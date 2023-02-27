NFL Mock Draft: Bears' USC Connection Shines Through in Three Picks

Photo by Alex Shapiro

Mock Draft: Bears Focus on USC Players

In the lead-up to the NFL Draft, NBC Sports Chicago’s Bears Talk Twitter handle is buzzing with mock drafts. To spice things up, the latest mock draught blends mock draught excitement with the love for USC players. The all-SC mock draught was inspired by a playful jab on Twitter from Josh Schrock to include a Trojan in the last mock draft.

Of course, mock draughts are not accurate predictions of what will happen in the real draft. Instead, they serve as a fun way to introduce NFL prospects to fans. So, let’s dive into the all-SC mock draft!

TRADES!!!

The first trade sees the Bears’ Ryan Pole giving away the first overall pick to the Colts in exchange for the fourth pick. The plan is for the Texans and Colts to take quarterbacks at the top of the draft, followed by the Cardinals selecting Will Anderson or Jalen Carter at number three.

Poles is hoping to land the last defensive stud at number four, but things don't go as planned.The Texans foil the strategy by picking Anderson instead of a quarterback, leaving Carter for the Cardinals and Poles to scramble.

Poles decides to trade down again, this time with the New York Jets, who are in need of a new quarterback. By the time the Bears are back on the clock, all of the tackles, cornerbacks, and defensive linemen they had their eyes on are gone. So, Poles turns to the offence and selects Jordan Addison, a talented wide receiver from Pittsburgh.

While Addison doesn't have the typical frame of a number one receiver, he makes up for it with his excellent route running and versatility. Addison was named the best wide receiver in college football in 2021, winning the Biletnikoff Award.

Second-Round Selection

With their second-round pick, the Bears select Tulip Tuipulotu, a defensive lineman from USC. While Tuipulotu played mostly as a defensive end in college, he will play the critical three-technique position in Chicago. Tuipulotu is skilled at getting off blocks, is effective against both the run and pass, and has a relentless motor. The Bears are confident that he will fit well into Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. system.

In summary, the all-SC mock draught has the Bears selecting two talented players from USC. While mock draughts don't always reflect reality, they give fans an idea of what could happen and introduce them to some of the most promising players in the draft.