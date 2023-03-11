Illinois Snowstorm Forces Some Schools to Turn to E-Learning

Photo by Albert Roman

After a winter storm hit the Chicago area, causing up to eight inches of snow accumulation, several schools in northern Illinois had delayed starts and switched to e-learning. The Emergency Closing Centre reported at least one school closure. A winter weather advisory is still in effect until 7 a.m. Friday for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, and Northern and Central Cook Counties. Morning commuters in these areas should expect to encounter slushy snow accumulation on untreated roads and sidewalks.

The following schools reported closures, delays, or E-Learning: Zion-Benton High School and New Tech High at Zion-Benton High School (both in District 126) switched to E-Learning. Zion District 6 also switched to e-learning, while Lake Forest Country Day School had a delayed start of two hours. Our Lady of Humility School in Beach Park was closed, and St. Martin de Porres High School in Waukegan had a one-hour delayed start.

The storm hit the suburbs to the far north and west the hardest, particularly those near the Illinois-Wisconsin border, where thousands of power outages have been reported. WTMJ reports that more than 60,000 homes in the Milwaukee area remain without power. Snowfall totals estimate that some areas received up to seven inches of snowfall. In McHenry County, Woodstock recorded around five inches of snow, Bull Valley measured upwards of seven inches, and Hebron measured between five and six inches. Parts of Boone, McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, and Kane counties recorded between five and eight inches.

Slick and slushy road conditions persist across the Chicago area, and some areas are still experiencing snowfall. The NBC 5 Storm Team reports that scattered snow showers will remain in the area through the morning commute, with most of the accumulating snow falling before 7 a.m. Additional snow showers or flurries could continue through the afternoon. High temperatures will remain below average, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s. A system moving in late Saturday night could bring additional snow accumulation overnight and into Sunday, estimated to be between one and two inches.