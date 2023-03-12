Sunday to Bring Rain and Snow Showers to Chicago Area, with Low Temperatures

Photo by John kimley

The Chicago area can expect a mix of rain and snow showers as a low-pressure system moves across the upper Midwest. However, the accumulations are expected to be light. According to NBC 5 forecast models, the northern and western suburbs can expect light snow showers on Sunday morning, while most of the precipitation will be focused on areas north of the city of Chicago. The chance of precipitation will persist throughout the day, with some lulls, especially around noon.

The forecast models indicate that parts of the region, especially those south of Interstate 80, could see rain instead of snow. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper-30s, with some areas seeing highs around 40 degrees. The scattered snow showers could continue through Monday morning, with the possibility of lake-effect snow in northwest Indiana.

The accumulations of snow are expected to be very light, with areas near the border with Wisconsin possibly seeing up to an inch of snow by Monday afternoon. The rest of the region should expect less than one-half inch of snow through the entire system. Highs will remain in the 30s on both Monday and Tuesday, with a warmup expected on Wednesday as temperatures reach the upper 40s and low 50s. This trend will continue into Thursday, although another system will bring rain to the region on both Thursday and Friday, which will cool things off again. Temperatures are expected to drop back into the 30s by the weekend.

Overall, the Chicago area can expect a mix of precipitation with light accumulations over the next few days. While there may be some scattered snow showers, it is unlikely to cause any major disruptions. However, residents should continue to monitor the weather conditions, as any unexpected changes in the forecast could impact travel plans.