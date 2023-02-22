Crafting Hip-Hop into Beer: The Story of Chicago's Funkytown Brewery

Photo by abc7chicago

Funkytown Brewery, a Chicago-based brewery, has turned a hobby into a thriving business that reflects its passion for 90s hip-hop music. The brewery was founded by three lifelong friends from Oak Park: Rich Bloomfield, Greg Williams, and Zach Day. Funkytown Brewery was born with their love for the word "funky" and the idea of "town" representing a community.

Their flagship beer, "Hip-Hops and R&Brew," is an American Pale Ale inspired by the legendary hip-hop group, The Fugees. The can's design features the faces of the group members, reminiscent of an artist's first album. Funkytown Brewery's founders knew that less than 1% of the breweries in the country are Black-owned. Therefore, they moved from a home-brewing business in their garage to the Pilot Project Brewing in Logan Square and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, an incubator for start-up breweries.

Pilot Project Brewing is designed to reduce the barriers to entry for start-up breweries. According to Rich Bloomfield, Funkytown's co-founder and CEO, the capital cost for space and equipment, sales, and distribution teams is difficult for people to bootstrap independently. Funkytown is the only Black-owned brewery that makes beer in Chicago. Their primary target group is new beer drinkers, and they create palatable beers with low alcohol content, bitterness, and astringency.

Funkytown Brewery participates in the annual "Black is Beautiful" initiative to raise awareness of the injustices people of color face. This year's Black is Beautiful Imperial Stout features the many colors of beautiful Black women. The proceeds will be donated to Chi-Side, a non-profit organization that provides sports media training for children aged 9-18.

The founders of Funkytown Brewery aim to move out of their day jobs and into their own space while giving back to the community. Their beers are available at over 400 locations in the Chicago area, with the ultimate goal of creating a unique space for themselves. The brewery's founders want to create a space where people feel welcome and know they belong. Funkytown Brewery has found a way to combine its love for hip-hop, beer, and community. The result is an incredible craft brewery that is significantly impacting the industry.