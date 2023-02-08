9-Year-Old Genius Finishes High School With Online Classes

David Balogun, a 9-year-old boy from Bensalem, Philadelphia, has made headlines recently for his impressive academic achievements. Balogun received his high school diploma after completing multiple online classes through Reach cyber charter school. Now, he is searching for a college to further his love of science and computer programming.

David balogun Photo by Itechpost





Balogun's journey in education began in early 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns shut down the country. His mother, Ronya, noticed her son's exceptional abilities in the first grade and had him tested for giftedness. It was soon evident that Balogun was indeed gifted, and Ronya pushed him to take more advanced classes. Balogun's parents, who both hold advanced degrees, encouraged him to reach higher and provided the support he needed to succeed.



Raising a gifted child can be challenging, but Ronya and her husband, Henry, did not let that stop them. They found creative ways to meet Balogun's educational needs and encouraged him to reach for the stars. Balogun himself recognizes the efforts of his parents, stating that they did not hold him back, but rather advocated for and encouraged him to go even higher.



Balogun's achievements did not go unnoticed. He has been admitted to the exclusive high-IQ society, Mensa, whose ranks include Pulitzer-winning journalist Ronan Farrow and Michael Kearney. Balogun's achievement of receiving his high school diploma at just 9 years old even surpasses Farrow's achievement of finishing high school at 11. Although Kearney still holds the Guinness world record for the youngest high school graduate .



In addition to his high school diploma, Balogun has also completed a semester at Bucks County Community College, accumulating credits towards his college degree in the process. He and his family are currently searching for colleges and universities that will provide the right fit for him, taking into consideration his young age. Balogun is still at an age where special accommodations are necessary to make his college experience comfortable, and his mother Ronya says that finding the right fit will take a lot of effort.



Balogun's love of science and computer programming is evident in his career aspirations. He wants to become an astrophysicist and study black holes and supernovas. But Balogun's interests go beyond academics. He enjoys playing sports and the piano and has a black belt in martial arts. This young prodigy is well-rounded and has a passion for life, in addition to his love of learning.



The future is bright for Balogun, and he is sure to make a significant impact in the world of science and technology. His story is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and the support of family. Balogun's achievements at such a young age are truly remarkable, and he serves as an inspiration to all of us to strive for excellence and reach for the stars.



In conclusion, David Balogun's story is one of perseverance, creativity, and determination. He and his family have overcome challenges to provide him with the education he deserves, and he has exceeded all expectations. Balogun's achievements at just 9 years old are truly inspiring, and we look forward to seeing what he will accomplish in the future.



Article source: Link