account.

She was panicking.

“All I could think of was for him getting his money back,” she said. “Then I’m trying to figure out how to get it back to him before someone noticed, so what did I do?”-Christina Ihlenfeldt, victim

The male voice instructed her that to fix the situation, she would need to wire $30,000 to an account at Mellon Bank in the state of New York, and she did exactly as he asked.

“I went to the physical bank and authorized a wire transfer,” she said, now kicking herself for not telling the bank what was happening. “I was so believing that he was going to get into trouble.” -Christina Ihlenfeldt, victim

Christina realized later what had really happened: After gaining access to her computer, the man accessed her husband’s bank account, withdrew $30,000 from it, and transferred these funds into her bank account for the scam to work.

“People reading this may say, ‘God what an idiot.’ It’s so easy to say that. But the son-of-a-b**** sent me emails that looked like a Chase bank account. I’ve got screenshots showing there was a deficit in their account. They were very prepared.” -Christina Ihlenfeldt, victim

Her Money went on Vacation to Thailand

This $30,000.00 USD was supposed to help Christina support herself now that her husband had passed away, and she was not unemployed.

But now the money is gone. It was last traced to a bank in Thailand.

These real-life stories are unfortunate, but measures can be taken to prevent these scams. Continue reading for tips to prevent these types of scams.

Tips to Prevent the Best Buy Geek Squad Scam

There are ways to prevent falling victim to the Best Buy Geek Squad phishing scam.

Here are a few tips:

Never respond to emails from strangers or companies by hitting reply. The only emails you should respond to are from people you know. Contact a company and its employees only through a legitimate company number that can be looked up and verified. Never call phone numbers provided in an email. Always look up the phone number from a corporate website, and never rely on the info. in the email to contact the company. They know your name. Just because they may have your name, doesn’t mean they really know you. There are a million ways scammers can get your name and your phone number. It doesn’t mean they know you. Ignore these spam calls. You aren’t saving the world by giving them a piece of your mind. Don’t answer phone calls from numbers you don’t recognize. If you receive an important call, they will leave a voicemail. Don’t necessarily trust the number given to you in the voicemail. Always look up the legitimate company phone number and call it directly, and ask for the person contacting you. Never give remote access to anyone that contacts you in an email or phone call. It will never end well. In fact, you don’t have to tell anyone that emails or calls you that you own a computer. Tell them, “I don’t own a computer” — (this excuse will save you from many scams).

