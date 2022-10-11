Thomas Oxley's Synchron Beats Elon Musk's Neuralink Making History With Permanent Human Brain Computer Interface Implant

Yoel Davidson

Synchron, an endovascular brain-computer interface (BCI) company founded by Thomas Oxley, MD, PhD, performed the first non-invasive open brain surgery BCI implant on a human in the United States, overtaking Elon Musk’s BCI company Neuralink. Synchron proudly states on their website that 'the company has solved how to implant electrodes into the brain', allowing computerized access throughout the brain without open brain surgery. Synchron is the only company to receive the U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA)'s approval to conduct clinical trials permanently implanting BCIs in humans. The company's mission includes building safe technology for people who are unable to use digital devices with their hands, building safe technology for patients with severe paralysis to be able to use digital devices hands-free; restoring lost motor functions for users so that they may live more independently and communicate with family and friends with ease.

Synchron's team permanently connects a patient’s brain to a BCI using the first and only Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) awarded by the United States FDA. Leveraging blood vessels attached to the central nervous system to gain non-invasive access to the brain that does not require drilling through to the skull or open brain surgery, much like Neuralink’s BCI technology requires. Synchron’s stentrode, an endovascular electrode array implant 8mm in diameter, made from a flexible alloy called nitinol, is inserted into a person’s Superior Sagittal Sinus in the brain, accessed using the jugular vein, inserted into a patient's veins until it reaches the motor cortex in the brain, which is involved in anything and everything to do with movement in the body, in a minimally invasive endovascular procedure.

The Stentrode Net-Like MaterialSynchron

On one side of the stentrode implant is a net-like material consisting of 16 sensors that expand and attach to the walls of the intended blood vessel like a tattoo in the patient. Once in place, the stentrode's net-like material collects binary neural commands from the motor cortex of the patients brain and sends those commands to the other end of the stentrode, the brain.io Neurointerventional Electrophysiology (Neuro EP) platform, placed under the chest, to translate neural commands into binary commands for the computer or smartphone to execute, like a social media post. The stentrode's Neuro EP platform, placed under the skin of the patient’s chest, detects, stimulates, records, transmits, translates, and wirelessly acts on commands and motor intents given by binary neural sensory output collected within blood vessels then decoded by Synchron’s proprietary digital language. Like a stent, stentrodes are designed to not cause long term inflammation or trauma to the brain. The patient is discharged from the hospital within 48 hours after the implantation. Patients may then use personal devices, hands-free, to text, email, shop online, access telehealth services, online banking services, and live fuller lives.

Synchron team monitored five ALS patients with stentrodes and brain.io implants for one year beginning on May 27, 2019 for Synchron’s SWITCH clinical trial in Australia. The company reported the device was safe for consumer use at the April 2022 American Academy of Neurology’s 74th Annual Meeting. Synchron researchers, medical professionals and doctorates presented their findings for the early projections for Synchron's COMMAND trial in the first United States implantation of endovascular brain-computer-interface (BCI) motor neuroprosthesis to restore motor control for the command of digital devices for patients with severe quadriparesis performed in the Angiography Suite at the Mount Sinai West Medical Center in New York City on April 27, 2022, using a minimally invasive endovascular approach. Subjects of Synchron’s clinical study experienced no adverse reactions, including no further disability or death, due to their use of the Synchron's BCI implants. The stentrode's net-like material stayed in place in the lining wall of all five patients’ blood vessels, and the vein the stentrode was inserted in remained open. Synchron's COMMAND trial’s mission was to further assess the safety and efficacy of Synchron’s motor BCI technology platform, brain.io, 'a motor neuroprosthesis designed to bypass damaged neural pathways in six patients with severe paralysis, restoring motor capabilities including control of digital devices.'

Brain Computer Interface (BCI)Synchron

Neuralink founder and owner, Elon Musk, has recently approached Synchron about investing in the company, although they are competitors. Neuralink and Synchron were both founded in 2016, both companies have received FDA Breakthrough Device Designations, but only Synchron has received the Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) award, which allows the company to conduct clinical test trials on humans. Neuralink has set 2022 as the target year to potentially receive an IDE award and get approval to conduct test trials on humans. Neuralink has so far conducted BCI clinical trials on pigs and primates. Neuralink’s BCI procedure involves drilling open a subject's skull and directly implanting permanent BCI electrodes into the brain. Neuralink employs 352 individuals, operating and collaborating from San Francisco, California with teams in Austin, Texas. According to Pitchbook Neuralink has raised more than $363 million. Synchron is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York and has an office in Australia, employs 60 employees, and has raised $70 million so far, according to Synchron, with support from the United States Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the Office of Naval Research, the National Health and Medical Research Council of Australia, the Australian Federal Government Foundation and the Motor Neurone Disease Research Institute of Australia, National Institute of Health (NIH)’s Neural Interfaces Program, and the FDA.

Brain Computer Interface (BCI)NIH Synchron

