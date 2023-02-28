Severe Storms Hit Illinois with Multiple Possible Tornado Touchdowns

Photo by Nikolas Noonan on Unsplash

Tornadoes have been reported in Illinois, including the Chicago area.



Overview: On Monday, reports of several possible tornado touchdowns were made in Illinois, including parts of the Chicago area. The National Weather Service confirmed two brief tornadoes touched down in two Chicago suburbs, with other possible tornadoes possibly spotted in parts of northwest Indiana. Storm warnings were issued in Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana as storms moved east.



Tornadoes in Chicago:



Two brief tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in two Chicago suburbs, one in far western Joliet and one on the far north side of Naperville. Wind damage was also reported in other areas of Joliet and near the Herrick Lake Forest Preserve.



Tornado Warnings:



Due to the presence of a storm with rotation, a tornado warning was issued briefly in central DuPage County late Monday morning.The storm was moving north at 35 mph, and the warning expired around 10:15 a.m. Multiple Indiana counties were also under tornado warnings and watches through Monday afternoon.



Other tornado touchdowns:



Two possible tornado touchdowns were reported in Champaign County, with one said to be on the ground near Staley and Kearns Road and another on Interstate 57 near Exit 240.



Weather Alerts:R



Residents across the Chicago area woke up to thunder, lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds, and storms on Monday. Although the strongest weather was expected to stay south of Chicago and into northwest Indiana, the entire Chicago area was expected to see heavy downpours and storms throughout the morning. Some areas could still see localised flooding and damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour.