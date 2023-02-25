Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers to move out

Photo by Albert Roman

Chicago experienced widespread snow showers during a disturbance that passed over the area. Overnight, the city will experience a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures hovering in the upper 20s. However, residents can look forward to a beautiful weekend ahead, with highs reaching the low 40s on Saturday and near 50 degrees on Sunday, coupled with sunny skies.



However, the city's residents should brace themselves for the next big weather event, which is expected to move in late Sunday night with increasing chances of rain. Showers are expected on Monday, with heavy downpours, thunder, and lightning also possible, particularly for the morning commute.



The weather on Monday will be windy, with wind gusts ranging from 40 mph in Chicago to 50 mph south of I-80. The highs on Monday will be milder, in the mid-50s.



The forecast for tonight is that there will be light snow showers in the evening, which will then be followed by mostly cloudy conditions overnight with a low of 27°. Saturday is expected to have clear skies and be milder, with a high of 42°. Sunday will be even better with sunny skies and warmer weather, with a high of 50°.



In summary, after experiencing widespread snow showers, Chicago's residents can look forward to a beautiful weekend ahead, followed by a rainy Monday. Additionally, the residents should also expect windy conditions on Monday, with mild temperatures in the mid-50s.



As for tonight, there will be light snow showers in the evening, followed by mostly cloudy conditions overnight with a low of 27°. Although the snow has passed, the city's residents should remain cautious, as the streets and sidewalks may still be slippery.



