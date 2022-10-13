Donald Trump's Employee Leaks His Secret To FBI, Read What He Revealed To The Agents

Donald Trump

The United States former president, Trump's employee has leaked his secret of encouraging workers to carry boxes from a basement storage room to Mar-a-Lago after his legal team received a subpoena for classified information at the Florida club. According to a CNN source, an FBI surveillance video shows a employee carrying cartons from the storage facility. Trump's actions following the service of the subpoena in May may be relevant to the federal criminal investigation into obstruction, destruction of government records, and mishandling of classified material.
In August, FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago and discovered hundreds of documents, including 100 classified documents. The FBI has sent a subpoena to the Trump Organization for resort surveillance video. According to a source, the FBI obtained evidence that caused agents to return to the witness, who changed their testimony.
The Department of Justice previously said that classified papers at Mar-a-Lago were "likely disguised and erased" in order to "obstruct" the FBI's probe into Trump's probable misuse of sensitive data. After returning 15 boxes in January, the Justice Department subpoenaed Trump in May for sensitive records still at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump reportedly directed his staff to look for any remaining confidential documents in order to comply with the subpoena. Following the collection of documents from the resort by federal officials in June, his lawyers informed them that all sensitive information had been accounted for.
Prosecutors alleged in August that certain documents were likely removed from a storage room before being examined by Trump's lawyers. Prosecutors added, "The government also developed evidence that federal records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room." "This included proof that Storage Room boxes had not been returned prior to counsel's review."

