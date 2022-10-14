Buying Land In The Metaverse –What You Should Know

Bundletown The Walt Disney Company

The number of landlords, property managers, and owners of real estate in the digital subspace, known as the metaverse, is growing at an exponentially astronomical rate. Technavio Research asserts that the value of digital real estate, cyberspace property developments and management, is expected to be valued at $5.37 billion through 2026.

Individual households, Investors, and corporations invest in virtual cyberspace properties, as they would invest in tangible land properties, laying the ground work for their headquarters in the metaverse to generate revenue on their investments. As developers continue to build the metaverse, the digital world will become more detailed and sophisticated, prompting law and order agencies to regulate and secure digital property ownership. Utilizing the digital realm for everyday needs, to conduct business and entertainment will add to the expectation that virtual assets will grow in value much like land and buildings in the physical world. Demand is projected to increase in the number of users of digital space looking to expand their business and entertainment capabilities. Players driving the boom in virtual land value includes everyone from Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg, Minecraft, Acura automaker company, HSBC bank in The Sandbox , Chipotle to Forever 21’s virtual storefront in Roblox .

Netizens are able to use in-game spaces they own for building various structures intended for homes, work spaces, landscaping, gardening, socializing, hosting parties, social games, concerts and battle royales. Users want locations of their own within metaverse environments to call home base, interact with other users anywhere in the world, connect, communicate, buy, sell, trade, and lease cyberspace holdings to other users. Companies are able to use digital spaces they own to promote and sell their products, create unique interactive tourist attractions, and vacation destinations.

Virtual Realty (VR) Candid Photo By Minh Pham On Unsplash

Metaverse, cyberspace, virtual reality, and augmented reality platforms Decentraland, The Sandbox, Somnium Space, and Voxels’ computer memory servers’ real estate prices continue to skyrocket in demand with sales topping $500 million in 2021. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, invested $10 billion in metaverse technologies in the year 2021. In December of 2021 real estate in The Sandbox, which normally sells for $1,000 or more, was sold for $4.3 million. Real estate in Decentraland on average are sold for $10,000 or more. Each virtual reality marketplace provides estimates on the value of their digital real estate on the platform. Secondary market exchanges, like OpenSea, also provide virtual real estate valuations. If a virtual world environment were to lose consumer interest, decrease in market value, or go out of business the properties and assets hosted within the virtual reality platform would no longer be of value.

Second Life MMORPG Second Life