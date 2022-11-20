Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Is Working On Allowing Depositors To Withdrawal Their Crypto Assets Amid Bankruptcy Petition

Yoel Davidson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y0Zr7_0jAZbmNc00
Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF)Jeenah Moon

FTX, headquartered in the Bahamas and incorporated in Antigua and Barbuda, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11. The $32 billion crypto exchange has reportedly more than $10 billion missing from its balance sheet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45a0fx_0jAZbmNc00
FTX Token USD (FTT USD)Yahoo Finance

On November 2, Coindesk reported that Alameda Research and FTX were entangled and extremely risk-laden. November 9, the Wall Street Journal reported investments into crypto trading firm Alameda Research By FTX, two companies owned by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). Following concerns over FTX being unable to pay its debts, investors began withdrawing $6 billion out of their blockchain wallets. FTX subsequently halted withdrawals temporarily and demands legal protection from the US as the exchange aspires to return money back to account holders. The cryptocurrency exchange firm is also investigating roughly $370 million and hundreds of fraudulent withdrawals from FTX's 5 million investors’ accounts. Binance and FTX were negotiating Binance’s acquisition of FTX however that deal did not go through prompting FTX to file for bankruptcy. FTX is seeking U.S legal protection from the Department Of Justice, the FTC, the Federal Reserve, and SEC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1azi_0jAZbmNc00
FTX Company Name and LogoFTX

According to OpenSecrets.org, SBF is the second biggest donor to the Democratic Party in the 2021 to 2022 election cycle, donating $39.8 million dollars. George Soros donated $128 million. SBF has donated to Vermont’s Democratic US Senator Peter Welsh, New Jersey’s US Senator Bob Menendez, and President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election campaign. SBF is the primary donor to Protect Our Future, a political action committee. Sources say SBF intends to increase his financial contributions in politics from $100 million to $1 Billion.

FTX was valued at $32 billion in early 2022. Since June 2022 the industry was once valued at 3 trillion dollars, analysts estimate the industry is now worth 900 billion following FTX’s bankruptcy petition. The company’s expenses include name rights for the home of the basketball team, the Miami Heat. Investor’s in FTX include Temasek, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, SoftBank, Sequoia, and Binance. This week, Sequoia decreased its investment in FTX from $214 million to zero. SBF is the son of Silicon Valley veterans and Stanford University Professors Barbara Fried and Joseph Bankman.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# DecentralizedFinance# Ethics# FTX# SamBankmanFried# Politics

Comments / 11

Published by

I'm a MIT post graduate. I love to learn, gain new skills, and share my findings in computer engineering, astronomy, astrophysics, theology and design.

New York, NY
272 followers

More from Yoel Davidson

The American Cancer Society's Recommendation For Ending Breast Cancer

Native American males and females are the only racial group that has not seen a decrease in breast cancer mortality rate. Black women are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than their white counterparts, although less Black women are diagnosed with the disease as white women. Women under 50 years of age are twice as likely to die than women age 50 and over. Inconsistencies in care for all racial groups have persisted since 2011. Rebeca L. Siegel, a cancer epidemiologist and Senior Scientific Director of Surveillance Research at the American Cancer Society (ACS) and senior author of the 2022 American Cancer Society’s Breast Cancer Statistics report stresses, “it is time for health systems to take a hard look at how they are caring differently for Black women.”

Read full story
Honolulu, HI

186 Hawaiians Sue The Navy For Contaminating Red Hill Honolulu's Fresh Water Supply

With Love From BellaIsabella Castro in Hale'iwa. Hundreds of Honolulu Hawaiian service members, their families, and residents living on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), the Army’s Aliamanu Military Reservation, and Red Hill Housing have reported illnesses and petroleum odors emanating from their faucet water, forcing them to file 186 lawsuits, and counting, against the United States of America under the Federal Tort Claims Act concerning Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (Red Hill)’s contamination of Southern O’ahu Basal Aquifer fresh groundwater. The lawsuits describes the U.S. government’s negligence and failure to honor public safety commitments and to alert the public of two separate jet fuel leaks that contaminated drinking, cooking, and showering water for 100,000 O’ahu island Red Hill military and local families, as well as 400,000 Honolulu residents. Children and adults continue to be exposed to cancer-causing toxic chemical substances, including but not limited, to benzene and Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) leaving residents vulnerable to risk of serious injury from May 6, 2021, November 20, 2021 to date.

Read full story
6 comments

Buying Land In The Metaverse What You Should Know

The number of landlords, property managers, and owners of real estate in the digital subspace, known as the metaverse, is growing at an exponentially astronomical rate. Technavio Research asserts that the value of digital real estate, cyberspace property developments and management, is expected to be valued at $5.37 billion through 2026.

Read full story
Florida State

Monarch Butterflies Are Going Extinct Whilst Rare Exotic Atala Butterflies Repopulate In Florida

Atala butterflies, coontie hairstreaks, scientifically named Eumaeus Atalas, are rare large iridescent butterflies, previously believed to be extinct, are repopulating in Florida. The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) reported on Facebook that the reemergence of atala butterflies's host plant, the coontie plant, trending in mainstream gardening and landscaping helps keep the North American atala butterflies off the endangered species list. “The coontie is a hardy plant and grows easily without much attention,” said Sue Ramos, an SCCF Native Landscape and Garden Center Staff, in a statement encouraging more people to plant coontie plants. “It can grow well in full sun or full shade and in poor soils, which makes it ideal for use in our sandy soils,” Ramos continued.

Read full story
9 comments

Thomas Oxley's Synchron Beats Elon Musk's Neuralink Making History With Permanent Human Brain Computer Interface Implant

Brain Computer Interface (BCI)Rafael Moco, Josan Gonzalez, Milton Menezes. Synchron, an endovascular brain-computer interface (BCI) company founded by Thomas Oxley, MD, PhD, performed the first non-invasive open brain surgery BCI implant on a human in the United States, overtaking Elon Musk’s BCI company Neuralink. Synchron proudly states on their website that 'the company has solved how to implant electrodes into the brain', allowing computerized access throughout the brain without open brain surgery. Synchron is the only company to receive the U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA)'s approval to conduct clinical trials permanently implanting BCIs in humans. The company's mission includes building safe technology for people who are unable to use digital devices with their hands, building safe technology for patients with severe paralysis to be able to use digital devices hands-free; restoring lost motor functions for users so that they may live more independently and communicate with family and friends with ease.

Read full story
1 comments

Bloomberg Details When & How India's Gautam Adani Will Surpass Elon Musk In Becoming The Wealthiest Person In The World

Chairman Gautam Adani's Promise, Adani Group's September 28, 2022 News And Updateshttps://www.adani.com/ October 6, 2022 Home Screenshot. Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, has accumulated more wealth and value in his businesses than Warren Buffet, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk by erupting in productivity out of 2020 and ending the year 2022 at unfathomable valuations. Projections made by Bloomberg predict Mr. Adani may soon surpass Elon Musk’s net worth of 232.4 billion and be celebrated as the wealthiest publicly known person on Earth.

Read full story

Nightmares Are Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s Disease And Dementia Patients Prescribed Adrenoceptor Antagonist Medications

New study shares early indicators of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia from nightmares and the effective treatment for patients. 20th Century Model Of A Brain And Head With Eyes ClosedPhoto By David Matos On Unsplash.

Read full story
7 comments
Naalehu, HI

Hawaii's Mahana Papakōlea Rare Green Sand Beach Desecrated By Off The Grid Residents and Tourists

Mahana Papakōlea Green Sand Beach, Naalehu, HawaiiPhoto By Paul Blessington On Unsplash. Ka Lae (meaning 'The Point') South Point Complex, Mahana Papakōlea (meaning 'warm golden plover flats) Beach, situated at the mouth of a 49,000 year old volcanic eruption’s cinder cone located on the biggest Hawaiian Island Hawai’i, is one of only four green-sand beaches in the world and a United States National Historic Landmark. Formed by ancient lava flows from the volcano Pu’u Mahana, meaning ‘warm hill’ and Mauna Loa, meaning ‘long mountain’, volcano. Including Mahana Papakōlea Beach, Talofofo Beach in Guam and Ecuador’s Punta Cormorant Beach’s lush green olivine sandy shores were formed by volcanic eruptions but Lake Hornindalsvatnet, the deepest lake in Europe’s, shore is located in northern Norway, filled with green mineral deposits, formed by glacial movements thousands of years ago. Green-sand beaches are not easily washed away by rain or ocean waves because they contain heavy green silicate crystalline particles called olivine or peridot.

Read full story
25 comments

Hispanics Are Our Most Prized Asset For Sustained Rapid Economic Growth Against China Inflation And Stagnation

The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) published its annual Latino Board Monitor report on September 20, 2022 highlighting the progress LCDA and elites of the United States (U.S.) corporate status quo have made on the issue of Latino inclusion in Fortune 1000 boardrooms. As of August 31, 2022, 4.1% of Latinos sit on the board of Fortune 1000 companies and 4.4% of Latinos sit on the board of Fortune 500 companies. The Latinxs community in the U.S. is comprised of over 62 million people, is the second largest ethnic group that makes up the U.S. population, the source of over 80% of the nation’s population growth in the past decade, boasting 57% growth in purchasing power and gross domestic product (GDP), much faster growth than the U.S economy. The Latinxs community contributes $2.7 trillion (12.6%) to the U.S. GDP, comparable to the 7th largest GDP in the world, larger than the GDP of Canada, Italy, Brazil, Spain, and Australia.

Read full story
5 comments
Osage County, OK

Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress

Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.

Read full story
97 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy