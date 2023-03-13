Shazam! Star Marta Milans On Shazam's Message To Found Families and Foster Families

Photo by Authority Magazine

I had the distinct pleasure of talking with Marta Milans. A charismatic and multi-lingual actress, Marta Milans has appeared across all genres in television, film and theater. She is most notably known for her role in the Warner Brothers/DC film “Shazam!,” where she portrays Rosa Vasquez, the foster mother of the title character. The sequel, Shazam! Fury of the G-ds” will release this March.

In 2020, Milans starred in Netflix’s hit original series “White Lines” from internationally acclaimed and Emmy award winner producer Álex Pina, who also created “Money Heist.” In the drama, Milans starred as the character of “Kika,” who returns to Ibiza after many years away in Miami. She quickly becomes embroiled in her dysfunctional family’s drama, and gets sucked back into island life and the misadventures of her teenage friends.

In 2018, Milans starred in Álex Pina’s Spanish television series “The Pier, which aired on HBO in Europe and the Middle East and on Starz in the US. For her role, she earned the “breakout” award at the Sardinia Film Festival. In 2019, she starred in the Netflix Spain series “The Minions of Midas,” directed by Academy Award winner Mateo Gil.

In film, Milans has starred opposite Ron Perlman in the thriller “Asher” and in Steve McQueen’s “Shame” alongside Michael Fassbender. She also starred in the short film “Strangers,” for which she won the “Drama Award” at the Santa Monica Film Festival. She has also appeared in “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby” and “Devoured,” where she won the Best Actress Award at the New York City Horror Film Festival.

On television, Milans starred in the ABC series “Killer Women,” in which she played the lead character of Becca Parker. The drama was executive produced by Sofia Vergara. Her additional television credits include HBO’s “Wizard of Lies,” “High Maintenance,” The CW’s “No Tomorrow,” NBC’s “The Mysteries of Laura” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

On stage, Milans starred in Tanya Saracho’s Mala Hierba at Second Stage Theatre, earning rave reviews. A graduate of NYU, Milans spends her time across Spain, New York and Los Angeles. She is an International Ambassador for the ANAR Foundation, which provides aid for children and adolescents at risk.

Marta, thank you so much for joining us. Our readers would love to learn more about your origin story. Can you share with us the story of how you grew up?

Well, I grew up between Madrid and Ibiza in Spain. Ever since I was a little girl, I dreamt of being on stage in New York City and doing Broadway. I would always see movies that would film in New York, and I thought, oh my God, “I love America, and I want to live there.” When I grew, I applied to NYU and got in. Next thing you know, I’m studying theater and art history in New York City, getting into Broadway theaters and independent stuff, and finding my manager. She is my manager to this day. Early on, she helped me grind my way through the business in New York City.

When I started getting jobs in New York and did my first Hollywood thing, I thought, “oh my God, I’m on Law and Order. Well, I’m ready for Hollywood.” So I would tell my manager then that I think I’m ready to go to LA. But she said, “no, you’re not; you have a long way to go.” So she was cautious about getting me ready to go to the big game.

Later on, I started going to LA when I was more leveled and ready for the fight. I started going out there 6 or 7 years ago when I got my first pilot that then went into a series.

However, it was a short-lived series. When the series was canceled, it was one of my lows, and I felt like maybe that was it. I hit that glass ceiling, and I would have to return to Spain and continue my career there.

But then, right when I was about to throw in the towel, I got this audition for this secret project. Around that time, I had my hair cut in New York by a friend who wasn’t completely sober when he cut it. So when I got to LA, my hair was growing out like a mushroom and didn’t look great. To get it fixed, I had to cut my hair even shorter.

And then I get this audition. I don’t know what the project is, but I know it’s a secret, and I’m like, “what am I doing?” But I walked into the room with my short hair, and the casting director jumped back and said, “Oh my God, you look just like the comic book character.” I thought, “What comic book character?” She said, “I can’t tell you, it’s a secret.” And then I think I did okay in the audition, but I could have probably spoken in Chinese, and I would still have gotten the part all because my haircut was the same as the character from the comics. And the rest is a dream come true. We’re so proud of being a part of it, not only because it’s a big superhero movie that became very successful but the story it tells and the importance it gives to found family.

I’m very excited for the world to see that. It’s been an incredible journey and an incredible trajectory. I feel incredibly blessed to have been able to develop a career both in Hollywood and in my home country and work with incredible artists. The projects I’ve done in the past few years leading up to and after have been with incredible award-winning filmmakers, incredible writers, and incredible actors. I feel blessed that I was able to balance those things out, perform in different languages, be Marta in Spain, and be Marta in Hollywood. I have to say I’m just a lucky girl.

Can you share the most humorous story that’s happened to you since you began your career?

I have a great Robert de Niro story. I did a small scene in a movie called Wizard of Lies. My friend is married to the wonderful screenwriter Sam Levinson. I knew Barry Levinson was directing because he was Sam’s dad. They knew me, and they knew me as Martita. I had gotten this little part in the movie, but I didn’t know who I would be acting opposite. It was sort of an improv scene. Barry comes around and says, well, how thick of a Spanish accent can you do?

And I’m like, well, how thick of an accent do you want?, and he said, well, When Bob comes in, you can improvise how you talk to him.

I’m like, hold on a minute, let’s pause. So you want me to improvise with a living legend like Robert Deniro and like see where this goes?

One of my lines was as a sophisticated catering girl. There’s a scene where he’s saying something to one of the investors. He and I come along, and we have this interaction. One of the lines I had was “cumin roasted potatoes with a dash of osetra caviar.” Okay, that’s the line. But since I was asked to say it with a very thick Spanish accent, the way I said it was cumin-roasted potatoes with a dash of osetra caviar.

When I said it, I knew Bob had no idea what I had just said. So we’re rolling, there are 100 extras all around, there’s a crane, there’s a whole music band, and I say my line, and Robert says, “Come again?”

And that’s not the best part of the story. The best part of the story is Robert came over to me later and said, “oh, you know, someone told me I was going to be working with you,”

I’m like, really, Bob, who told you that? Like, how do you even know that I exist?

But it turns out his dresser is a woman from Barcelona who dressed me in an episode of Law and Order. There were only a few Spaniards in Hollywood. We are a handful. And she remembered me, and she did talk to Robert Deniro.

I thought, what a classy lesson. For someone who is one of the greatest, when he wants to communicate, he wants to make you feel like we are equal here. We’re telling a story. We’re in this together, and I’m not better than you.

From that day on, I’ve admired his humility. There is no excuse not to be humble in this business; he is a perfect example of that in my experience.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but are intimidated by the prospect of constant rejection?

I keep fighting and continue not giving up. That is the key to this business. I will never get tired of saying that persistence is one of the keys to longevity in this business.

Another is having a true passion for what we do. Otherwise, it’s way too hard.

Let’s talk a bit about your work. Can you tell us a bit more about your upcoming movie Shazam 2?

I’m lucky enough to have my character be the loving core and anchor to all those other characters, and that just continues to get bigger in the sequel.

Mama Rosa is the loving core of the film. All the kids gravitate towards her because of who she is and what she means to them in their life.

I have to say just to be able to play that is a blessing, and I feel so grateful for that.

I can’t give away any spoilers, but specifically, there is one thing in the sequel where the things she says to her son are so beautiful and important. Especially nowadays in light of so much discombobulation and isolation caused by social media and how children feel more and more devoid of communication or support.

I think you can extrapolate that message to children in foster families. If these children in the film feel so isolated in a healthy family and still feel like that, imagine children in situations that aren’t great with their families or children that are in foster care. They can relate to the message of the sequel that there are people in life who might not be your biological mother, but they can still be a beautiful anchor to you.

I’m confident that people will genuinely love the story. It’s funnier. It’s bigger. There’s so much more going on.

Also, I’m so lucky to share the screen with Dame Helen Mirren. She is an icon of everything: talent, wit, sensibility, humor, and beauty. I genuinely look up to her. And to have been able to be in a movie with her is daunting. So I’m excited about that. I’m excited for my parents to see that.

.Also, I love having the whole family reunited again. The kids have grown up quite a bit but are still as beautiful and perfect as always. I’m just really excited. I can’t wait. It’s just a few weeks away.

What lessons can society take from the themes and motifs of the film?

Well, without spoiling anything, it’s about tapping into the importance of family. That’s why this movie was as successful as it ended up being. It is the one superhero film that honestly tackles found family and the love and the connections between found family, right? I saw how important that is and how much that touched people’s hearts all over the world, from China to India to the Philippines.

People that knew me in the Philippines sent me posters of the billboard of the movie and told me how many of the films have been given out to orphanages around the country.

We sometimes are unaware of the impact our films make. If you’re doing a play and witness your audience reacting to you. But if you do a movie and you send it away, you hope people are going to react to it, but you’re not there with them to see the impact.

When you see the impact that a film has in people’s hearts and how people remember Mama Rosa so specifically, you’re like, “wow.”

I think the writer Henry Gaydon is phenomenal. I think the reaction to the family part was so spectacular in the first movie. The reason why the conversation goes deeper with that is that it’s so well written by Henry. I’m so proud of our writer. He is a truly special one.

How would you compare and contrast your character Marta with the character of Mama Rosa? How are you similar, and how are you different?

I don’t think I would have been able to get this role if I weren’t pretty much like Mama Rosa. When we arrived in Toronto the first time around, I just got the offer after one audition. So I never met the director, I never met anybody, and I just showed up in Toronto. The first thing I said was, “who are my kids? Can I organize a movie night with them?” I want to do pancake night in my apartment, and I have them all come over immediately.”

That’s just how I am in general with new jobs, but especially when it comes to working with children.

This was this four years ago and they were younger back then. So we had that, and we had several activities that I did on my own and with the support of my movie husband, Cooper.

When we got to the set on the first day to film one of the dinner scenes, immediately the kids were running around there like, “Mama Rosa, darling.” One was hanging onto my leg, and the other one was playing the guitar like “hey, listen to this song.”

One of our executive producers came over and said, “how did you do this?” I looked at him and said, “it’s called homework.”

This way, when you are sitting at a dinner table, and you are having dinner, people can’t forget that.

Yes, of course, they’re actors. But they’re still children. You can’t fake family. You have to have that feeling where you can believe they are a family. Where you can believe they’ve been having dinner many days before that, and they will have dinner many days after that.

I feel so connected with Mama Rosa that I know she would do that. I know that’s what she did in fiction to get the kids to come to her and make them feel at home. So how am I not going to do that? So the lines blur for sure between both of our characters.

And how is she different than me? I don’t know. Maybe she’s more patient than I am in real life. I am patient. But Mama Rosa is very patient.

So, we’re close. We’re close, for sure.

This is the signature question we ask in our interviews. You have a lot of experience now. Looking back, are there five things you wish somebody had told you when you first started?

I wish someone had told me that no one ever has a bad meeting in Hollywood. It’s always good. Everything’s all great. But then you’ll never hear from the job again. That would have been a great piece of advice to hear. Get ready because everything is going to be great, and then no one will call you. That’s one thing. Two. Never believe all the bad and never believe all the good. If I get a bad review, does that mean that I’m worthless? Does that mean that I’m not good enough? And then when things are going well, and everybody’s saying how great you are, then the movie goes away, and two weeks later, no one remembers, and that’s it. You go back to auditioning like everybody else. So that is an excellent barometer of maintaining some mental sanity of not believing all the bad and not all the good. I wish I had known that earlier on. Another thing is that everything passes the good and the bad. In life in general, not just career-wise when you’re in the thick of heartbreak, navigate through that and know that everything will go away for good and for bad. Fourth. Enjoy the process more. I’ve gone through long periods of just fighting so hard and suffering so much for wanting that job or project so much in the future. I lived in New York City for 19 years, back and forth. And Man, I walk in the streets right now, and I wish I had enjoyed it more here. I think I did pretty okay, but there’s always room for more enjoyment of the present moment and being in the moment. Finally, work on your accent and have a good dialect coach and, never stop studying, Never stop reading plays. Never stop nurturing your craft; I mean. If I could start again or if I could give that advice to someone, I would say don’t stop working on yourself, don’t stop working on your mental health, on your craft as an artist.

Because of your fantastic work and the platform you’ve created, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could spread an idea or inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? Because you never know what your idea can inspire.

Checking in with my friends way more.

I’m acutely aware of mental health and depression. I have seen this so clearly since social media came into our lives. The decline of the mental health of the people around me, my friends, people that I’ve known as being stable. Also, because of the isolation of Covid and post-Covid. So check in with your friends more than you think you have to. I’ve heard recent stories of people close to us who have committed suicide. I could not believe hearing these stories. We were just at a party with this person, and he’s a wonderful father of two kids, and it happens. It happens tragically way more than any of us could imagine.

And one thing that I take from that when I hear a tragic story like this is you never know what someone is going through. You just never know. Just reaching out and being like, “hey man or hey friend, how are you doing or just checking in.”

I think if we all did that more than we do, I think we would be in a better place. So I think there’s room for that for all of us.

Beautiful. This is what we call our match matchmaking question, and it sometimes works. We’re very blessed that prominent leaders in entertainment that business read this column, and this is your chance to reach out to them. Is there a person in the world or the U. S. That you would like to have lunch with, collaborate with, or have a beer with? Because we could tag them and perhaps we could connect you.

Can you please tag Michelle Obama? She is my spirit animal, and I want to be her. No, I cannot be her, but it would be an honor to meet an incredible human being like she is,

You can also tag Damien Chazelle and tell him, “hey, my resume’s over here; call my manager over there. We can work something out.”

Also, Denis Villeneuve, the director of Arrival. It’s the most amazing UFO movie I’ve ever seen in my life. It was one of my favorite films of all time. There is something about the message of the aliens coming to help us, and we’re being stupid humans that we think everyone is trying to attack us. It’s an impeccable story. And with Dune. I was just blown away by the art of the spectacle that Dune was. He is a great artist, and I admire his work.

So Marta, how can our readers best continue to follow your work online?

I have Instagram; I have to get better at it. I’m sure my publicist Michael agrees., But as far as work stuff, I always share with my fans whatever is going on there.

Twitter, I’m just not great at it. I’m not great at spaces where there’s a lot of negativity floating around. It’s just not worth my time. I have a Twitter account that I don’t think I’ve used in six years, so don’t follow me there. You can, but I don’t do much with it.

Thank you so much for this fantastic interview and excellent conversation. You are so thoughtful and highly inspirational, and I wish you continued success and blessings.