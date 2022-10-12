Elon Musk Makes $1m For Selling Perfume In Few Hours, Check Out How Many Bottles He Sold

lon Musk, the richest person in the world, recently launched a perfume called "Burnt Hair," which he claimed sold 10,000 bottles to earn a million dollars in a matter of hours. Musk capitalised on this new opportunity to make money off of unusual products by tweeting about it.
"With a name like mine, getting into the scent business was bound to happen; looking back, I don't see why I fought it for so long!" On Twitter, Elon Musk posed the question, "Where does he now describe himself as a perfume salesman?" The website for his most recent offering describes it as "the essence of repugnant desire," and it will sell for one hundred dollars a bottle and begin shipping in the first quarter of 2023. This is the fulfilment of a product Musk first announced back in September.
Previous ideas have included Tesla (TSLA.O) producing its own brand of tequila, which is scheduled for release in 2020, and Musk designing a pair of "short shorts" to represent his victory over investors who had bet against the electric vehicle manufacturer, which is now the most valuable automobile company in the world. In the beginning of 2018, His Boring Company, which was previously estimated to be worth $5.7 billion, raised $10 million by selling flamethrowers at a price of $500 each. Additionally, he was successful in selling 50,000 Boring Company hats.
Musk's ambitions over the years have ranged from colonising Mars to creating a new sustainable energy economy. In the process of achieving these goals, he has built Tesla, a rocket company called SpaceX, and a number of smaller firms. Last week, the billionaire proposed to proceed with his original $44 billion bid to take Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) private, calling for an end to a lawsuit by the social media company that could have forced him to pay up whether he wanted to or not. If the lawsuit had been successful, it would have forced him to pay up regardless of whether or not he wanted to.
It would put Musk in charge of one of the most influential media platforms and put an end to months of litigation that had damaged Twitter's brand and fed his reputation for erratic behaviour. If the deal is successful, it would also put an end to the litigation. The Boring Company did not provide a response when asked how long it expected to continue to have the scent featured on its website.

