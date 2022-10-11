Joe Biden Makes New Promise To Ukraine Following The Recent Russian Attack

President Joe Biden talked with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, criticising the strikes and promising sustained US security assistance "including modern air defence systems."
During the phone, Biden "expressed his condemnation of Russia's missile strikes across Ukraine, particularly in Kyiv, and communicated his sympathies to the loved ones of those killed and injured in these senseless acts," according to a White House statement. President Biden promised to continue providing Ukraine with the defence assistance it requires, including modern air defence systems."
When asked if the recent attacks had changed the calculus for what the US would consider offering Ukraine, a senior administration official said there were no announcements to make on that front, but that the US would continue to assist Ukraine in providing short- and long-range air defence systems, as it has in the past.
A second senior administration official supplied the following account of US air defence supplies to Ukraine: "We have transferred more than 1,400 Stinger anti-air systems, as well as air surveillance and multi-mission radars to Ukraine." We allowed our allies to send their own air defence systems to Ukraine, including Slovakia's supply of a vital S-300 system in April. In August, President Biden announced a new aid package for Ukraine, including orders for eight new NASAMS—National Advanced Surface to Air Missile Systems. We will continue to assist Ukraine with the resources it requires to defend itself."
The US had failed to provide NASAMS to Ukraine, according to a Department of Defense briefing in late September. Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder stated at the time that two systems will be delivered within the following two months, with the remaining six arriving at an indeterminate date.
On Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to underline the US's support in the aftermath of the tragic strikes. Biden is slated to participate in an emergency video conference with G7 leaders on Tuesday, during which Zelensky will address the gathering. Russia launched 84 cruise missiles on Ukrainian sites on Monday, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Facebook post.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the strikes were in response to what he called "terrorism" by Kyiv. He specifically mentioned Saturday's explosion on the Kerch Bridge connecting Russia and Crimea, which he blamed on Ukraine's "special services," as well as a number of other alleged "crimes."
Such assertions, according to Kuleba, are "nonsense," stating in a tweet, "Putin is desperate because of battlefield failures and utilises missile terror to try to modify the pace of conflict in his favour." And, according to a statement issued by Ukraine's defence intelligence service on Monday, Moscow has been plotting a "massive" missile attack on Ukraine since early last week. The deputy head of Russia's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, recently stated that Moscow should aim for the "total collapse" of Zelensky's "regime."
Medvedev, who was President of Russia from 2008 to 2012, said in a Telegram post: "The Ukrainian state in its existing shape... will constitute a continual, direct, and clear threat to Russia." As a result, in addition to safeguarding our people and the country's borders, the goal of our next activities, in my opinion, should be the complete deconstruction of Ukraine's political regime."
According to John Kirby, a National Security Council spokeswoman, more support packages for Ukraine will most likely be released "in the very near future." Following successful Ukrainian counterattacks, Putin announced last month the partial mobilisation of 300,000 reservists, evoking the prospect of nuclear weapons if Russia's "territorial integrity" was jeopardised. In addition, in violation of international law, Russia's president recently announced the annexation of four Ukrainian areas.
Last week, Biden issued a harsh warning about the dangers of Putin's nuclear threats, threatening "Armageddon." Several US officials, however, have stated that the remark was not based on any new intelligence about Putin's intentions or changes in Russia's nuclear posture.

# Russia Ukraine War

