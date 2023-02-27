NHL Trade Deadline: Patrick Kane's Potential Move to Rangers Heating Up"

Photo by James Naveu

Patrick Kane’s Potential Move to the New York Rangers

All indications point towards the Chicago Blackhawks’ star player, Patrick Kane, potentially joining the New York Rangers before the NHL trade deadline. However, Kane has not officially announced whether he will move his no-trade clause to join the Rangers. He skated at the team’s practise facility on Sunday to stay fit prior to the deadline.

Kane had been sent home before Saturday’s game against the San Jose Sharks, and his agent, Pat Brisson, stated that it was "more appropriate to have him not play during this period of reflection."

NHL insider Chris Johnston reported that the deal to transfer Patrick Kane to the Rangers was still on track to occur later in the week, and "all indications remain positive." However, salary cap reasons may cause a delay in the deal.

On Sunday, forward Jake Leschyshyn officially cleared waivers for the Rangers, helping to clear more cap space for the team.

The Rangers had also traded forward Vitali Kravstov to the Vancouver Canucks, which gave them just over $1.9 million in deadline salary cap space. This is still short of the $2.625 million in space they would need to acquire Kane.

Another factor that could impact the deal is the NHL's rules. The Rangers had to call up Ryan Carpenter for their game against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday, which may impact their day-to-day cap number. They may have to wait until Thursday to officially have enough room to acquire Kane without involving another player or team.

The Blackhawks have three more games before the NHL trade deadline, but Kane is unlikely to dress for any of those games.

The Rangers may also have to make a recall on Wednesday, as they have back-to-back games against the Flyers and Devils before the deadline. However, it is unclear when the team will hit the $2.625 million in cap space they will need to acquire Kane.

The deal would also be contingent on finding another team willing to take on $2.625 million of Kane’s cap hit, with the Blackhawks absorbing the remaining $5.25 million.