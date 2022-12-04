Tom Cruise Odin Productions Brings Joy To Colleagues And Celebrity Friends This Winter With White Chocolate Coconut Cake

Bundt Cake Photo by Micheile on Unsplash on Unsplash

Doan’s Bakery makes the moist white chocolate coconut Bundt cakes topped with homemade cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut that Top Gun Maverick star, Tom Cruise, gifts his close friends for Christmas. A Bundt cake is baked in a Bundt pan giving the cake a doughnut shape. The Bundt shape is inspired by a traditional European cake, the Gugelhupf. Stephanie at Plain Chicken went through the trouble of sharing the recipe to recreating the bundt cake for the rest of us to one day try ourselves. Recipe Below.

To Make This Coconut Bundt Cake From Scratch You Will Need:

Kitchen-Aid Mixer

15 Cup Bundt Cake Pan

Hand Mixer

Glass Mixing Bowls

Food Processor

Ingredients For Making The Cake:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 (3.4-oz) package instant coconut cream pudding

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp baking soda

1½ cups butter, room temperature (3 sticks)

2¾ cup sugar

6 large eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 Tbsp coconut extract

1 (8-oz) container sour cream

1 (4-oz) white chocolate bar, finely chopped

Ingredients For Making The Cream Cheese Frosting:

1/2 cup butter softened

1 (8-oz) package cream cheese

2 tsp vanilla extract

4 cups powdered sugar

1 (7-oz) package shredded coconut, toasted

Instructions For Making The Cake:

Preheat the oven to 325 ºF. Butter and flour a 15-cup Bundt pan. Set aside. Sift together the flour, salt, and baking soda. Set aside. Cream together butter, sugar, vanilla, and coconut extract. Beat for 2 to 3 minutes, or until light and pale yellow in color. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition, stopping and scraping the sides of the bowl as needed. Add pudding mix to the batter and mix. Reduce the speed of the mixer and add the sifted dry ingredients alternately with the sour cream. Mix until fully combined. Stir in the finely chopped white chocolate by hand. Spoon batter into prepared pan and place in the oven. Bake, placing a piece of aluminum foil on top to prevent over browning, if needed, for 1 hour 30 minutes to 1 hour 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes back clean. Remove from oven and let cool in pan on a cooling rack for 15 minutes, then remove from the pan and let cool completely.

Instructions For Making The Cream Cheese Frosting:

In a large bowl, beat together cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract with a hand mixer until light and fluffy. Spread the frosting over the top of the cake. Press toasted coconut into the frosting.

Notes From Stephanie:

Stephanie buys the coconut cream pudding that she uses at Walmart. She advises us not to make the pudding because only the dry mix will be used. If you can’t find coconut cream pudding, you can substitute white chocolate pudding or vanilla pudding and increase the coconut extract in the batter. She used a 15-cup Bundt cake pan. If you do not have the larger bundt cake pan, you can make this cake in a tube pan. If you make this in a 12-cup bundt pan, make sure to not overfill the pan. Leave at least 1½ to 2-inches unfilled. You may have leftover batter. Stephanie uses a white chocolate bar. You can substitute an equal amount of white chocolate chips. One cup of flour weighs 4.25-ounces or 120 grams. To properly measure flour, give the flour a stir to loosen it up in the container. Use a spoon and lightly spoon the flour into your measuring cup. Use a flat straight edge (like the straight back of a knife) to level off the top of the flour in the measuring cup. Do NOT compact the flour in the measuring cup. Stephanie also uses Baker's Joy or Pam Baking Spray to grease and flour the tube pan. Either works great. You can use Crisco or butter and dust the pan with flour.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Can pound cake be made in advance? Yes! You can make the cake ahead of time and store it in an airtight container for 3 to 4 days. The cake will keep in the refrigerator for up to a week. Can pound cake be frozen? Yes! You can freeze the baked cake. Wrap the cooled cake in plastic wrap and aluminum foil. The cake will keep for up to 6 months in the freezer.

White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake Photo by Stephanie