Stress Is Harming Your Health and Exercise Effectiveness

Zachary Walston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dxi1Z_0dq77SMO00
alphaspirit from Getty Images

We are nearing the two-year mark of a global pandemic and while there is a light at the end of the tunnel, it is faint. Countries are still contemplating lockdowns, vaccine rates remain below desired levels, and masks are still the norm.

All of this leads to increased levels of stress.

We have plenty of sources of stress without a pandemic adding fuel to the fire. Our jobs, family life, politics, and sports (I can attest as a Dolphins fan) all impact our stress levels to varying degrees, and that stress impacts the health of our bodies.

This impact can be seen in the long-term, with epidemiologic studies showing….

It can also be seen in the short-term, with impaired healing, recovery from exercise, and increased susceptibility to pain. Before continuing, I’d like to assure you the goal of this article is not to add to your stress. I’m not here to explain, with research, that everyone living in this pandemic-world is doomed to high levels of stress and poor health. Instead, I will show the specific effects of stress — with various examples of how it can manifest — followed by strategies to reduce your stress.

These strategies are research-backed and implemented in many professional settings. As a physical therapist, I have used them in the clinic and thought them to my students. As a parent of two toddlers, I have used them personally with success.

Lastly, knowing what drives stress and the potential consequences can alert you when you may need to make lifestyle adjustments, such as implementing a deload week in your workout plan.

So, let’s dive in.

There is a reason stress is referred to as the silent killer. Stress does more than deteriorate health over a long period of time, however. It has an immediate effect on our ability to heal. But hope is not lost.

There are many research-backed strategies that can be employed to address these effects. They aren’t just theoretical. I have seen them work well in my clinics.

The relationship between stress and our health

As a physical therapist, I assess stress levels with each patient. Without it, my timelines for recovery would be marginal guesses at best. The road to recovery for any type of injury becomes a steeper climb as stress piles on.

Studies assessing wound healing models and outcomes show there is an average correlation of 0.42 between psychological stress and wound healing. That value is a moderate correlation, indicating a relationship is present.

So what does this mean for you?

Recovery for exercise and strenuous activity, such as a heavy manual labor job, is impaired by stress. If you are plateauing in the gym, struggling to recover between workouts, or dragging at work, stress may be the culprit.

If you suffer any type of injury — an ankle sprain while hiking, a hamstring strain while playing softball intramurals, or whiplash from an auto accident — stress will delay your recovery time. The standard recovery times you find online — 3 days to 6 weeks for sprains and strains depending on the severity and grade rating — are averages. They also relate to ideal healing environments.

Individual characteristics such as age, gender, comorbidities, cardiovascular fitness, nutritional status, injury history, sleep hygiene, recovery expectations, and psychological stress all affect healing time.

Psychological stress comes in many forms, all of which can delay wound healing. People with depressive symptoms are 3.6 times more likely to experience delayed wound healing relative to controls. During examination week, dental students took 40% longer to heal from an experimental wound than when they were on vacation. Even stressful careers, such as being a caregiver, can delay wound healing by 24%.

Delayed healing is not the only concern when dealing with stress.

Stress has a strong relationship with how we experience pain, too.

We know pain is a biopsychosocial phenomenon — every time. All pain is influenced by emotions and the context of your situation. It’s inescapable.

When stress levels rise, your sensitivity to pain rises with it. Take COVID, one of the primary drivers of stress the past two years, as an example.

This study in 295 college students found the compounding stress of college life with new COVID restrictions increased their stress levels and prevalence of neck pain. It’s not the frequency of sitting or posture — research is clear there is no ideal posture and posture is a poor predictor of pain or injury — as they were already sitting frequently as college students, rather, it was the added stress of lockdowns.

Lockdowns inhibit socialization. Now, I am not here to debate the merits of lockdowns and other strategies to combat the pandemic (just follow the science and scientists who know a hell of a lot more than any reporter or blogger — no cherry-picking either), I am here to discuss why stress can’t be ignored when it comes to the health of our bodies.

As you can see, stress impairs our ability to heal and it increases our sensitivity to pain, a brutal combination. As a population, we already struggle with meeting activity guidelines. With an increased susceptibility to experiencing pain and blunted recovery response, the barrier list to exercise only lengthens when stress is added to the equation.

How to use this information

You can approach the information on two fronts. The first is acknowledging the delay the current situation will cause. If you are injured, plan accordingly with your doctor and physical therapist. Develop realistic expectations.

Second, address the risk factors you can modify. There are many activities and strategies you can use to modify stress. Pursue the strategies that work best for you.

For example, positive behaviors related to social support have been shown to improve wound repair. One study demonstrated self-disclosure, acceptance of a partner, relationship-enhancing statements, and humor within a marriage lead to faster wound healing compared to people in marriages that lack those positive behaviors.

Research shows a lack of exercise can slow would healing rates. Conversely, regular physical exercise can both reduce psychological stress and reverse its negative impacts, improving cardiovascular function, reducing depression and anxiety, and providing a means of social support.

Exercise is challenging, however, and many barriers exist for some people, including time restraints and lack of equipment. Fortunately, you don’t need much exercise to see health benefits. You can build strength through “exercise snacks” throughout the day.

You don’t have to perform formal “exercise” to see health benefits either. If you enjoy yard work, gardening, dancing, or other forms of physical activity, those can be outstanding methods to reduce stress. Walking has been shown repeatedly to provide tremendous health benefits — physically, socially, and psychologically.

In addition to physical activity, meditation is a powerful tool for reducing stress and improving our mood. I’ll admit, I have been hit or miss with meditation, but when I use it regularly, I find benefit.

Stretching is a hybrid of meditation and physical activity and may be a good option for you. Stretching won’t reduce injury risk, but it can be relaxing and reduce pain in the short term. Increase the challenge by implementing yoga, and you will gain additional musculoskeletal and neurologic health benefits.

Another version of stress reduction and self-care that has been critical for me is reading. Reading allows me to unwind and step away from the stress and business of the world. While I love reading non-fiction, as it is a great way to expand my perspective and learn a variety of topics (I read about business, psychology, history, etc. — gradually fewer self-help each year), reading fiction is one of the best things you can do for self-care.

Research shows that reading fiction is one of the best ways to expand your creativity. Reading fiction improves your ability to empathize with and understand the thoughts and feelings of the people you interact with — important qualities for content creators. The same benefits are not found in people who primarily read non-fiction.

“Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world.” — Albert Einstein

Reading fiction expands your perspective and creativity by stimulating new experiences. Research shows reading fiction helps people “experience realities outside of the ‘here-and-now’, including hypothetical events, distant worlds, and other people’s subjective experience.” This helps us step away from the stresses we deal with and teaches us new ways to manage stress.

I love High Fantasy and Space Operas, with Steven Erikson’s Malazan Book of the Fallen series and the Expeditionary Force Series at the top of my lists.

Finding the right source of stress relief and a plan for consistent physical activity for you is vital, as other common cop behaviors are often sought, and, unfortunately, these exacerbate the problem by creating a compound effect.

It is common for people experiencing high levels of stress to turn to alcohol, tobacco, and comfort foods while reducing positive health behaviors such as exercise. Heavy alcohol use and smoking delay cell migration and collagen deposition — two vital processes to begin healing and repair of injuries. Poor sleep impeded growth hormone production, which is needed to stimulate the growth of new tissue.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to handling stress, but there are many options. The key is to take a long-term approach, not seek short-term “fixes” repeatedly.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# stress# health# pandemic# healing# recovery

Comments / 3

Published by

I am a physical therapist, researcher, and educator whose mission is to challenge health misinformation. You will find articles about health, fitness, medical care, psychology, and professional development on my site. As the husband of a real estate agent, you will also find real estate and housing tips.

Atlanta, GA
1962 followers

More from Zachary Walston

How Healthcare Can Teach Us About Exercise Adherence

Perhaps laziness is the reason people don’t exercise in some cases, but that should not be the overarching assumption. Ironically, chalking the answer up to laziness and calling it a day is, well, lazy. It remains a tempting line of reasoning, however, as you will be hard-pressed to find many people who don't have some level of understanding that exercise is good for you.

Read full story
1 comments

Contrary to Popular Belief, Getting Stronger Doesn't Take Very Long

This is a popular phrase in the rehab and fitness spaces and it rings true in regards to health and wellness. Strength is one of the most important markers of health. Research suggests quad strength and grip strength are primary predictors of mortality. Another study showed hip flexor strength was the primary determinant in the progression of functional capacity decline. Furthermore, low muscle strength and power, but not low muscle mass, are more strongly associated with falls, fractures, and mortality.

Read full story

Do You Need to Stretch to Become Flexible?

Do you ever wonder how gymnasts and ballet dancers become so flexible and mobile? It’s not from a robust stretching routine. They don’t spend hours a day, reaching for their toes and pulling the arms across their bodies. They may throw the occasional stretch into a warm-up or cool down but that is not the key to their mobility prowess.

Read full story
1 comments

How Many Sets of Exercise Should You Do? It's Never One-Size-Fits-All

How do you decide how long you should work out? How many sets of exercises should you perform?. For some, it’s a matter of feel, electing to exercise until a fatigue point in which they are satisfied with the amount of exercise performed. For others, time is the restricting factor, completing as many sets as possible within a 30 or 60-minute window, provided rest breaks are sufficient.

Read full story

How Often Should Elderly People Strength Train?

One of the most important markers of health as people age is their strength. Studies have shown quadriceps and grip strength are directly related to all-cause mortality. While strength can be improved without adding more muscle to your body, the amount of muscle you have raises the floor and ceiling of strength potential.

Read full story
15 comments

Getting Stronger May Not Be The Answer to Treating Pain

Have you ever been told you have pain or were injured because “x” muscle was weak?. “Your knees hurt because your gluteals are weak”. The fear-mongering persists and continues to spread throughout social media. Our biases and previous education blockade our willingness to consider new, credible information. I know, as I experienced the same biases and refused to accept current pain research for the first two years of my practice.

Read full story
5 comments

Is Training to Failure the Best Exercise Option?

How hard should you push yourself in the gym? Should you train until exhaustion, squeezing out every drop of performance your body has to give?. According to some trainers, coaches, instagurus, and athletes, the answer is absolutely. If you have read my articles before, you know anecdotal experience won’t satisfy my thirst for answers.

Read full story
16 comments

Sleep Shaming Is Not The Answer to Improving Sleep Habits

I’m going to present the same case scenarios I present to all of my orthopedic residents when I introduce the topic of pain. If you were to provide recommendations for lifestyle habits, including sleep, nutrition, and physical activity, would they be the same or different for the following two people?

Read full story
2 comments

If Someone Says Squats Are Bad For Knees, They Are Ignoring the Research

Whether it is while I am speaking with patients or perusing social media, I often come across the belief that squatting is dangerous and harmful to the knees. I would like to challenge those beliefs.

Read full story
2 comments

The Hip Flexors May Be a Vital Muscle for the Elderly

What are the most important physical markers of health as we age?. Researchers and doctors often ask this question. I have to consider it daily in the clinic as a physical therapist.

Read full story

New Research Shows Many Doctors Do Not Understand Pain.

How do you choose your doctor? Perhaps you review the credentials and experience of local physicians. Maybe a friend’s recommendation sways you. Could Google reviews be the key?

Read full story
6 comments

New Research Show Both Interval and Continuous Training Can Help You Lose Fat

There is no such thing as a universal best exercise routine. Period. Ok, now that that is out of the way, let’s use research to help answer the question in the title. What intensity should you train at if you want to maximize fat loss? When losing fat, the goal is to retain muscle. If you want to maximize your results, you have to choose one. You can shed fat mass while bulking up. You can do a little bit of each — the amount depends on your starting point — but if you want to maximize fat loss, adding muscle needs to wait.

Read full story

New Research Helps Us Better Understand the Complexity of Pain

I often wished that more people understood the invisible side of things. Even the people who seemed to understand, didn’t really.”. Our minds are powerful. Our thoughts and expectations shape our future experiences. As we learn more about pain, we have come to understand the experience of pain is complex.

Read full story

Understanding Complicated Relationship Between Running and Your Knees

If you have ever seen a doctor for knee pain, chances are you were told to stop doing two things: running and squatting. Both are nonsense, but I will focus on running for now.

Read full story
1 comments

Stop Using Ice to Treat Pain

RICE — rest, ice, compress, elevate — and the updated PRICE — add protection to the beginning — are part of traditional injury management 101. They should be abandoned.

Read full story
22 comments

Does Bone on Bone Arthritis Cause Pain?

Bone on bone is one of the most common culprits of knee pain. Well, at least it is one of the most blamed causes of knee pain. Research challenges the belief that osteoarthritis is guaranteed to cause pain.

Read full story
39 comments

You Don't Need Surgery for a Rotator Cuff Tear

As we learn more about pain, we realize surgery often isn't the answer. A 2019 research review found surgery is a poor treatment choice for chronic pain. The study found surgery is no better than a sham procedure - going under anesthesia and receiving cut on the skin but nothing else - for multiple regions of the body. Whether you are receiving surgery for low back pain, knee arthritis, angina, abdominal pain, endometriosis, biliary colic, or migraines, surgery does not appear to be the answer.

Read full story
40 comments

Posture Is Not The Cause of Back Pain

The posture nonsense is getting out of control. While preparing for a residency lecture this week, I came across an article on posture written by a physician. It was hard to contain my frustration.

Read full story
2 comments

Using Research to Improve Focus

In my profession, all actions should be backed by science. The term ‘Evidence-Based Practice’ (Evidence-Based Medicine is used in healthcare as well) refers to the integration of best available research, clinician experience and expertise, and patient goals, values, and perspective. This framework can be applied to creators as well.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy