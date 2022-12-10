California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act

Bianca Palomera Photo by KNTV NBC News

Watch NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera Here

“I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.

The Habit Burger Grill November 12, 2022 8:25 PM EST CCTV Photo by KNTV NBC News

“This is probably the last thing that I would’ve expected out of anything,” Bianca reflects, “but I don’t fully regret helping stepping in. It could’ve been worse for my co-worker’s brother, the man she defended.” Bianca recalled to Cheryl Hurd of KNTV, “he punched me once and then my headset and my glasses went flying off my face. Bianca told Cheryl her attacker threw threats saying slurs, saying that he’s going to beat the person Bianca defended for looking in his direction. That’s when Bianca stepped in and said to the bullies, “It’s not right what you're doing.” Cheryl narrates the surveillance cctv video, “the suspects then got in her face, hitting Bianca, she fought back and was hit several more times resulting in her losing her right eye.”

Following the assault on Bianca The Habit Burger Grill’s legal department and public relations division commented this on the matter after being contacted by KNTV, “The Habit Burger Grill prioritizes the safety of our team members and customers in our restaurants, and we condemn violence in any form. We extend our full support to our Team Members as they recover, and we are fully assisting the authorities in their efforts to identify the suspected attackers.” Bianca’s family set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

