FTX Files For Bankruptcy And Is Working On Allowing Depositors To Withdrawal Their Crypto Assets

Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) Jeenah Moon

FTX, headquartered in the Bahamas and incorporated in Antigua and Barbuda, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11. The $32 billion crypto exchange has reportedly more than $10 billion missing from its balance sheet.

FTX Token USD (FTT USD) Yahoo Finance

On November 2, Coindesk reported that Alameda Research and FTX were entangled and extremely risk-laden. November 9, the Wall Street Journal reported investments into crypto trading firm Alameda Research By FTX, two companies owned by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) . Following concerns over FTX being unable to pay its debts, investors began withdrawing $6 billion out of their blockchain wallets. FTX subsequently halted withdrawals temporarily and demands legal protection from the US as the exchange aspires to return money back to account holders. The cryptocurrency exchange firm is also investigating roughly $370 million and hundreds of fraudulent withdrawals from FTX's 5 million investors’ accounts. Binance and FTX were negotiating Binance’s acquisition of FTX however that deal did not go through prompting FTX to file for bankruptcy. FTX is seeking U.S legal protection from the Department Of Justice, the FTC, the Federal Reserve, and SEC.

FTX Company Name and Logo FTX

According to OpenSecrets.org , SBF is the second biggest donor to the Democratic Party in the 2021 to 2022 election cycle, donating $39.8 million dollars. George Soros donated $128 million. SBF has donated to Vermont’s Democratic US Senator Peter Welsh, New Jersey’s US Senator Bob Menendez, and President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election campaign. SBF is the primary donor to Protect Our Future, a political action committee. Sources say SBF intends to increase his financial contributions in politics from $100 million to $1 Billion.

FTX was valued at $32 billion in early 2022. Since June 2022 the industry was once valued at 3 trillion dollars, analysts estimate the industry is now worth 900 billion following FTX’s bankruptcy petition. The company’s expenses include name rights for the home of the basketball team, the Miami Heat. Investor’s in FTX include Temasek, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, SoftBank, Sequoia, and Binance. This week, Sequoia decreased its investment in FTX from $214 million to zero. SBF is the son of Silicon Valley veterans and Stanford University Professors Barbara Fried and Joseph Bankman.