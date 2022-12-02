World AIDS Day Mayor Adams Says We Have The Responsibility To Lead The Way To Defeat This Epidemic City Hall Lit Up Red

David N Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building Photo by Willrc57

New York – December 1, 2022 New York City’s Mayor Adams commemorated World AIDS Day by lighting up both City Hall and The David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building red.

Mayor Eric Adams opens his statement with ‘New York City has been on the frontlines of the HIV and AIDS epidemic, meeting The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV And AIDS ( UNAIDS ) 95-95-95 Goals by 2030 for community led HIV responses and we have been winning that fight to end the HIV and AIDS epidemic through groundbreaking medical efforts producing real results’. Mayor Adams highlights new HIV diagnoses in 2021 decreased by 23% since 2017 and decreased 73% since 2001.

The global health community is having a real conversation about the roadmap to end HIV forever for our generation, says Mayor Adams. Yet, persistent inequities threaten our communal resolve, particularly affecting those in the Black and Latino communities.

New York City signed onto the Sevilla Declaration on the Centrality of Communities in Urban HIV Responses in November. Reaffirming our commitment to place affected communities at the center of our urban HIV responses by upholding 10 commitments ranging from safeguarding the dignity and rights of every community member affected by HIV and AIDS. New York has a proven track record of achieving United Nations Goals with its 2018 UNAIDS 90-90-90 Goals attainment, two years ahead of schedule , after increasing awareness, fighting prejudice and ensuring every New Yorker has access to the health care they need.

Mayor Adams ends his remarks with, ‘We have the responsibility to lead the way to defeat this epidemic.’