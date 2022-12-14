Raymond Nelson LA Basketball Referee Does Not Take Reactions To His Calls To Heart Each Game Is Beautiful Art

Raymond Nelson Photo by KCBS

Each game of basketball is a beautiful art and music to referee Raymond Nelson.

He signed to KCBS News , “It’s just like music. I can’t hear it, but you know, it’s kind of like music, and it’s a beautiful art.” Nelson’s vocal interpreter, Cassie Clark, voiced. “Being deaf, you know, it was tough. I worked with hearing people and there was a lot of body language involved, communication struggles and difficulties, and when I was playing with a deaf team and deaf coach it was easy, we had the same language.”

Raymond Nelson Photo by KCBS

Before the start of each game he referees, Nelson lets coaches know he is deaf, so they know to get in his visual field when they want to call a timeout. When parents are upset over Nelson’s foul or violation calls, Referee Nelson does not take their reactions to heart. Nelson signed to KCBS , “Most of the time, the parents are yelling, and I’m just going on with my day, they don’t realize I’m deaf, [so] then they say, “Hey,” and they’ll keep talking to me, and I would say, “I’m deaf”, and they [would] say “Oh, well I was just wasting my breath.”

He currently referees for youth basketball league teams in Southern California where he excels at communicating effectively, without hearing his whistles, and also with hand signals to the players, coaches, parents, and spectators. This is a strength Nelson mastered due to his ability to use sign language. Nelson’s love for basketball began at an early age, he played collegiate basketball, and currently works diligently advancing in his career to referee for college games then national basketball games.

David Tate & Raymond Nelson Photo by KCBS

David Tate, of Valiance Officiating Organization, makes clear Nelson is an effective referee because the position requires effective communication via hand signals , something Nelson naturally does better than other referees, because on and off the court Nelson is constantly communicating with sign language and hand signals. “In basketball one needs to know how to effectively communicate and articulate the rules and regulation by hand signals and Raymond Nelson does a very good job.”

Referee Nelson adds, “I love basketball, so you know, I just wanted to stay on the court until I am ready to retire, then I’ll go ahead and stop reffing.”

Raymond Nelson Photo by KCBS

Raymond Nelson Photo by KCBS