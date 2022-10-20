The American Cancer Society's Advice For Ending Breast Cancer

October Breast Cancer Awareness Month Pink Ribbon Photo By Angiola Harry on Unsplash

Native American males and females are the only racial group that has not seen a decrease in breast cancer mortality rate. Black women are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than their white counterparts, although less Black women are diagnosed with the disease as white women. Women under 50 years of age are twice as likely to die than women age 50 and over. Inconsistencies in care for all racial groups have persisted since 2011. Rebeca L. Siegel , a cancer epidemiologist and Senior Scientific Director of Surveillance Research at the American Cancer Society (ACS) and senior author of the 2022 American Cancer Society’s Breast Cancer Statistics report stresses, “it is time for health systems to take a hard look at how they are caring differently for Black women.”

Death amongst breast cancer patients has decreased to 43% from 1989 to 2020 due to medical advancements made in treatments, meaning more than 460,000 patients’ lives were saved from breast cancer because of early localized stage detection before the cancer has metastasized or spread to other parts of the body. However, the number of people diagnosed with breast cancer has increased since the 1980s, rising by 0.5% every year since 2004. Health professionals attribute high obesity rates, declining fertility rates, menopause, and hormone receptor positive diseases to the increase in the number of people who develop breast cancer. Having children later in life and not having children at all has also been linked to higher rates of breast cancer diagnoses. The rate of death among breast cancer patients has decreased from 1.9% in the years 2002 to 2011 to 1.3% in the years 2011 to 2020 due to increase in breast cancer screenings (mammograms) and early localized stage diagnoses. As expected, people without health insurance do not get mammogram check-ups at all or as often as people with health insurance, such as the three quarters of women who get regular mammogram check-ups.

Woman Receiving Mammogram Checkup Centers for Disease Control And Prevention

Breast cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer for women, the first being skin cancer. The second leading cause of death among women is breast cancer, the first leading cause of death for women is lung cancer. The leading cause of cancer death among Black and Hispanic women is breast cancer. 287,850 women in the United States will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in 2022 and 43,250 women will die from the disease. About 2,400 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and 500 will die. Patients diagnosed at an early localized stage of breast cancer are 99% more likely to live for at least five more years. Patients diagnosed after the disease has metastasized throughout the body have a 29% chance of living for at least five more years after diagnosis.

Administration Of Chemotherapy To A Man By A Male Doctor Photo By National Cancer Institute On Unsplash

Breast cancer death rates are declining in every racial and ethnic group except in Indigenous American and Alaska Native American patients. Although 17% less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer than White women, Indigenous American women are 4% more likely to die from the disease. Black women are the least likely of any racial group to receive early diagnosis of breast cancer at the localized stage, and have the lowest 5 year relative survival rate of any racial or ethnic group for every breast cancer subtype and stage, except stage I, with the least survival rate for stage III and stage IV breast cancer.

Woman Receives Mammogram Photo By National Cancer Institute On Unsplash