Year End Peppermint Latte Tradition Reigns Supreme

December 3, 2022 is National Peppermint Latte Day.

Peppermint Mocha Photo by Gregorys Coffee

Here are some joy infused holiday latte creations from a few of New York City's favorite coffee shops.

Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte Photo by Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin Donuts Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte is back! Dunkin Donuts’ official holiday menu release states: "Available hot or iced, the ultimate holiday beverage features decadent mocha balanced with cooling peppermint, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and a dusting of hot chocolate powder – an indulgent sip to stand up to what the holidays have in store… A part of Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series, the medium roast Holiday Blend Coffee returns to restaurants nationwide. This warming coffee blend features sweet notes of molasses and dried fruit, and for the first time, guests can purchase a package of ground coffee to brew a cozy cup at home."

Peppermint Mocha Photo by McDonald's

McDonald's Peppermint Mocha has 290 calories in the small cup and 430 calories in the large cup. The official flavor notes of this latte reads “A cozy peppermint mocha made with espresso beans that are sustainably sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms, steamed whole or nonfat milk, peppermint chocolate syrup, and topped with whipped topping and chocolate drizzle. The perfect holiday drink for warming up to chilly weather, with rich chocolatey and refreshing mint flavor.”

Peppermint Mocha Photo by Starbucks

Starbucks' grande Peppermint Mocha provides 440 calories 54g sugar, 16g fat . Starbucks discontinued the use of Sugar-Free Peppermint Syrup in November 2017 but skinny mocha sauce and peppermint syrup is served in Peppermint Mocha. The official flavor notes of this latte includes,

“Our festive all-star Peppermint Mocha brightens the holidays: signature Espresso Roast combines with steamed milk, sweet mocha sauce and peppermint-flavored syrup, topped with whipped cream and dark-chocolate curls.”

Peppermint Mocha Photo by Gregorys Coffee

Gregory's Coffee Peppermint Mocha 12 ounce cup contains 275 calories, the 16 ounce cup contains 375 calories, and the 20 ounce cup contains 445 calories.

Candy Cane Crush Quick Tea Latte Mix Photo by DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Candy Cane Crush Quick Tea Latte Mix is intended to create the latte of your dreams “It all starts with a spoonful of this quick and easy tea latte mix. Rich, creamy and packed with all the sweet and minty flavors of Candy Cane Crush black tea, this frothy indulgence is a delicious way to get your fix anytime, anywhere. All you do is add hot water and stir! No milk or frother needed.”

Clever Cardinal Peppermint Mocha Blend Photo by Chamberlain Coffee

Enjoy Emma Chamberlain's Chamberlain Coffee Clever Cardinal Peppermint Mocha Blend and Holiday Blend . Clever Cardinal Peppermint Mocha Blend is the coffeehouse’s medium roast this is a peppermint rich chocolate flavored blend. “Drink for ultimate wintery cheer and get ready to say “hello” with Chamberlain Coffee’s Holiday Blend boasting notes of chocolate and is the ultimate winter warmer to share with friends and family.”

Peppermint Mocha Photo by James Coffee Co

James Coffee Co. Peppermint Mocha 😋✨🍫☕️... try it in any of James Coffee Co shops.

