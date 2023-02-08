Actors Speak Against Signing Away Their Voice Rights To AI

The recent surge in generative artificial intelligence (AI) has sparked excitement among big corporations but also raised concerns over its impact on various jobs, including lawyers, coders, teachers, and voice actors. In the voice acting industry, actors are being asked to sign away the rights to their voices to be digitally generated, a technique that could potentially replace them. Companies now offer voice cloning and synthesizing services for as low as $30 per month, and some websites can synthesize a voice just by uploading recordings, which can be done without the owner's consent. Fryda Wolff, a voice actor, worries that her voice may be used by game developers and animation studios without compensation.

Tim Friedlander, president of the National Association of Voice Actors (NAVA), says that contracts that allow voice synthesis without extra compensation are "very prevalent" and actors may not realize they have been included. While famous Hollywood stars may not be affected, those trying to break into the business may suffer. The technology for voice generation is constantly improving, but there are concerns about its potential misuse. ProZD, a game and animation voice actor, summarizes many actors' feelings by saying they are completely against it, as it takes away the soul and spontaneity of a real performance. At the very least, actors should have the option to decline its use.



The use of AI in the voice industry has both positive and negative aspects. On one hand, being able to generate actors' voices has allowed the creation of shows and movies that wouldn't have been possible years ago. For example, James Earl Jones gave his blessing to an artificial recreation of the Darth Vader voice, a role he has occupied for 45 years, in the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi series, making his vocals sound like they did in 1977.



However, the growing use of AI in voice generation has also led to ethical concerns. The idea of giving away the rights to one's voice, sometimes without compensation, raises questions about ownership and the value of an actor's work. Additionally, there are concerns about the potential misuse of these tools, such as impersonating politicians or tricking people into believing they are talking to family, friends, or officials and handing over sensitive data.



The impact of AI on the voice acting industry highlights a broader trend of automation and its potential to displace human workers. While some argue that AI can create new opportunities and improve the efficiency of certain jobs, others worry about the long-term effects on employment and the labor market. It is essential to consider the ethical and social implications of these technological advancements and find ways to ensure that the benefits are distributed fairly and responsibly.



