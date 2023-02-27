Chicago weather update: Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds expected to start the week

Photo by John kimley

Rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds are expected in Chicago this weekend.

Chicago residents are in for another round of inclement weather as February comes to a close. The National Weather Service has issued a warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds from Sunday night into Monday morning.

The rain is expected to be widespread and heavy at times, with a potential for flooding across the entire Chicago area, including Lake County, southern Cook County, and northwest Indiana.

In addition, the NWS has cautioned that severe thunderstorms could develop south of the city. Winds from the east are forecast to gust up to 40 mph on Monday and Monday night, adding to the already volatile weather conditions.

Despite the tumultuous weather, there is some relief in sight for Chicagoans. The NWS predicts that the weather will warm up mid-week, with a high of 60 degrees Fahrenheit expected on Wednesday, March 1. This respite from the cold will be a welcome change for residents who have experienced a winter of extreme highs and lows.

As the roller coaster of winter weather in Chicago continues, residents are urged to take precautions and stay informed about changing weather conditions. Those living in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding should be especially vigilant and take steps to protect their property. Stay tuned to local news and weather reports for updates on the storm and any potential hazards it may bring.

In the end, the key to weathering Chicago's winter roller coaster is to stay informed, be prepared, and stay safe. Whether it's bundling up for sub-zero temperatures or battening down the hatches for a storm, being ready for anything is the best way to ensure that you and your loved ones stay safe and warm throughout the season.