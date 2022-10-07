Bloomberg Details When & How India's Gautam Adani Will Surpass Elon Musk In Becoming The Wealthiest Person In The World

Chairman Gautam Adani's Promise, Adani Group's September 28, 2022 News And Updates https://www.adani.com/ October 6, 2022 Home Screenshot

Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, has accumulated more wealth and value in his businesses than Warren Buffet, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk by erupting in productivity out of 2020 and ending the year 2022 at unfathomable valuations. Projections made by Bloomberg predict Mr. Adani may soon surpass Elon Musk’s net worth of 232.4 billion and be celebrated as the wealthiest publicly known person on Earth.

Mr. Adani is a survivor of kidnapping for ransom and 2008’s Mumbai attack at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. He began doing business in the diamond industry in the 1980s, then he branched out into the fuel and energy industry with coal, gas, and electricity. Adani Group built the largest harbor facility at Mundra Port, acquired 74% stake in Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, data centers, and media publishing companies just to name a few of Adani Group’s ventures. Mr. Adani owns 75% stakes in Adani Enterprises, Power, and Transmissions, with each stake valued at more than $72.4 billion, he also owns 65% of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, valued at $12.2 billion, 61% of Adani Green Energy, valued at $24.5 billion, and 37% of Adani Total Gas valued at $16.2 billion. In 2021, he pledged to invest $70 billion into renewable energy, with the intention of becoming the world’s largest renewable energy producer.

Adani Group trades at higher profit margins than companies owned by Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and companies Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk hold stakes in but do not own. Mr. Adani’s personal wealth increased from $68.8 billion in 2021 to a total net worth, and counting, of $141.4 billion in 2022. His astuteness, management style, and rewarding relationships with government officials contribute to his astronomical success. Some Adani Group subsidiaries have more than doubled in stock prices since 2020, trading at 750% to 1,000% profit margins. Coming out strong from 2020’s labor crunch, unlike other wealth manager’s portfolios, including Amazon’s fulfillment and delivery workforce unionizing . Mr. Adani is currently on a merger and acquisition spending spree with no indication in-sight that he will cap the expansion of his multinational conglomerate anytime soon.

The financial services and credit rating conglomerate, Fitch Group’s CreditSights, reports Adani Group's market share as “deeply overleveraged” . Adani Group responded to CreditSights report by stating that the Adani Group has “improved its debt metrics over the past decade, with the leverage ratios of its portfolio companies now healthy and in line with their respective industries. Net debt has dropped to 3.2 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization from 7.6 times in 2013”. Adani Group’s response was corroborated by CreditSights, stating that the agency took “comfort in Adani Group’s strong relationships with banks, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government”.

Bloomberg analyst, Sharon Chen, who covers Adani Group, reported she had faith in the Group becoming the most valuable multinational conglomerate in the world, she dismissed concerns the group is losing momentum and cash flow due to debt or overleveraging, and forecasting banks will continue to approve loans and investments. James Crabtree, Executive Director of the Asia Branch of the International Institute for Strategic Studies and author of the book, The Billionaire Raj, about the staggering wealth and inequality in present day India, criticized Adani Group for “aggressive risk-taking, rapid debt accumulation and canny political connections” the group uses to its favor.