Flour Market Of Cereal Grains Grass Nuts Legumes Herbs Coconut Corn & Seed Flour Is Adding $31.3 Billion


Wheat Field Rainbow

Use the 26 flours discussed below to substitute for whole wheat, durum wheat semolina flour and all purpose soft wheat flour in all your baked, fried, steamed, and cooked recipes.

Rye Flour With Gluten


Rye Flour


Rye Pumpernickel Lox Cream Cheese Cucumber Sandwich


Rye Pumpernickel Bread Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese Olives Capers Sandwich

Rye flour is the only flour that can yield yeast raised breads in recipes without blending with whole wheat flour. Rye flour is delectable in pumpernickel bread, cookies, pancakes,beverages, crackers, and pizza. Rye flour contains less starch and protein but more fiber and free sugar compared to other cereals. This winter grain is cultivated in the wintertime, under harsh conditions and accounts for less than 1% of global cereal production.

This flour is best for use in sourdough starters, German, Polish, Ukrainian and other European artisan breads. 65% of rye is grown in Russia, Polad, and Germany.

Fermented Soy Flour


Fermented Soybean Powder

The Nutrition Committee of The American Heart Association acknowledged that “Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in the United States… there is increasing evidence that consumption of soy protein in place of animal protein lowers blood cholesterol levels and may provide other cardiovascular benefits. Epidemiologists have long noted that Asian populations who consume soy foods as a dietary staple have a lower incidence of Cardiovascular disease than those who consume a typical Western diet.”

Meat proteins can leave ammonia, uric acid, fat and other toxins in our blood streams. Protein and fat in soybeans are known to prevent stroke, lung cancer and other such diseases.

Fermented soybean powder works well with many dishes, is used as the foundation for many Eastern Asian condiments, milk, toast, yogurt, butter, pasta, miso soup, rice, stew and salad.

Spelt Flour With Gluten


Spelt And Spelt Flour

Spelt is perhaps the best-known ‘ancient’ wheat” claims food author Roxana Jullapat in her new cookbook, Mother Grains. Spelt flour is a type of whole wheat flour made from the entire grain from bran, endosperm, to the grain’s germ.

Despite the health benefits of whole grains, spelt may be harmful for those with celiac disease, non-celiac gluten sensitivity , other forms of gluten intolerance, or have irritable bowel syndrome.

Hazelnut Flour


Hazelnut Flour

Reduce the total amount of carbohydrates in your recipes with naturally keto and paleo friendly vegan non-GMO Hazelnut flour is gluten free, made from whole raw hazelnuts.This paleo-friendly grain free nut flour bakes structurally accurate baked goods. You can bread meats and seafood with hazelnut flour, add the flour into smoothies, hot cereals, eat with chocolate, fold into beaten egg whites for hazelnut macaroons, hazelnut flour olive oil cake, hazelnut cookies, pie crusts, cakes, pancakes, bread, meatballs, and more. Add almond flour to your hazelnut recipes for complex depths of flavors. Store in the refrigerator or freezer.

Rice Flour (All Rice)


Brown Rice Flour

Rice flour is gluten free, high in fiber but low in saturated fat, cholesterol, and sodium. Rice flour is a significant source of manganese. Oil and enzymes are found in rice’s bran, wheat’s germ holds its oil and enzymes. Rice flour is used to bake cakes, puddings, snacks, noodles, breads

Amaranth Flour


Amaranth Flour

Amaranth flour is a vegan whole grain non-GMO with earthy malt like flavor, fine in texture, and very easy to use. This flour is high in amino acids, iron, and fiber. Amaranth oil is high in humectant and is used in skin products.

Tapioca Flour


Tapioca Flour

Tapioca flour is made from cassava, vegan friendly, Paleo, non-GMO, gluten free, slightly sweet and has no smell. This flour adds crispness to fried dishes, chewiness to baked foods, thickening agent in sauces, pies, and soups. Combine with coconut flour, potato starch, arrowroot starch with xanthan gum.

Coconut Flour


Coconut Flour

Substitute for wheat flour with plant based, gluten free, vegan, Paleo, Keto coconut flour in all your recipes. Coconut flour is low in carbohydrates, high in fiber, protein has little to no effect on blood sugar.

Corn Flour


Corn Flour


Corn Flour

Whole grain corn flour can be white, yellow, blue, or red depending on the variety of corn milled. Milled from dried whole corn kernels, containing the corn’s hull, germ and endosperm. The texture of this flour is fine and smooth, much like whole wheat flour.

Arrowroot Flour is a gluten free thickening agent in food, ingredients binder, fried foods, baked goods, desserts, homemade makeup, deodorant, dry shampoo and used as talcum and baby powder substitute. Arrowroot treats poison and insect bites, supports blood circulation and heart health, regulates blood sugar levels, treats insomnia, fortifies bones, muscles, teeth, reduces high cholesterol levels, prevents anemia, supports the immune systems and boosts metabolism, promotes growth and development in children, and has antibacterial and antifungal properties.


Arrowroot Flour

Almond Flour is gluten free rich in manganese, magnesium, copper, phosphorus, calcium, iron, monounsaturated fat, a low glycemic index food, Almond flour has less sugar and carbohydrates than wheat flour, has prebiotic fiber, antioxidants, vitamin E reducing risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Almond flour helps diabetics manage their blood sugar levels more effectively. Helps lower consumer risk of developing cancer, diabetes, stroke, and heart disease.


Almond Flour

Garbanzo Flour


Garbanzo Flour

Garbanzo flour, gram flour, chickpea flour, cici bean flour, or chickpea flour is a creamy sweet popular in gluten free baked goods and good source of protein, iron and fiber. Found in falafel, socca, hummus, pakoras, papadums, farinata, chocolate or pumpkin cakes, thicken soups, sauces, gravies, crackers, pizza crusts, and breads.

Oat Flour


Oat Flour

You can make your own oat flour at home with a blender or purchase premade blends at the market. Make sure to select gluten free oat flour that has not been processed in the same facility as food that contains gluten. Oat flour can make pancakes, breads, and other baked goods. Oats are a nutritious source of high protein, diabetes management, low risk of heart disease from low healthy fats, copper, selenium, magnesium, manganese, zinc, phosphorus, iron, complex carbohydrates which boost and maintain energy levels preventing crashes.

Quinoa Flour


Quinoa Flour

There are three types of quinoa flour; red quinoa, black quinoa, and white quinoa each gluten free with high nutritional value, protein, lipids, fibers, and minerals. Quinoa flour does not need xanthan gum or guar gum to bake with unlike other gluten free flours.

Buckwheat Flour


Buckwheat Flour

The ancient buckwheat is milled to make buckwheat flour is naturally gluten free, not made from wheat but a herb like rhubarb or sorrel, a seed rich in complex carbohydrates, making it a pseudo-grain acting like a grain but is really a seed, a disease fighting antioxidant rich seed.

Buckwheat flour is not self rising but can yield pancakes, biscuits, blinis, galettes, or soba noodles.

Barley Flour With Gluten


Barley Flour

Barley is used in beverages, stews, and other dishes. Barley is sold hulled or pearled. Pearled barley is harvested by removing the hull and the bran. Hulled barley is harvested by keeping the indigestible outer shell, bran and germ. Barley flour is a rich source of B vitamins, niacin, potassium, folate, zinc, thiamin, riboflavin, selenium, magnesium, a healthy fiber called beta glucans, and pyridoxine (vitamin B6). Lose weight and maintain your weight with barley. Barley is not recommended for consumption by people with wheat allergies, celiac disease, and nonceliac gluten sensitivity. Consuming barley increases collagen production supporting skin and hair health.

Brown Rice Flour


Brown Rice Flour Pancakes

One serving of brown rice flour contains 140 calories, magnesium, selenium, vitamin B6, phosphorus, phytochemicals, phytosterols, and phenolic acids. Rice has higher levels of arsenic concentration than other grains. High consumption may increase arsenic exposure.

Cassava Flour


Cassava Flour

Cassava flour is gluten free flour made from tuber cassava. Flour varieties come in fine or smooth textures in white, light red, and yellow with a light or neutral taste. Cassava flour can be found tortillas, porridges, pancakes, gluten free pasta, muffins, ice cream, sauces, and salad dressings. 35 grams of cassava flour has 130 calories, no protein, no fate, 31 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of fiber, 2% daily value of potassium, and 1.5% daily value of calcium.

Millet Flour


Millet Flour

Natural compounds in the ancient grain millet protects against aging, heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and inflammation. Millet flour is gluten free, 100 grams of millet provides 22% daily value of iron, and B vitamins. Millet provides antioxidants, minerals, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, copper, zinc, 5% of the daily recommended value for potassium , 22% of daily value for protein, 1% daily value for calcium.

Chickpea Flour


Chickpea Flour Chocolate Banana Loaf

Chickpea flour is plant based gluten free low sodium, high fiber, high protein, vitamin B, 25% of daily recommended value of 25%, 36% of daily value for magnesium, 24% of daily value for zinc, and 101% of daily recommended intake for folate, cholesterol free, and excellent source of thiamine, phosphorus, copper, and manganese. Chickpea flour has more protein, fiber, and vitamins than white flour.

Teff Flour


Teff Flour

Teff Flour is 100% whole grain made from an ancient gluten free grain that originated in Ethiopia. Replace 1/4 of white flour with naturally kosher and vegan teff flour in baked goods recipes for deep complex flavor and nutrition. Teff flour is a great source of fiber, protein, amino acids, Vitamin C, and calcium.

Sorghum Flour

The ancient gluten free sustainably environmentally friendly grain sorghum makes sorghum syrups, sorghum molasses, and beverages. Sorghum is high in at 10 grams protein per 1 ½ cups, antioxidants, and low in fat. Many sorghum farming techniques improve soil health and not strip the soil of nutrients. Sorghum is much more nutrient dense than other grains. 1 1/12 cup of sorghum yields 18% of iron’s Daily Value (DV), 25% of Vitamin B6’s DV, 37% of magnesium DV, 30% of copper’s DV, and a great number of phosphorus, potassium, zinc, and thiamine.


Sorghum Flour

Kamut Flour


Kamut Flour

Kamut, also known as Khorasan wheat, is a whole grain comparable to wheat but Kamut is three times larger than wheat, curved, and tan in color. Kamut has a nutty taste and firm texture. Kamut flour is high in protein, fiber rich, commonly substituted for rice in pilaf and casseroles. Kamut is supplies the bodies with selenium, zinc, phosphorus, and B Vitamins. Whole grain kamut flour has 94 calories per quarter cup 30 grams serving, 21 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fiber, and 0 grams of sugar.

Mesquite Flour


Mesquite Flour

Mesquite flour is gluten free flour made from a legume with nearly 40% protein, twice as much as other beans. Mesquite fiber and complex carbohydrates slow digestion keeping sugar levels stable for diabetics. High in calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, and amino acid lysine but low on the glycemic index. Two tablespoons of mesquite flour provides 30 calories, 6 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fiber, and 1 gram of protein.

Potato Flour


Potato Flour

Potato flour provides 571 calories per 1 cup or 160 grams of finely textured flour serving, 0.5 grams of fat, 11 grams of protein 133 grams of carbohydrates broken down into 5.6 grams of sugar, 9.4 grams of dietary fiber, and 118 grams of complex carbohydrates. Potato flour has 0.1 grams of saturated fat, 0 mg of cholesterol per serving. 160 grams of potato flour provides 6.1 milligrams of vitamin C, 2.21 milligrams of iron, 104 milligram of calcium, and 1602 milligram of potassium. Potato flour can make potato pancakes, soup, sauce, gravy, glass noodles, cake, and cookies.

Sprouted Flour


Sprouted Wheat Flour

Sprouted wheat flour is made from any whole grain that has been germinated and has sprouted.

1 cup or 108 grams of sprouted wheat flour supplies 214 calories, 46 grams of carbohydrates (17% DV), protein accounts for 8.1 grams (16% Dv), 1.4 grams (2% DV), saturated fat is 0.2 grams (1%), sodium accounts for 17 mg (1% DV), 1.2 grams accounts for fiber (4% DV), calcium amounts to 30 mg (2% DV), Iron is 2.3 mg (13% DV), potassium totals 183 mg (4% DV), thiamin makes up 0.243 mg (20% DV), and 45.90 mcg of selenium (83% DV). Sprouted wheat flour is vegan.


Marble Rye Sandwich Bread

Gluten free flours can replace durum wheat semolina flour and all purpose soft wheat flour in most noodle recipes. Bread flour substitutes can be replaced in equal amounts to their gluten counterparts and still yield similar results. Wheat flour is not recommended to be ingested by those with wheat allergy or Celiac disease.

Gluten is the name for the mixture of gliadin and glutenin proteins found in grains like wheat, spelt, barley, and rye. Gluten is found in spelt, barley, and rye. It can cause problems for people who are intolerant to gluten.

