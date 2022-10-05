Latinos Are The U.S. Most Prized Asset For Sustained Rapid Economic Growth Against China, Inflation, And Stagnation

Yoel Davidson

Photo by Danielle Cerullo on Unsplash

The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) published its annual Latino Board Monitor report on September 20, 2022 highlighting the progress LCDA and elites of the United States (U.S.) corporate status quo have made on the issue of Latino inclusion in Fortune 1000 boardrooms. As of August 31, 2022, 4.1% of Latinos sit on the board of Fortune 1000 companies and 4.4% of Latinos sit on the board of Fortune 500 companies. The Latinxs community in the U.S. is comprised of over 62 million people, is the second largest ethnic group that makes up the U.S. population, the source of over 80% of the nation’s population growth in the past decade, boasting 57% growth in purchasing power and gross domestic product (GDP), much faster growth than the U.S economy. The Latinxs community contributes $2.7 trillion (12.6%) to the U.S. GDP, comparable to the 7th largest GDP in the world, larger than the GDP of Canada, Italy, Brazil, Spain, and Australia.

U.S. Corporate Diversity 2010 to 2020Latino Corporate Directors Association

87% of Fortune 1000 companies had no Latino directors in 2012, As of August 2022 nearly 65% of Fortune 1000 companies lack Latino representation on their board. In turn, Caucasians held 87% of seats in the boardroom at Fortune 500 Companies in 2010 and 82.5% of seats in the boardrooms in 2020. Comparatively, Latinos held 3.7% of the seats in boardrooms at Fortune 500 companies in 2020, 4.2% of seats in 2021, and 4.4% of the seats in 2022. An increase of 0.7% from 2020 to 2022 and an increase of 1.1% from 2010 to 2022. Representation for Latinxs on Fortune 1000 company boards increased 3.2% in 2020 to 3.7% in 2021 to 4.1% in 2022, a 0.9% increase from 2020 to 2022. Latinas in 2020, made up 1% of the voice heard and vote casted in the boardroom, the lowest number of seats for any gender or major ethnic group, at Fortune 500 companies.

Latino Representation Corporate AmericaLCDA

On the list of Fortune 100 companies healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology and telecommunications industries both have 16 companies on the list, each industry has 63% of Latinos in their boardrooms and 37% of those companies do not have Latinos in their boardrooms. The financial services industry has 24 companies on the list, 63% of those companies have Latinos on their board of directors, and 37% do not. The retail and consumer products industry has 17 companies on the list, 59% of those companies have Latinos on their board of directors, and 42% do not. The transportation, industrials, and manufacturing industry has 27 companies on the Fortune 100 Companies List out of those companies 30% have Latinos in their boardroom and 70% do not have Latinos in their boardrooms.

Vermont, being the state with the least population of Latinxs Americans at 2% of the state’s population in 2022 and 12,410 Latinxs Americans in 2019, 0% of Latinos sit on the state’s only Fortune 1000 company. California’s 134 companies on the Fortune 1000 Companies List have Latinos in 40% of those companies’ boardrooms. Texas has 99 companies on the Fortune 1000 list, with Latinos on 41% of those companies’ board of directors. New York has 88 Fortune 1000 companies with Latinos on the board of 32% of those companies. The state of Arizona has 19 companies on the Fortune 1000 list and 42% of those companies have Latinos on their board. The state of New Jersey has 26 companies on the Fortune 1000 Companies List, 57% of Latinos sit on the board of those companies, and Latinos only make up 22% of New Jersey’s population. The state of Florida has 35 companies on the Fortune 1000 Companies list and 40% of Latinos sit on the board of those companies.

Nike announced on September 21, 2022, the addition of Mónica Gil, Chief Administrative and Marketing Officer of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, to its board of directors. American Airlines and Apple are among the growing number of companies that have diversified their boardrooms to include more Latinos. LCDA emphasizes there is no shortage of Latinxs talent. A 2018 Mckinsey analytics data reported Hispanics and Latinos made up 3% to 4% of C-Suite roles shareholders can elect, in addition to retired public C-Suite executives, entrepreneurs, former government officials, and university presidents. LCDA suggests expanding recruitment networks and social circles in order to find Latino talent, using modern recruitment processes to recruit diverse board members, tapping into talent pools of organizations like LCDA, Hispanic IT Executive Council (HITEC), Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA), and Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE).

Elizabeth Oliver-Farrow, Board Chair of Latino Corporate Directors Association and Director of Hispanic Communications Network LLC, remarked, “65% of Fortune 1000 boards of directors have no Latino directors, yet 2 in 10 Americans are Latino. Latinos are responsible for 25% of the country’s GDP, produced and will continue to produce 85% of new entrants into the workforce this decade.”

