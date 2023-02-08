FTC Refuses To Appeal Defeat In Antitrust Battle With Meta

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has decided not to challenge the court's ruling that rejected its request to block Facebook and parent company Meta from acquiring the virtual reality fitness company Within. The regulator's decision is seen as a victory for Meta and has raised concerns about the agency's ability to win similar antitrust cases against big tech companies.

During a news conference on Monday, a representative from the FTC announced the decision, but declined to provide any specific details about the agency's choice. The representative did express confidence that their legal complaint brought up legitimate antitrust issues that could be used in future cases.

Despite this setback, the FTC and legal experts believe that the agency still has the potential to fight for upcoming antitrust actions. After the federal judge Edward Davila dismissed the FTC's request, the agency decided not to appeal.

The FTC had argued that Meta's proposed acquisition would eliminate competition in the VR market and create a monopoly. It is worth noting that Meta is currently the world's largest manufacturer of consumer VR headsets.

Judge Davila agreed with the FTC on some legal points, but was unable to agree that Meta would have entered the VR fitness app market without acquiring Within. In his ruling, Davila wrote that although Meta has significant financial and VR resources, it did not have the unique capabilities required for VR fitness apps, specifically fitness content creation and studio production facilities.

Meta, which claimed that the acquisition would promote competition and benefit both VR consumers and developers, welcomed Judge Davila's decision. A spokesperson for Meta stated that the deal would bring pro-competitive benefits to the VR ecosystem and spur innovation.

In 2021, Meta announced their plans to buy Within Unlimited as part of its significant investment in immersive virtual worlds. As a result of this acquisition, Facebook was rebranded as Meta in 2021.

Despite the court's decision, the FTC remains confident in its ability to successfully pursue future proceedings against other tech giants. The judge also agreed with the FTC's assertion that VR fitness items are a separate market and that the FTC had a strong legal foundation for its claims that Meta's acquisition could harm competition.

Legal counsel for the American Economic Liberty Project, Lee Hepner, supports the FTC's optimism and believes that the agency made a wise decision by not appealing the case. Hepner claims that the case "vindicates" the FTC and DOJ's strategy of presenting real-world cases to promote legal ideas.

