Elon Musk is Being Sued for $258 Billion for a ‘DogeCoin Pyramid Scheme’

Elon Musk's Dogecoin tweets have become a lightning rod for lawsuits. Read to find out what Elon Musk has tweeted to get himself sued by a Dogecoin investor.

Elon Musk in Doge Coin Crypto Scam graphic Image created with copyright free images by Zack Love

Elon Musk can’t seem to stay out of the news with his first amendment right to tweet whatever seems to be on his mind at the time he finds it amusing. As a result, Keith Johnson filed a class-action lawsuit against Elon Musk, SpaceX, and Tesla on Thursday, 16 June 2022 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

A class-action lawsuit is one that represents a large class of people that all similarly lost money due to unfair business practices by a company.

Let’s get into the details of the class-action lawsuit.

Federal Case: Johnson v. Musk, 22-cv-05037

Plaintiff Keith Johnson, who identifies as “an American citizen who was defrauded out of money by defendants”, went before the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan) to ask for a minimum of $86 billion in damages, plus triple damages of $172 billion as a result of the price manipulations resulting from Elon Musk’s tweets. Source: Bloomberg

Keith Johnson claims Elon Musk directly manipulated the price of Dogecoin in an illegal racketeering enterprise with the use of his companies, SpaceX and Tesla.

Keith Johnson, Dogecoin Investor, Sues Elon Musk

Keith Johnson began purchasing Dogecoin in 2021 and watched as Elon Musk drove up the value of Dogecoin with his tweets at will. He claims in his lawsuit that Elon Musk did this for his own personal benefits (i.e. amusement, exposure, or even for profit).

“Dogecoin is a fraud whereby ‘greater fools’ are deceived into buying the coin at a higher price.” -Keith Johnson, Plaintiff

Keith Johnson wants the court to stop Elon Musk from promoting Dogecoin going forward and wants Dogecoin trading to be identified as gambling in federal law and New York State law.

In his lawsuit, Johnson states:

“Defendants falsely and deceptively claim that Dogecoin is a legitimate investment when it has no value at all.” -Keith Johnson's lawsuit

“Defendants were aware since 2019 that Dogecoin had no value yet promoted Dogecoin to profit from its trading…Musk used his pedestal as World’s Richest man to operate and manipulate the Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme for profit, exposure, and amusement.” -Keith Johnson's lawsuit

He believes Elon Musk and his companies have intentionally manipulated the price of digital cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

When Elon Musk Mentions Dogecoin…the Price Moves

Some people may be thinking that Keith Johnson is trying to make some money from the "richest man in the world" with his lawsuit. But if you look at the evidence, there might be something to his claims.

Let’s take a look at a timeline of tweets.

July 17, 2020: Elon Musk tweeted: “It’s inevitable” with an accompanying picture of a 'Dogecoin storm' moving in. According to CNN , the Dogecoin price then increases by 14% as a result of this tweet.

Elon Musk tweet Twitter: Elon Musk @elonmusk (public domain)

December 20, 2020: Elon Musk tweeted: “One word: Doge”

According to CNN , the Dogecoin price increased by 20% as a result of this tweet.

Elon Musk tweet Twitter: Elon Musk @elonmusk (public domain)

February 4, 2021: Elon Musk tweeted a picture of a rocket going towards the moon, insinuating a common phrase “Doge to the moon” and another picture of Elon Musk superimposed on Rafiki from the Lion King movie, holding up a Doge replacing Simba.

Elon Musk tweet Twitter: Elon Musk @elonmusk (public domain)

Elon Musk tweet Twitter: Elon Musk @elonmusk (public domain)

February 4, 2021: Elon Musk tweeted a Dogecoin poll.

Elon Musk tweet Twitter: Elon Musk @elonmusk (public domain)

April 1, 2022: (April Fool’s Day) Elon Musk tweeted: “SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon.”

Newsweek reported that “within four hours, the tweet gained about 200,000 likes and 22,500 retweets. Dogecoin surged from $0.05 at 6:15 a.m. to $0.069 by 6:45 a.m., which is a 38% increase in price.

April 15, 2022: Elon Musk tweeted: “Doge Barking at the moon”

Elon Musk tweet Twitter: Elon Musk @elonmusk (public domain)

May 8, 2022: Elon Musk hosted Saturday Night Live show on May 8, and Dogecoin’s price had been steadily increasing in anticipation of his appearance on the show.

According to Forbes, within minutes of Elon Musk’s opening lines, Dogecoin’s price began to fall dramatically. During a segment called “Weekend Update”, Elon Musk called Dogecoin “a hustle”.

Forbes noted in the 24 hours after his appearance on SNL, Dogecoin’s value fell more than 30%. In addition, Robinhood’s crypto-trading platform crashed midway through the episode.

How much is a Dogecoin worth now?

At the time of publication, 18 August 2022, Dogecoin’s price is $0.078 per coin, while its all-time peak price was $0.64 per coin in May 2021. At its initial launch in 2013, the price of Dogecoin was $0.0002 per coin.

Elon Musk has a sense of humor, and tweeting about Dogecoin is something he finds personally amusing. Dogecoin investor Keith Johnson proves that sometimes its best to keep quiet, and not publicly tweet without a muzzle.

Now the Doge has come back to bite Elon right in his digital wallet if he can't control himself on Twitter.

Sources

Berg, Madeline. “ Elon Musk’s ‘SNL’ Gig Was a Bust For the Billionaire — And Dogecoin — But a Boom for NBC .” Forbes. 9 May 2021.

Bushard, Brian. “ Elon Musk, SpaceX And Tesla Sued for $258 Billion in Alleged Dogecoin ‘Pyramid Scheme’ .” Forbes. 16 June 2022.

Fallert, Nicole. “ Everything Elon Musk Has Said About Dogecoin .” Newsweek. 16 April 2021.

Goodwin, Jazmin. “ Elon Musk tweeted about a bitcoin rival. It soared 20% .” CNN Business. 21 December 2020.

Stempel, Jonathan. “ Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme. ” Yahoo! 16 June 2022.