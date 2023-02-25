Chicago school celebrates Black History Month with special expo

Photo by John Smith

Suder Montessori Magnet School held a special expo on Friday to celebrate Black History Month. Students at the school presented research projects highlighting the achievements of historic black Americans.









Principal Bosede Bada emphasised the importance of recognising African American contributions to society. "This month, we really celebrate African Americans for all of their contributions to our society," she explained."And the contributions we continue to make to society."



The event was not limited to just students; family members of Suder students were also invited to attend and learn more about black history. The expo showcased a variety of displays, exhibits, and performances that paid tribute to the rich cultural heritage of African Americans.



Black History Month is an annual observance in the United States that began in 1976. It is dedicated to honoring the achievements of African Americans throughout history and their contributions to American society. The month-long celebration is an opportunity to learn more about the struggles and triumphs of African Americans and to reflect on the ongoing fight for racial justice.



Suder Montessori Magnet School's Black History Month expo was a great way for students to learn about and celebrate the achievements of black Americans. By sharing their research projects and participating in the event, students had the opportunity to deepen their understanding of the cultural, political, and social impact of African Americans on American history and society.



In addition to education and awareness, events like this also provide an opportunity for families and communities to come together and celebrate their shared heritage. The Suder Montessori Magnet School Expo was an excellent example of how schools and communities can work together to promote diversity, inclusion, and cultural understanding.