"Stay Alert: 'Strong' Weather System Looms Over Chicago Area"

Chicago braces for an incoming storm, but forecasters remain uncertain.

An upcoming "rather strong" weather system is making its way towards the Chicago area, but its exact impact and timing are still uncertain. According to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman, the storm's path remains unknown, which could greatly affect the conditions on Friday.

Uncertainty Abounds as Models Differ

The models are conflicting, and it is difficult to predict what the weather will be like. On Wednesday, one model showed precipitation beginning on Friday morning and continuing into the afternoon. The moisture would mostly be rain in southern areas, while northern regions could experience accumulating snow, with a rain-snow mix in between. "All the models are pretty much all over the place," Roman said.

Rain or snow? The answer remains unclear.

The forecast for the Chicago area is highly uncertain, with the storm system possibly bringing heavy rain to the south and snow across the northern counties. However, a slight shift in the storm's path could result in either rain or snow across all areas. The National Weather Service has also indicated the potential for "accumulating snow and wintry impacts" on Friday, but uncertainty remains high.

Two possible scenarios emerge.

Two potential scenarios are possible, according to Roman. The first is rain in the south and snow in the north. The second scenario involves rain changing into snow, with the "main axis" of the snow moving south. Regardless of the scenario, the NWS predicts that "snow accumulations will likely occur in a fairly narrow zone" due to temperatures.

Different weather conditions surrounding the event

The days leading up to the storm system will see varying weather conditions. Wednesday will be warm, with temperatures in the 60s for some, ushering in meteorological spring. However, Thursday will be colder, with temperatures dropping to the mid-30s and low-40s. The cold weather will persist on Friday, with temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Over the weekend, the weather is expected to be milder and drier, with no precipitation predicted for Saturday and Sunday.