Monarch Butterflies Are Going Extinct Whilst Rare Exotic Atala Butterflies Repopulate In Florida

Atala Butterfly Photo By Hellojardo On Unsplash

Atala butterflies, coontie hairstreaks , scientifically named Eumaeus Atalas, are rare large iridescent butterflies, previously believed to be extinct, are repopulating in Florida. The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) reported on Facebook that the reemergence of atala butterflies's host plant, the coontie plant, trending in mainstream gardening and landscaping helps keep the North American atala butterflies off the endangered species list. “The coontie is a hardy plant and grows easily without much attention,” said Sue Ramos, an SCCF Native Landscape and Garden Center Staff, in a statement encouraging more people to plant coontie plants. “It can grow well in full sun or full shade and in poor soils, which makes it ideal for use in our sandy soils,” Ramos continued.

Atala butterflies were believed to be extinct in 1937 but skeletal remains of the butterfly were found in 1959, according to the Florida Wildflower Association. In 1979, atala butterflies were found on an island off the coast of Miami, further expelling extinction declarations of the species. Atala butterflies have black velvety wings, bright blue or green hues, three rows of blue or green spots on the underside of their wings, a large orange-red spot on the hind wing , and an orange-red abdomen. Adult atala butterflies' life cycle is 3 weeks to 3 months in a safe environment.

As atala butterflies continue to multiply in numbers, the iconic orange with black veins migrating, monarch butterflies, are in danger of going extinct. Monarch, meaning the king of butterflies. The most recognizable, most popular butterflies in the world were added to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN)'s “red list”, categorizing them as “endangered”, two steps from extinction. Environmental conservation groups urge the federal government to list migrating monarch butterflies under the Endangered Species Act because the IUCN estimates the population of monarch butterflies in North America has declined 22% to 72% over the course of ten years. The rate of decline in North American monarch population is being observed closely by conservation biologists.

Monarch Butterflies, Montreal Botanical Garden, Sherbrooke Street East, Montreal, QC, Canada Photo By Evan Buchholz on Unsplash

47 species have gone extinct waiting for their protection to be finalized by the federal government, noted Tierra Curry , a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity. The population of monarch butterflies in the eastern United States has decreased 85% and 95% since the 1990s, reduced to less than 0.5% of its historical size, and falling 86% between the years 2017 to 2018 in California. Xerces Society recorded 97 overwintering Californian landmarks that hosted 1 million monarchs in the year 1981. 148,000 monarchs wintered in 2017 and 20,456 monarchs wintered in the same 97 sites in 2018.