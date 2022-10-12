Good News For Ukraine As West Promise For More Arms, Check Out How The War Is Going

Following Moscow's launch of its most intense missile strikes since the beginning of the conflict, more than 50 Western countries convened on Wednesday to make pledges of additional arms for Ukraine. The meeting focused on the country's need for air defences. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, speaking at the opening of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the headquarters of NATO in Brussels, stated that Russia's massive wave of missile attacks this week had exposed the "malice and cruelty" of its conflict.
Since September, Ukraine has made "extraordinary" gains in the conflict, which have shifted the momentum of the conflict. However, he stated that Ukraine would need additional assistance to continue fighting. The valiant soldiers of Ukraine deserve credit for these triumphs. But the security support, training, and sustainment efforts that the Contact Group has been providing have been essential," Austin said.
At least 26 people have been killed across Ukraine as a result of Russian attacks using more than 100 missiles since Monday, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered what he called retaliatory strikes against Ukraine for an explosion on a bridge. These attacks have killed at least 26 people across Ukraine. On Wednesday, air raid sirens continued to sound across large portions of Ukraine for a third day. There were also reports of some shelling, but there was no indication that the intense strikes that were carried out across the country the previous two days would be repeated.
Some of the missiles hit busy roads, parks, and tourist sites, including the city centre of Kyiv. The majority of the missiles targeted civilian electrical and heating infrastructure, but others hit busy roads. According to Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, Russia's missile attacks are a display of weakness on Russia's part.

