‘Kung Fu’ Star Shannon Dang: "Get Rid Of The Idea That There’s One Correct Answer"

I had the distinct pleasure of talking with Shannon Dang. Shannon is from Pasadena, California, where she discovered her love of dance and performing at an early age. By the age of 13, she was dancing for the WNBA Los Angeles Sparks Troop Hip Hop Team and later went on to spend three seasons dancing for the Los Angeles Clippers and three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

Shannon currently stars as Althea Shen, in the hit CW show, “Kung Fu”. She can be seen opposite Romany Malco in his comedic film Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison and has also appeared opposite Diane Lane in Amazon’s The Romanoffs.

In 2018, Dang performed in the ABC Discovers Talent Showcase and has numerous television credits, which include recurring roles on Facebook Watch’s Sorry For Your Loss and Netflix’s American Vandal. Other television credits include: Doubt, The Off-Season, Major Crimes and East Los High.

Dang’s film credits include supporting roles in Marshall Cook’s Film Fest, which premiered at the 2020 Austin Film Festival. She also appeared as the young version of actress Bai Ling in The Gene Generation.

Dang attributes much of her inspiration and success to her parents, who nurtured her love for the performing arts through various dance and musical theater programs. She graduated with a Business degree from the University of California Riverside.

Shannon, thank you so much for joining us. Our readers would love to get to know about your personal origin story. Can you share with us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Pasadena, California. My Mom put me in a lot of musical theater programs and dance classes growing up, and that’s when I first knew that I loved performing. Both of my parents have always been super supportive. They said I always lit up when performing, and they knew that this was something that they had to continue to push for me. They got me a commercial agent, inspired by my Grandpa, Walter SooHoo. Walter’s parents, my great grandparents, were one of the first business owners and families in Los Angeles Chinatown. So back in the 1940s, when Hollywood was making their movies and looking for Asian actors or background artists, they would always go to Chinatown. So my Grandpa and his friends in the Chinatown community were in all of these black-and-white movies from back in the day. . It was a full circle moment when I booked the 2021 reboot of “Kung Fu” and later discovered that my Grandpa had been in the original 1970s version of “Kung Fu” with David Carradine. He was so proud and would watch our show every week!

Initially, I focused on school and danced a lot. I ended up dancing for the WNBA When I was about 13 years old. When I went away to college, I started dancing for the NBA Los Angeles Clippers. I did that for three seasons, then danced for the NFL Los Angeles Rams for three seasons. Once I graduated college, that’s when I was like, okay, what am I going to do?

My major was business administration and marketing. So I always thought I was going to go into advertising or real estate and was really excited about that. But then something in me was like, “well, I do miss performing and entertainment. What would that look like if I tried to pursue that professionally post-grad?” It was terrifying, but I decided to go for it. So while dancing for the Rams, I went back to acting class, got an agent, and started auditioning again. It felt like an entirely new world from when I was that little girl who’s Dad was taking her to her auditions. When you’re little, you do it for fun and aren’t fully aware of the rejection and instability that this industry comes with. But I’m so happy I took a chance and went back to it because I can’t imagine doing anything else.

You probably have a lot of fascinating experiences. Can you share one or two of the most exciting stories that have happened to you so far in your entertainment career?

I remember I was 13, and my Mom secretly took me to my first industry dance audition. It was for the WNBA L.A Sparks. They were casting a kids Hip Hop team to perform regularly for their halftime performances. It was a warehouse full of kids 7 to 18, and they all looked so cool, talented, and like all knew each other. They were all repped by dance agencies, and you could see all their Dance “Momagers” watching from outside.

I remember feeling so intimidated and out of my element that I was like, “Mom, why are we here? I don’t belong here.” And she was like, “Just try. What do you have to lose?”

We danced and auditioned the entire day. I just kept making it to the next round. After making each cut, I remember thinking, “wow, this is so much fun. I can’t believe they picked me!.” I had never been around so many talented and competitive people before. It sparked this newfound passion and inspiration and I knew I wanted to be here.

I remember in the last round, there was a small select group of kids left, and my Mom looked at me and said, “Just go out there and have fun. They have to pick someone. Why can’t it be you?”

To this day, that motto has always stuck in my head. Whenever I’m afraid of rejection or have “imposter syndrome,” I’m brought back to that moment.

I made the team, and I was ecstatic. My parents were so happy. They got season tickets to the Sparks game so they could watch me perform.

That was the first time I felt truly fulfilled, like my hard work, love for dance, and performing had paid off and could be more than just a hobby.

Another one of my most memorable experiences was when I was going through the audition process for Kung Fu. They announced a reboot and reimagining of the original 1970s version, and this time with an Asian female lead and cast. (My Dad loved the original, so when I told him I was auditioning for it, he was so excited and probably more nervous than I was.) I remember walking into the casting office, and it was a room full of Asian actors for multiple parts. They needed a cast full of Asian roles, not just ONE! I remember thinking, “Wow, this is so special.” Throughout the entire casting process, you could feel the love. Everyone was rooting for each other because they were also rooting for the bigger picture. I knew Kung Fu was bigger than just a TV show, and it was such an honor to be part of the conversation.

It’s been said that sometimes our mistakes can be our greatest teachers. Do you have a story about a humorous mistake you made when you first started the lesson that you learned from it?

hmm…It’s more of an ongoing thing that I’m working on. A habit of mine is when I get an audition and script, my first instinct is, “What is the correct answer? What do they want? What’s going to book me the job?” And so, for the longest time, I would try to get the “perfect version” or whatever I thought they on the other side wanted. And that is so much pressure!

So I try to remind myself that there is no right answer. So stop trying to give them the perfect version of what I think they need and instead to just to trust my instincts, take ownership, and bring in my own version of the story.

For example, when I first auditioned for Kung Fu, in the breakdown for my character, it said Nicky’s older sister, a tech-savvy genius, who’s planning her dream wedding. There was nothing about her personality, style, view of the world, etc. That audition was for a pilot, so you can pretty much do whatever you want with it. It was the first time I was like, “you know what, they didn’t give me much with this; I’m just going to do what I want with it” “ And I just took complete ownership of it. Like, “I’m going to do this and this, this is her, and here you go, like it or not.

They described Althea as a tech genius, but I was like, “Why can’t a tech genius also be a fashionista?” I came in fully glam with a bright pink fitted jumpsuit, heels, and a purse. “I’m just going to make her this person, and she happens to be brilliant.” I booked it. The showrunners told me that that was not what they had in mind for Althea, but my wardrobe inspired the character and writing. So that was something that I pleasantly learned. To take ownership and bring your version of a story.

You’ve been blessed with success in a career that could be challenging. What would you advise those who want to follow your path but are afraid of the prospect of constant rejection and disappointment?

Unfortunately, I think constant rejection and disappointment might be inevitable. So, the first thing to help would be to accept that it’s part of the journey.

Love the journey, and be hopeful. Love the craft and love working on your craft. Resilience will take you very far!

Also, try to find a balance between your career and your life outside of it. Do things that spark joy, and surround yourself with people who love and support you.

Every industry iterates and seeks improvements, and the entertainment industry is no different. What changes are you happy to be seeing in the entertainment industry, and what changes would you like to see in the industry moving forward?

It’s so nice to see a lot more inclusivity that’s happening in Hollywood. Not only in front of the camera but behind it as well. There are more diverse writers, producers, and directors who are creating and putting their stories out there. Even in my auditions, I’m reading for fully fleshed-out characters. Not just the Hollywood stereotype version of an Asian girl who looks like me.

That’s part of the reason I love being part of Kung Fu. It was the first predominantly Asian cast for a drama series on broadcast television. I It would’ve been so cool to have a television show like this when I was growing up. To see a strong butt-kicking female lead, played by fantastic Olivia Liang, and a cast full of actors who look like my family?!

On top of that, we have an Asian female creator, and showrunner, Christina Kim. I don’t know the statistics, but I don’t think there are many in her position! So that’s also been exceptional and groundbreaking, and I’m grateful and lucky to be a part of this project.

On a personal and slightly selfish level, something I wish that the industry could work on is minimizing the streaming platforms HAHA. I can’t keep up! I’ve lost track of my subscriptions and what I’m paying for.

So, let’s talk about your work. You have so much impressive work. Can you share with our reader’s the exciting projects you’re working on now and what you plan to be working on in the near future?

Well, Kung Fu Season 3 is airing right now on the CW!

We film in Vancouver, Canada, and it’s been such a blast with the cast and crew. The cast really does feel like family, and the set is a home away from home. Fingers crossed for a Season 4!

As far as projects I look forward to working on, I’m hoping to be on something that involves dancing! I always love a good Rom-Com and would love to hop into that genre in the near future! Rom-Coms and dance movies make people happy, and it would be a dream to be in them!

So let’s talk about Kung Fu. As you know, Kung Fu has a cult following. In your opinion, what is it that captured people’s attention about the series?

I think what first caught people’s attention was that it was a reboot of the 70’s version. Martial arts fans and fans of the original Kung Fu were already going to be interested. Kung Fu became the first predominantly Asian American cast for a drama series on broadcast television and on top of that, it was going to air during a time when COVID sparked an Anti-Asian hate movement. All these things combined definitely led to a lot of attention on the show. The timing was almost perfect, as it gave a beacon of hope to the Asian community. We were desperate for more voices and humanizing representations of the AAPI community, and I’m really glad Kung Fu was able to be one of those voices.

Yes, Kung Fu has a lot of incredible action and martial arts, and that’s what people might be drawn to, but the heart of the story and what keeps people tuning in is the family aspect. The heart of Kung Fu is about family, and I think that’s what brings people back every week.

How do you compare and contrast your personal character with the character you play in the series? How are you similar, and how are you different?

Althea is a light-hearted, tech-genius, girl boss, fashionista who loves her family deeply. I feel like I share her light-hearted, bubbly characteristics, so it’s easy for me to tap into her essence on camera. When my friends and family first watched the show, they were like, “It looks like you’re not even acting. You’re just being you!” HA.

How are we different? Althea is a tech genius, and I know nothing about technology. She says a lot of tech jargon in her dialogue, and half the time, I’m just looking up what she’s talking about. It’s been so fun to play someone who’s so unapologetically brilliant.

This is the signature question we ask in all of our interviews. You’ve been blessed with great success and experience. Looking back, are there five things you wish somebody had told you when you first started and why?

First, get rid of the idea that there’s one correct answer. It helps take the pressure off many things out of your control. My favorite parable is the following. You’re a strawberry; all you could be is the perfect strawberry. But sometimes you go in there, and they’re looking for an apple, and no matter what you try and do, you’re going to be something other than an apple. So all you can do is be the best strawberry, and then they’ll remember that and be like, you know what, when we need a strawberry, I’ll remember that. Thinking that way takes the pressure off of everything. Second, what’s truly right for you will never go by you. There is so much content and opportunities out there that sometimes people find it overwhelming. It’s easy to say I want everything or to latch on to what-ifs. But sometimes you have a focus on what’s in front of you and trust in the process and that you know what’s right for you will not go by you. That also helps with the stress and the pressure of expectations. Three is not to compare yourself to others. Especially with social media, it makes it easy to make career and life comparisons because you’re just scrolling and being like, “other people are doing this, other people are working on that.” But it will not serve you well. Try and keep your eyes on your own paper. Everyone’s journey is different and trust in yours. Four, be a champion for others. Find a community that you genuinely want to support and root for. This love and support naturally comes back and contributes to a more fulfilling life. Lastly, take care of yourself. Physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

Okay, we’re almost done. This is our second to last question. So, Shannon, because of the platform you’ve created and your fantastic work, you’re a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement or spread an idea that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? Because you never know what your idea can inspire.

Does it have to be a new idea? Something that would help benefit the most amount of people is if every business and government decision had to be environmentally and “citizen-ly” conscious. I think that would help our earth be a much more pleasant place.

Also, I think the act of mindfulness trickling down would impact people in a very positive way.

This is what we call our “matchmaker question.” So we are very blessed that prominent leaders read this column, and this is your chance to reach out to them. Is there a person in the world or the US That you would like to collaborate with or sit down and have lunch with? We could tag them, and maybe we can connect you.

I love Jay Shetty. He has a podcast called “On Purpose.” I love him. He is a retired monk and spiritual life coach guru, and I listen to all of his podcasts, and I always feel uplifted and spiritually stimulated. He inspires people to learn, grow, and be their best selves so they can lead a more purposeful, fulfilled and happy life. So if I could sit down with anyone for a lunch, it would be Jay Shetty.

Amazing. You mentioned that you want to do a rom-com. Is there a particular filmmaker that would be the best fit for you?

Yes, I love romcoms! If I could be in anyone’s movie, I would love to be in an Adam Sandler or Judd Apatow project. They’re just so hilarious, and if I could work with them, I could die happy. So please let them know for me. ahha!

So Shannon, how can I readers best continue to follow your work online?

I have an Instagram account, ShannonNikkiDang, and on Twitter, I’m ShannonNikiD, if you want to follow me on social.

