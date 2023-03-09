White Sox's Joe Kelly Sets the Record Straight on Advised Mitigated Effort

Photo by Ryan Taylor

According to former manager Tony La Russa, some White Sox players were advised to slow down on routine outs to first base to reduce the risk of injury in the early stages of last season. However, White Sox reliever Joe Kelly has since clarified that any lack of effort on the field was solely the decision of each player and not instructed by the team's training staff. Despite efforts to avoid injury, the White Sox saw several players miss significant portions of the season due to injuries, including Yasmani Grandal, Luis Robert, and Eloy Jiménez.

Critics have also pointed out that the team's effort on the field was lacklustre at times, leading to a significant drop in their statistical finishes in 2022 compared to the previous year. They finished 18th in slugging percentage, hit 41 fewer home runs, drove in 103 fewer RBIs, and committed 11 more errors on the field. These results suggest that the team took a step back and failed to perform at a playoff-caliber level.

However, the White Sox have made significant changes ahead of the upcoming season, including bringing in Pedro Grifol and a new coaching staff that includes former Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoya. The team also signed free agents Andrew Benintendi and Mike Clevinger to strengthen their roster. The most promising news is that, aside from Garrett Crochet, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, the team is relatively healthy heading into the new season.

Players have reportedly been putting in extra effort during spring training to ensure a better season. Kelly noted that this year's spring training has been more intense than any he has experienced in the past five years, with players focused on improving their baserunning and sprinting abilities through rigorous drills.

Overall, the White Sox will need to significantly improve their performance on the field if they hope to compete at a playoff-caliber level this year. However, with a new coaching staff and a healthier roster, the team may be better positioned to achieve success in the upcoming season.